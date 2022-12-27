ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Field House Friday: Dec. 30, 2022

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- If you're still in need of the perfect gift this holiday season, Simon's Cheese carries a variety of customizable gift basket options to choose from. David joined us at the FOX 11 Field House with a look at some of their most popular choices. Simon's Cheese is...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Families can ring in the new year early at Building For Kids

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Families can ring in the new year together before the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. Building For Kids Children Museum in Appleton is hosting a Kids New Year's Eve party. The party is happening from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday. Families can work...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Temperature records broken Thursday across Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Several locations in Northeast Wisconsin broke temperature records Thursday as warm weather moved into the area. The National Service's Green Bay office said Appleton reached 52 degrees and Green Bay 51. Those readings were each one degree higher than the previous records set in 1984. Meanwhile, records were...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Registration open for Cellcom Green Bay Marathon

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you're looking to make a New Year's resolution, registering for a popular event might be the start you need. Registration for the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon on Sunday, May 21, is open. The popular running event draws runners from across the country and around the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay man arrested for 4th OWI

Green Bay (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man has been arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence for his fourth time. The incident happened at 6:51 a.m. Saturday morning. 43 year old Gregory Radey of Green Bay was traveling on Mason Street when a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Flames, smoke rise from burning barn in southern Brown County

TOWN OF GLENMORE (WLUK) -- Firefighters battled a barn fire in southern Brown County Friday. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little information was immediately available, but...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay celebrates fire chief's retirement

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is sending its fire chief off into retirement in a big way. After 41 years of service, Fire Chief David Litton will retire Friday. The community celebrated Litton and his accomplishments at Green Bay City Hall. Chief Litton was hired...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Missing Manitowoc woman found safe

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A Manitowoc woman has been found after a Silver Alert was issued for her Thursday. Susan M. Dewane, 82, was found safe Thursday afternoon after going missing Wednesday afternoon. She had last been seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at her home in Manitowoc. The Wisconsin Department of...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac accidental shooting

Fond du Lac (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man is in the hospital after accidently discharging a 9 millimeter handgun into his hand. The incident happened at 8:56pm on Friday on the 800 block of Security Drive. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he received treatment for...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Little Chute fire chief retires

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The new year will start with a new fire chief in Little Chute. Chief Mark Jansen is retiring. He has been a firefighter since 1984. Assistant Chief Duane Nechodom will take over on Tuesday. He was sworn in as the next chief during a village board meeting earlier this month.
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

National Railroad Museum submits plans for $15 million expansion

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The National Railroad Museum has submitted plans for a $15 million expansion project, including a new display building and a plaza along the Fox River. The 32,040-square-foot addition would be an expansion of the Lenfesty Center. The project also includes a new 36-stall parking lot, and other access improvements. Sketches submitted to the village show what appears to be four rows of tracks inside, with the building including outdoor patio space facing the river.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Fire that started in shed damages house in Oneida

ONEIDA (WLUK) -- A house was damaged when a shed fire spread Thursday morning in the town of Oneida. Outagamie County sheriff's officials said the damage was to the side of the house in the N6500 block of Highway E. The fire was reported to be out by 11 a.m.
ONEIDA, WI
Fox11online.com

Person dies in Sheboygan porch fire that spread to home

SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A person died after a porch fire spread into a Sheboygan home. Crews were called to the 1300 block of S. 17th Street around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, the porch was fully engulfed and spreading to the home. Crews were also told residents may still be inside the home.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac assault and vehicle pursuit

Fond du Lac (WLUK) -- Around 8:25 a.m. Saturday officials from the Fond du Lac police department were investigating an assault complaint on the 300 block of Western Avenue. During the investigation officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of Western Avenue and Military Road. Officers then initiated a...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Trial ordered for brothers in Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two brothers -- ages 16 and 18 -- have been ordered to stand trial in connection with a non-fatal shooting on the city’s east side. Anthony Simbler Jr., 18, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on four counts, including attempted-first degree intentional homicide. He enters a plea Jan. 23, court records show.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Davis puts up 24 as Detroit Mercy knocks off Green Bay 76-59

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis' 24 points helped Detroit Mercy defeat Green Bay 76-59 on Thursday night. Davis was 7 of 20 shooting, including 3 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Titans (6-8, 2-1 Horizon). Gerald Liddell added 19 points while shooting 9 of 16 from the field, and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Damezi Anderson recorded 15 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Keep yourself and your family healthy going into 2023

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- As we end 2022, flu activity continues to increase nationwide. Family Medicine Physician Dr. Cynthia Fisher at ThedaCare in Oshkosh shares some tips to keep you and your family safe. "Certainly the Christmas holiday was a time for gathering for many people and with gatherings can come...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy