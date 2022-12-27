ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Potential winter storm

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
DULUTH, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Temps dropping Friday, watch for ice

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. After hitting a record high of 51 degrees at 11pm last night, temperatures will be falling through Friday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, so expect any standing water from the recent snow melt to freeze up. That could make untreated roads, sidewalks and driveways slippery.
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday and Tuesday’s snow chance

WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Calm conditions now; late mixed shower chances for NYE

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Winds calm tonight, and mostly cloudy skies turn to partly cloudy. We will stay that way until the evening hours tomorrow, when a possible few flurries are anticipated. Around midnight for NYE, some mixed showers could be seen. These will clear out quickly and we will stay dry to start 2023. Happy New Year!
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Drizzle tonight; slow decline in temps tomorrow

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Still some light showers we’re tracking into tonight, but the big story is these temps! Expect drizzle/patchy fog/mist throughout this evening. This will clear out by the morning. Temps today will keep climbing tonight and peak around 11pm. We...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm

If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ice shoves are a familiar sight on the lake, but not this early in the season and definitely not in the huge sizes they formed in recent days. Neighbors heard the shoves pile up on the lake’s shores on Monday, accompanied by loud crashing sounds. Paula Hayford lives near the shoreline: “The largest problem is, they pretty much wreck the shoreline. Rocks and a flat area, all that gets pulled up and flipped up, and when it goes back out, all the rocks are going to go out with it, so you lose your shoreline.”
98.1 KHAK

The Cold Weather is Wreaking Havoc on Iowa Cars

As I type this, there is hope... temperatures here in eastern Iowa will very likely hit the mid-to-upper 40s by week's end. Heck, it could be in the 60s in early January. But first, we had to get there. And for many, our cars barely did - or maybe they didn't.
IOWA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘I appreciate him so much’: Green Bay Metro driver retires after 50 years of service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRFV) – Dale Detrie is retiring after 50 years of driving for Green Bay Metro, and riders say they are sad to see his career end. “I’ve been riding the bus for over 30 years, and my experience with dale is that he’s always been very helpful in letting people know about potential changes in schedules or helping them get to where they need to go,” said Chris Jenquin, a Green Bay Metro rider.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy