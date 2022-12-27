Read full article on original website
Deplorable Me
4d ago
thank god. Not that the replacement is any better, but city needs hope.
Reply
13
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Related
Wayside Christian Mission hosting free luncheon on New Years Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On New Years Day, Wayside Christian Mission is hosting a free luncheon and celebration for all houseless individuals. The luncheon will begin at noon in the Grand Ballroom at Hotel Louisville, located on 2nd and Broadway. Officials say the meal being served will include baked ham,...
wdrb.com
Former Male High School principal Ted Boehm dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Male High School principal who helped guide the school during a controversial time has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page made the announcement that Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm was Male's principal from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to...
WHAS 11
First woman mayor-elect in Jeffersontown to be inaugurated
Mayor-elect Carol Pike will be sworn in on Thursday evening as the city's new mayor. She will take over for outgoing Mayor Bill Dieruf, who served 12 years.
'It's amazing to me': Organ donor, recipient have heartwarming reunion in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A heartwarming reunion between an organ donor and their recipient took place in Elizabethtown on Friday afternoon. Tammy McMillin and Debbie Patterson were once complete strangers, but you could never tell. Patterson is an organ recipient, and McMillin is her donor. The two met at Mark’s...
wdrb.com
Louisville plans to ring in 2023 with dancing, drinks and fun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who says you have to be in Times Square to ring in 2023?. The Derby City has a ball drop of its own. More than 300 lights are in Louisville's. Champagne toasts, confetti cannons and a balloon drop will also be part of New Years Eve Live at 4th Street Live downtown.
wdrb.com
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
kentuckytoday.com
Louisville, Lexington to receive additional $54 million in eviction relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced an additional $54 million is now available for eviction relief in Louisville and Lexington, bringing the total to $138 million allocated to the state’s two largest cities. Initially, the two cities were funded directly by the federal government in...
WIFR
8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
wdrb.com
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
Wave 3
‘It’s against the law’: Louisville police urge not to fire guns celebrating New Year’s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning city residents to not fire guns to celebrate New Year’s. In a video released by LMPD on Friday, Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday over the years.
Wave 3
Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular celebrates its 50th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From Friday through Monday, The Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular is celebrating its 50th anniversary, according to a release. Stewart Promotions said there will be over 800 booths, including 200 antique and collectible booths, at the event. The event will be located at the...
Wave 3
Residents report days-long mail delays in Louisville; USPS issues response
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE Country residents have been reporting multiple days without mail service in their area. Calls have been coming into the WAVE newsroom with people who have said homes in Jeffersontown, Valley Station and other neighborhoods have not received mail from their postal carrier. Some have said...
Man, child sent to hospital after Louisville Expo Center shooting
The police are still searching for the shooter.
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
'No one has more bedside experience than our nurses': UofL Health nurses help design new patient rooms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health nurses have a seat at the design table for the new patient rooms in the hospital’s $144 million tower expansion. According to a press release, nurse groups are rotating through a mock patient room and giving feedback to JRA Architects. The fake rooms...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
The best restaurant in Kentucky, according to Guy Fieri via Mashed
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
Comments / 7