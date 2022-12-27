Health report finds Kentucky ranks among the bottom in the nation

(The Center Square) – When it comes to overall health, Kentucky remains a bottom 10 state. That’s according to the 2022 version of America’s Health Rankings, which the UnitedHealth Foundation released earlier this month.

Kentucky came in at No. 43 in the annual report. While states were not ranked in the 2020 or 2021 versions, the report dates back to 1990. Since then, the Bluegrass State has risen above 41st in the nation only once. That was when the state was ranked 39th in 2008.

The state’s rating was weighed down by its scores in behaviors and outcomes. Kentucky ranked 49th nationally in four subcategories. Just 57.2% of residents visited their dentist in the past year, and only 15.3% got the proper amount of exercise over the past month.

Kentucky’s rate of drug deaths, 47.3 per 100,000, was also 49th, and the report indicated that the rate has more than doubled from 2013 to 2020. The national rate for drug deaths was 27.9% in 2020.

In addition, only West Virginia residents have higher risks for high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity.

Those and other factors led Kentucky residents to have the 46th-highest premature death rate in the country. The report found that the state lost 11,942 years of life per 100,000 people for people under 75 in 2020. The national rate was 8,659.

Those health outcomes have come even though the rate of uninsured residents dropped to 5.7% in 2021. That's a more than 60% drop from 2013.

Dr. Danielle Madril, chief medical officer for UnitedHealth’s South Florida market, told The Center Square many insurance plans include virtual coaching to help people start or maintain healthy living regimens.

“Those tools really keep you accountable and keep you engaged and give you the opportunity to learn new tools also on how to shop for your food,” she said.

The report also found Kentucky has more food insecurity, defined as the percentage of households that do not have the resources to get the food needed for one or more household members. From 2019 to 2021, 12.3% of households in the state had such issues, compared to the national average of 10.4% for that timeframe.

Of its neighbors, Kentucky’s overall score was higher than Tennessee's (44th) and West Virginia's (47th). Indiana finished 35th, and Ohio came in 37th.

Illinois was No. 26, and Virginia was the highest ranked of neighboring states at 14th.

According to the report, New Hampshire earned the highest score, while Louisiana was last.