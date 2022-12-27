Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Field House Friday: Dec. 30, 2022
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- If you're still in need of the perfect gift this holiday season, Simon's Cheese carries a variety of customizable gift basket options to choose from. David joined us at the FOX 11 Field House with a look at some of their most popular choices. Simon's Cheese is...
Fox11online.com
Families can ring in the new year early at Building For Kids
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Families can ring in the new year together before the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. Building For Kids Children Museum in Appleton is hosting a Kids New Year's Eve party. The party is happening from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday. Families can work...
Fox11online.com
Temperature records broken Thursday across Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Several locations in Northeast Wisconsin broke temperature records Thursday as warm weather moved into the area. The National Service's Green Bay office said Appleton reached 52 degrees and Green Bay 51. Those readings were each one degree higher than the previous records set in 1984. Meanwhile, records were...
Fox11online.com
Registration open for Cellcom Green Bay Marathon
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you're looking to make a New Year's resolution, registering for a popular event might be the start you need. Registration for the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon on Sunday, May 21, is open. The popular running event draws runners from across the country and around the...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay man arrested for 4th OWI
Green Bay (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man has been arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence for his fourth time. The incident happened at 6:51 a.m. Saturday morning. 43 year old Gregory Radey of Green Bay was traveling on Mason Street when a...
Fox11online.com
Flames, smoke rise from burning barn in southern Brown County
TOWN OF GLENMORE (WLUK) -- Firefighters battled a barn fire in southern Brown County Friday. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little information was immediately available, but...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay celebrates fire chief's retirement
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is sending its fire chief off into retirement in a big way. After 41 years of service, Fire Chief David Litton will retire Friday. The community celebrated Litton and his accomplishments at Green Bay City Hall. Chief Litton was hired...
Fox11online.com
Missing Manitowoc woman found safe
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A Manitowoc woman has been found after a Silver Alert was issued for her Thursday. Susan M. Dewane, 82, was found safe Thursday afternoon after going missing Wednesday afternoon. She had last been seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at her home in Manitowoc. The Wisconsin Department of...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac accidental shooting
Fond du Lac (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man is in the hospital after accidently discharging a 9 millimeter handgun into his hand. The incident happened at 8:56pm on Friday on the 800 block of Security Drive. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he received treatment for...
Fox11online.com
Little Chute fire chief retires
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The new year will start with a new fire chief in Little Chute. Chief Mark Jansen is retiring. He has been a firefighter since 1984. Assistant Chief Duane Nechodom will take over on Tuesday. He was sworn in as the next chief during a village board meeting earlier this month.
Fox11online.com
National Railroad Museum submits plans for $15 million expansion
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The National Railroad Museum has submitted plans for a $15 million expansion project, including a new display building and a plaza along the Fox River. The 32,040-square-foot addition would be an expansion of the Lenfesty Center. The project also includes a new 36-stall parking lot, and other access improvements. Sketches submitted to the village show what appears to be four rows of tracks inside, with the building including outdoor patio space facing the river.
Fox11online.com
Fire that started in shed damages house in Oneida
ONEIDA (WLUK) -- A house was damaged when a shed fire spread Thursday morning in the town of Oneida. Outagamie County sheriff's officials said the damage was to the side of the house in the N6500 block of Highway E. The fire was reported to be out by 11 a.m.
Fox11online.com
After weeks of preparations, northern Oconto County snowmobile trails open
TOWNSEND (WLUK) -- Winter weather is holding on in northern Oconto County. Red Arrow Snowmobile-ATV Club members formed a line as they made their way toward the Nicolet State Trail north of Townsend Thursday morning. The club's trail boss calls it somewhat of a victory lap after weeks of hard...
Fox11online.com
Person dies in Sheboygan porch fire that spread to home
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A person died after a porch fire spread into a Sheboygan home. Crews were called to the 1300 block of S. 17th Street around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, the porch was fully engulfed and spreading to the home. Crews were also told residents may still be inside the home.
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac assault and vehicle pursuit
Fond du Lac (WLUK) -- Around 8:25 a.m. Saturday officials from the Fond du Lac police department were investigating an assault complaint on the 300 block of Western Avenue. During the investigation officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of Western Avenue and Military Road. Officers then initiated a...
Fox11online.com
Improperly discarded smoking materials spark Fond du Lac kitchen fire
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A working smoke alarm helped residents of a Fond du Lac home get out safely during a kitchen fire. Just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, crews were dispatched to 646 Ledgeview Blvd. for a reported fire in a garbage can in the kitchen of the home.
Fox11online.com
Trial ordered for brothers in Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two brothers -- ages 16 and 18 -- have been ordered to stand trial in connection with a non-fatal shooting on the city’s east side. Anthony Simbler Jr., 18, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on four counts, including attempted-first degree intentional homicide. He enters a plea Jan. 23, court records show.
Fox11online.com
Davis puts up 24 as Detroit Mercy knocks off Green Bay 76-59
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis' 24 points helped Detroit Mercy defeat Green Bay 76-59 on Thursday night. Davis was 7 of 20 shooting, including 3 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Titans (6-8, 2-1 Horizon). Gerald Liddell added 19 points while shooting 9 of 16 from the field, and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Damezi Anderson recorded 15 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).
Fox11online.com
Keep yourself and your family healthy going into 2023
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- As we end 2022, flu activity continues to increase nationwide. Family Medicine Physician Dr. Cynthia Fisher at ThedaCare in Oshkosh shares some tips to keep you and your family safe. "Certainly the Christmas holiday was a time for gathering for many people and with gatherings can come...
Comments / 0