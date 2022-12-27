ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFGate

Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Alcosta Boulevard Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding

SAN RAMON (BCN) Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon will remain closed through at least Sunday morning due to flooding and debris in the roadway. San Ramon police said Saturday night that the closure is from Iron Horse Trail to Stagecoach Road. Estimated time of reopening the roadway is midday Sunday,...
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On U.S. Highway 101

NOVATO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in Novato. The incident was first reported Thursday at 11:41 p.m. and occurred near the Alameda Del Prado off-ramp, according to the CHP. On Friday at 12:35 a.m., the CHP issued a...
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Several Road Closures Due To Flooding Impact Traffic

SAN MATEO (BCN) Several roadways in San Mateo are closed Saturday morning due to flooding. San Mateo police urges drivers to avoid the area of 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard, which is a Caltrain underpass, and the area of Delaware Street between Bermuda Drive and Saratoga Drive.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Several Streets To Remain Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding

DANVILLE (BCN) Several streets in Danville will remain closed through at least early Sunday morning due to Saturday's flooding caused by the New Year's Eve rainstorm. A Danville police spokesperson said Saturday night that while some flood waters in the southern area of the town have "receded significantly", barricades will remain in the following locations due to hazardous conditions.
DANVILLE, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Alameda. * WHEN...Until 330 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks,...
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

San Francisquito Creek Water Levels Receding

PALO ALTO (BCN) The water levels of the swollen San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto are receding Saturday night, according to police. City staff and maintenance crews will continue to monitor creek levels and share updates as necessary. Palo Alto residents who may have sustained flood damage Saturday during the...
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii

A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
GILROY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy