FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85
MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree
FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
Alcosta Boulevard Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding
SAN RAMON (BCN) Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon will remain closed through at least Sunday morning due to flooding and debris in the roadway. San Ramon police said Saturday night that the closure is from Iron Horse Trail to Stagecoach Road. Estimated time of reopening the roadway is midday Sunday,...
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On U.S. Highway 101
NOVATO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in Novato. The incident was first reported Thursday at 11:41 p.m. and occurred near the Alameda Del Prado off-ramp, according to the CHP. On Friday at 12:35 a.m., the CHP issued a...
Several Road Closures Due To Flooding Impact Traffic
SAN MATEO (BCN) Several roadways in San Mateo are closed Saturday morning due to flooding. San Mateo police urges drivers to avoid the area of 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard, which is a Caltrain underpass, and the area of Delaware Street between Bermuda Drive and Saratoga Drive.
Several Streets To Remain Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding
DANVILLE (BCN) Several streets in Danville will remain closed through at least early Sunday morning due to Saturday's flooding caused by the New Year's Eve rainstorm. A Danville police spokesperson said Saturday night that while some flood waters in the southern area of the town have "receded significantly", barricades will remain in the following locations due to hazardous conditions.
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Alameda. * WHEN...Until 330 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks,...
San Francisquito Creek Water Levels Receding
PALO ALTO (BCN) The water levels of the swollen San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto are receding Saturday night, according to police. City staff and maintenance crews will continue to monitor creek levels and share updates as necessary. Palo Alto residents who may have sustained flood damage Saturday during the...
Bay Area highways and roads close as storm rages on
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is causing widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
Overturned big rig closes all lanes of northbound I-880 in Oakland
All lanes of northbound I-880 are closed in Oakland due to an overturned tractorr trailer.
Bay Area storm could pass rainfall predictions, but when will it stop?
Total rainfall could surpass meteorologists' original predictions.
Bay Area highway reopens after rain causes landslide
California state Route 84 was shut down in part of Alameda County on Friday due to a mudslide.
Bay Area businesses grapple with severe flooding during New Year's Eve storm
Business owners are contending with extensive damage to storefronts, restaurants and gyms throughout the Bay Area after Saturday's atmospheric river drenched the region.
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii
A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
Bay Area slammed with thousands of power outages during storm, PG&E says
As of 8:00 p.m., the number of outages in the Bay Area stands at 18,342.
Atmospheric river set to bring more heavy rain to San Francisco Bay Area
"East and South Bay streams and creeks are already forecast to rise above monitor stage and potentially above flood stage," the weather service warns.
Bay Area worker dies after getting trapped inside 4-story hopper
The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
