The Hill

The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year

As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Vox

Why hasn’t pandemic aid fraud become a bigger scandal?

Andrew Prokop is a senior politics correspondent at Vox, covering the White House, elections, and political scandals and investigations. He’s worked at Vox since the site’s launch in 2014, and before that, he worked as a research assistant at the New Yorker’s Washington, DC, bureau. The United...
Vox

22 predictions we made in 2022, and the 6 we got wrong

As we’ve done in the past, the Future Perfect team sat down last year to try to predict what was to come in 2022. It’s something we do annually to test out our forecasting abilities. Good news: our prognostication improved slightly from the year before. Of the 22...
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
The Independent

Debate clip resurfaces of Trump saying he paid ‘millions’ in federal income taxes in years he only paid $750

While Donald Trump’s tax returns have been an issue since he put himself forward as a potential Republican candidate in 2015, the issue was still front and centre when he stood for re-election in 2020.The release of his tax returns for the years 2015 to 2020 by the House Ways & Means Committee has shed new light on claims he made during that campaign, as a resurfaced video clip highlights.On 29 September of 2020, he faced off against Joe Biden in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.Moderator Chris Wallace, then of Fox News,...
The Hill

The left’s 5 biggest unknowns for 2023

Progressives are leaving 2022 riding high. This year, liberals pushed President Biden to the left, passed legislation in line with their philosophy and expanded their united bargaining power in Congress. In Washington’s ever-changing expectations game, however, 2023 is sure to bring a fair amount of uncertainty to the Democratic Party’s left flank. While Biden has…
Amarillo Globe-News

Bridges Texas history column: Looking back, and looking forward into 2023

Once Christmas has passed, the world looks to a new year.  Many wonder what the new year will bring while planning their own ways of ringing in 2023.  It will be a year marked with war in some nations and peace in others. There will be triumph, and there will be heartbreak.  But in the meantime, the world will pause to celebrate the end of one year and the hopes for the next.  In New York City, the famous dropping of...
Vox

5 doable resolutions for US climate policy in 2023

Rebecca Leber is a senior reporter covering climate change for Vox. She was previously an environmental reporter at Mother Jones, Grist, and the New Republic. Rebecca also serves on the board of the Society of Environmental Journalists. 2022 delivered a sobering wake-up call of how much work is left to...
The Hill

An Orthodox Christmas offensive can set conditions for winning the Ukraine war

The time is now for Ukraine to conduct a winter shaping operation to set conditions for an offensive next summer to end the war on terms favorable to Ukraine and its Western benefactors.   Building on its successful fall operations in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, Ukraine must take advantage of the winter freeze to put…
WOOD TV8

What climate scientists were predicting in the 1970s

KSNF/KODE — Global temperatures in 2021 were among the highest ever observed, with 25 countries setting new annual records, according to scientists from NOAA. Climate scientists say as glaciers and polar ice melt, plant and animal species go extinct at a rapid rate, and sea levels rise. With information like that, it’s likely the public isn’t asking, […]
Louisiana Illuminator

In child welfare cases, most of your constitutional rights don’t apply

Every year, child protective services agencies across the nation investigate the family lives of roughly 3.5 million children, or about 1 out of every 20 American kids. In these cases, government officials frequently accuse parents of wrongdoing. They enter homes to conduct searches and interrogations, and what they find can be used against the parent […] The post In child welfare cases, most of your constitutional rights don’t apply appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Vox

Democrats made historic gains at the state level. Can they build on them?

Nicole Narea covers state politics and policy for Vox, focusing on personalities, conversations, and political battles happening in state capitals and why they matter to the entire country. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic. Democrats had...
