Sheldon's top stories of 2022
SHELDON—As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to reflect what has happened over the past 365 days. There was plenty of national news, and 2022 was a midterm election year resulting two new state legislators representing Sheldon with Zach Dieken in the Iowa House of Representatives and Lynn Evans in the Senate.
Mark Schlesser works hard, earns award
LE MARS—Mark Schlesser may not be at the front of a classroom, but his work as the longtime director of maintenance for Gehlen Catholic School in Le Mars has not gone unnoticed. He recently was selected for a 2022 Good Shepherd Award by the Diocese of Sioux City. Nominators...
Sheldon dance earns trophies at state
SHELDON—The Sheldon High School dance team left the state dance competition unsatisfied last year. Despite some high expectations, the girls did not place in any of the categories, and coach Georgia Walker thought the team was not prepared well enough for the tough competition. So, Walker decided to switch...
Dropping the ball
Birdchild is ready to drop the ball at the Roof Garden Ballroom. With a repertoire of Top 40 hits from the past four decades, Birdchild is known as “Iowa’s Flyest Cover Band” and is set to take the stage in Arnolds Park for a New Year’s Eve show.
Howard Sandbulte, 95, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Howard Henry Sandbulte, 95, Sioux Center, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Crown Pointe Estates in Sioux Center. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Carmel Reformed Church. Burial will be at Carmel Cemetery, with military honors by Pfarrer Fox American Legion Post 5722 of Rock Valley. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center.
West Sioux Daycare closes temporarily
IRETON—About 20 families in the Ireton area were told just before Christmas they would be without day care for their children temporarily beginning Friday, Dec. 23. “It is with a saddened heart that we have to announce the temporary closure of the West Sioux Daycare in Ireton. Due to inadequate staffing, we are needing to temporarily close until further notice,” a post on Facebook on Dec. 21 from the West Sioux Daycare read.
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
Culver's prepares for revamped look
SIOUX CENTER—Culver’s faithful customers will have to wait a while in early January before they can get their hands on the chain’s ButterBurgers and cheese curds again. According to Sioux Center Culver’s owner Angie Rodenburgh, the store will be closed starting Jan. 8 so that major remodeling can take place to the dining area, the counter space and the kitchen. It should open after seven to 10 days of work.
Kruger retires as Sheldon's fire chief
SHELDON—Denny Kruger had to be talked into joining the Sheldon Fire Co. Glen Sauer was a co-worker at Sheldon Farm Service many years ago and asked Kruger to join him on the department. After hounding Denny enough about it, he gave in. “He said, ‘Come and try it,’ and...
Ridge Creek adds Sioux Center housing
SIOUX CENTER—Schelling Construction of Sioux Center is continuing to provide more housing options for the community through its Ridge Creek development. Started in 2020, the company began work on a new eight-unit apartment complex and six two-story town houses at its seven-acre property at 1893 13th Ave. SE, just north of The Ridge Golf Course and west of the wastewater treatment plant.
Firefighters face blizzard at Bosma Poultry inferno
SIBLEY—Bosma Poultry was destroyed in fire at its facility east of Sibley along Pierce Avenue, amid the pre-dawn darkness of a brutal blizzard Thursday. No life-threatening injuries were suffered. However, firefighters did experience frostbite from the extreme cold, and one department member experienced heart palpitations. Sibley Fire Department chief...
Verna Boer, 96, Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Verna Muriel Boer, 96, Rock Valley, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley.
Crown Pointe expansion project winds down
SIOUX CENTER—As 2022 draws to a close, so does the work at Crown Pointe Estates in Sioux Center. The project to expand Crown Pointe by adding nursing home space, assisted living space, a memory care unit and amenities began in October 2020 and is now 99 percent complete, according to Sioux Center Health CEO Cory Nelson.
Virginia Packard, 96, Hawarden
HAWARDEN—Virginia Laurel Elaine Packard, 96, Hawarden, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her residence. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden. A celebration of life service will be held June 2, 2023, at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden.
Letter: Concerned about partisan attitude
Sioux County is doing very well economically. It ranks in the upper quartile in all the usual measures of quality of life: education, hospitals, income, and more. The county has great soil, accommodating weather, industrious people, and a working ethos. Some of you in the country know me. Born and...
Rhodes man arrested for OWI in Sanborn
SANBORN—A 48-year-old Rhodes man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Christopher Stephen Rudkin stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jaguar X-Type for traveling well below the posted speed limit and crossing the center and fog lines of Highway 18, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Teen pleads in Osceola County chase case
OCHEYEDAN—One of two people facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase in Osceola County in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Nineteen-year-old Jaiden Mae Gramlow of Le Mars pleaded guilty to interference with official acts on Dec. 13 in Osceola County District Court in Sibley while a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
West Sioux school board seeks signatures for bond
HAWARDEN—Discussion was had at the Dec. 20 West Sioux School District Board of Education meeting on what exactly the board members and the district’s administration will put on the ballot this coming March, if anything at all, for a school bond vote. What the district needs first, though, are signatures to get the bond vote on the March ballot — at least 157 signatures.
County could receive $100,000 in federal funds
PRIMGHAR—Thanks to the sale of a 101.23-acre tract of land approximately four miles northeast of Sutherland to the federal government back in 2018, O’Brien County could receive $100,000 in federal funding. Notification was sent in September to eligible revenue sharing counties. The Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund,...
County supervisors asked to fund health position
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County Public Health nurse administrator Kim Morran appeared before the county board of supervisors Tuesday, Nov. 15, to say the county’s health board had reached a decision back on Nov. 2 to hire a part-time staff member. The staffer would possibly be a registered nurse and...
