Future emergency order limitations, extra judgeships: Whitmer’s last bills signed in 2022
Should a governor issue another emergency epidemic order in the future, the head of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services would be capped in how long they could limit patients or residents of health or assisted living facilities from receiving visitors. That’s after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into...
West Michigan rivers not expected to flood after pre-Christmas blizzard snowmelt
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Weather officials aren’t concerned about river flooding in West Michigan, even with some 2 feet of snow dumped on Grand Rapids before Christmas melted or melting. “One thing that’s really helped us out is the fact that we’ve had a steady snowmelt,” said T.J....
Michigan’s median income is higher than Ohio, Indiana. Here’s where we rank nationally.
Pay is highest in the Northeast and on the West Coast, but Michigan ranks among the best of the Midwest, per data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The median income for a full-time, year-round worker 16 and older in Michigan in 2021 was $52,459. That ranked 21st in the nation.
Map shows Michigan’s coldest winter days are still ahead
Unlike areas in the western half of the United States, Michigan typically sees its coldest days the deeper we get into our winter calendar. Based on an interactive map put together by weather researchers, Michigan cities across both peninsulas still have their coldest days ahead of them this season. Late...
Warm snap: Michigan’s temperatures were higher than Daytona Beach today
It’s not often Michigan’s temperatures nudge past perennial southern warm spots like Daytona Beach, Myrtle Beach and Atlanta. Especially deep into December. But thanks to our current warm-up, that eyebrow-raiser happened this morning. The National Weather Service office in Gaylord shared a U.S. surface temperature map, which showed...
Lobster mobsters, jumping plant lice, and more invasive species talks coming
Michigan’s recurring webinar series will return in January with conversations about invasive species that harm the environment across the state. The NotMISpecies webinar series will continue in the new year with sessions that focus on both invasive plants and animals. Sessions will be on Jan. 18, Feb. 7, and March 21.
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
Whitmer vetoes changes to state marijuana licensing, retirement systems
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed 11 bills ahead of the legislative year’s end, citing concerns that policies pertaining to issues like marijuana licensing and retirement systems were “rushed through a lame duck session.”. In explaining the vetoes, Whitmer panned the bills as needing closer examination. All but one of...
Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge
Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
Michigan to join more than 30 states in new mental health service agreement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed a pair of bipartisan bills designed to increase access to mental health services in Michigan by expanding those services across state lines. The bill package, House Bills 5488 and 5489, allows Michigan, which licenses its psychologists, to enter into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact. This provides...
‘Spiritual leader’ of Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot gets nearly 20 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A second man accused of leading a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to 19 years, seven months in prison. Barry Croft Jr., 47, of Bear, Delaware, was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 28, to nearly 20 years. A day earlier, Adam Fox, 39, of Wyoming, Michigan, was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.
Jan. 6 committee cast Michigan in major role as Trump sought to overturn election
Michigan and the conspiracy theories birthed in the state are played a major role in a 845-page report from the U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee, wrapping up its work, has begun publishing transcripts from the hundreds of witnesses interviewed to produce...
Mega Millions results for 12/30/22; did anyone win the $685 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Several players came within one number of winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $685 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Dec. 30. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 will be worth $785 million with a...
Michigan reports 10,927 COVID cases and 110 new deaths
Michigan health officials identified 10,927 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 110 new deaths last week, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The latest additions, reported Tuesday, Dec. 27, are down from recent weeks, though that doesn’t necessarily indicate reduced coronavirus transmission. Testing has historically...
86-year-old Michigan man wins $569K lottery prize; ' I was in such disbelief’
LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’
Powerball results for 12/28/22; jackpot worth $222 million
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan was one number away from winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $222 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Dec. 28. That means the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 31 will be worth $246 million with...
Plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer was just the start for man sent to prison, prosecutor says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Barry Croft Jr., with long-held antigovernment views, had bigger plans than kidnapping Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: He thought it would spark a civil war. Michigan’s governor would be the first domino to fall.
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $685 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing
LANSING, MI -- The current Mega Millions jackpot is now the fourth largest in the game’s history as the grand prize for the drawing on Friday, Dec. 30 has increased to $685 million. Ticket sales have outpaced expectations leading into tonight’s drawing causing an increase in the estimated jackpot.
Michigan officials reviewing TikTok as threat to state devices
State cybersecurity officials are reviewing whether the social media app TikTok poses a security threat on Michigan government devices, a spokesperson confirmed to MLive Wednesday. “Our security team is reviewing the threat that TikTok may pose,” Caleb Buhs, a spokesperson for the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget said in...
