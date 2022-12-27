ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
defensenews.com

F-35 deliveries halted after Texas mishap; new contract finalized

WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin on Friday announced it halted acceptance flights and deliveries of new F-35 Joint Strike Fighters amid an investigation into the cause of an F-35B mishap on a Texas runway this month. The halt means Lockheed delivered fewer F-35s than the 148 contractually required in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
defensenews.com

Troop carrier replacement production ramping up

To retire the aging M113 armored troop carriers, the Army and BAE Systems are working to accelerate the new Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle production. Efforts to increase production come as the United States continues to supply weapons to Ukraine. The Pentagon has sent several of the current M113s to Ukraine. As...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year

As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
defensenews.com

New Army light tank under construction

General Dynamics Land Systems began assembling the Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower system in November, after being selected in June to build the light tank. The first new combat vehicle to join the force in nearly four decades, the MPF system is meant to improve mobility, protection and direct-fire capabilities on the battlefield, originally reported by Army Times sister publication Defense News.
ARIZONA STATE
defensenews.com

Army seeks mid-range missile to cover operational gaps

The Missile Defense Agency is considering new technologies – coupled with current capabilities – to protect Guam from future threats from adversaries. As the ballistic missile threats from China continue to evolve, the Army has several capabilities in place to defend the island of Guam. The service’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery has been operating there since 2013.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

The left’s 5 biggest unknowns for 2023

Progressives are leaving 2022 riding high. This year, liberals pushed President Biden to the left, passed legislation in line with their philosophy and expanded their united bargaining power in Congress. In Washington’s ever-changing expectations game, however, 2023 is sure to bring a fair amount of uncertainty to the Democratic Party’s left flank. While Biden has…
GEORGIA STATE
defensenews.com

Turkish defense exports pass $4 billion in 2022, says procurement boss

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s annual defense and aerospace exports have surpassed the $4 billion mark for the first time, according to Ismail Demir, who leads the country’s defense procurement agency. Demir made the announcement Dec. 23 on Twitter along with a video from the Presidency of Defence...
TENNESSEE STATE
defensenews.com

US to sell Taiwan anti-tank mine-laying Volcano system

WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of an anti-tank mine-laying system to Taiwan amid the rising military threat from China. The department on Wednesday said the Volcano system and all related equipment would cost an estimated $180 million. It’s capable of scattering anti-tank and anti-personnel...
TENNESSEE STATE
defensenews.com

South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years. South Korean planes and helicopters...
TENNESSEE STATE
defensenews.com

New in 2023: Welcoming new airframes to the fleet

The Air Force captured the aviation world’s attention when it rolled out the B-21 Raider stealth bomber in December. In 2023, the service hopes to show off the highly secretive aircraft’s first flight — though that target has been pushed back multiple times. While the Raider may...
TENNESSEE STATE
defensenews.com

New in 2023: US troops in Europe to continue deployments, training

Roughly 20,000 troops mobilized in Europe in support of NATO since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are on track to stay in place going into the new year, training not only with local partners, but with Ukrainian troops outside of their country. The Pentagon announced Dec. 15 that monthly rotations...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy