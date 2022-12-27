ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The National Railroad Museum has submitted plans for a $15 million expansion project, including a new display building and a plaza along the Fox River. The 32,040-square-foot addition would be an expansion of the Lenfesty Center. The project also includes a new 36-stall parking lot, and other access improvements. Sketches submitted to the village show what appears to be four rows of tracks inside, with the building including outdoor patio space facing the river.

