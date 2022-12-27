ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waer.org

'Disney on Ice' brings world competitor-turned-Buzz Lightyear to Syracuse

A former competitive ice skater is living out his childhood dream in Syracuse this weekend as Disney on Ice comes to the region for New Year's weekend. The seven performances scheduled through Monday features dozens of Disney characters on the rink at the Oncenter War Memorial. The traveling show brings joy to children across the country, and around the world.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Three New Year’s Resolutions for Syracuse Men’s Basketball

New year's resolutions have been around for over 4,000 years, dating back to the Ancient Babylonians. The Babylonians were the first people known to hold celebrations of the new year and wrote down their goals for the upcoming year. Today, resolutions include going to the gym more, losing weight, becoming...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy