New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaTravel MavenSeven Devils, NC
Visit the Largest Ski Area in North CarolinaDiana RusSugar Mountain, NC
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
An Ode to NC Mountains
Many times in life we are faced with decisions upon where to live. I started to get that antsy feeling . . . The feeling that there is (still) something bigger around the corner. The question had even been welling-up . . . ‘Am I beginning to outgrow the SE region’? Are the adventures becoming less rosy?
Efforts to restore water continue in western North Carolina
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
The Tomahawk
Winter at Doe Mountain in a 100 horse open sleigh
This past week most of the country was forced indoors as mother nature showed us her cold side. Along with the snow, some parts of northeast Tennessee reported temperatures going below 0, with the “real feel” temperature going below -30 degrees. Being forced indoors as well as being burnt out from holiday shopping and cooking for the masses, might have you itching to find a way to get away from it all. As the storm passes and the winds die down, venturing outdoors may be your next move.
Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More
Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
High Country conservation group closer to protecting Blowing Rock land
A High Country conservation group is moving closer to its goal of protecting the forests and waterways that make up the famous views from Blowing Rock. Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is hoping to acquire more than 300 acres for a permanent preserve under a plan that would also add a public trail system. The land includes the headways of the Johns River and its tributaries, which flow into the Catawba River.
Sparks of Inspiration at the Omni Grove Park Inn
When I stare into a fireplace, I’m powerfully moved to say something profound. The gentle rhapsody of the flames — the flickering orange glow, the crackling wood, the rising sparks — seems to provide the perfect backdrop for a statement that expresses a central truth about the human condition. Perhaps I could say, “Every book is a quotation.” As my companions look up in approval, I could go on: “Every house is a quotation out of all forests, and mines, and stone quarries.” Nodding my head sagaciously, I could continue: “And every man is a quotation from all his ancestors.”
Sipping and sharing at Southern Distilling Company
STATESVILLE, N.C. — If you’ve traveled north up Interstate 77 near Statesville, chances are you’ve seen the Southern Distilling Company. Coming from the engineering and public health fields, Pete and Vienna Barger founded the company in 2013. The couple work with local farmers, sourcing the majority of their grains within a 20-mile radius of the distillery. The spent grain, which is milled onsite, is shared with farmers in Iredell County to feed livestock.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Buncombe Co. woman
ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert was canceled Friday evening for a missing woman from Buncombe County. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Bernadette Hudson, 78, was located.
Cold & snow closes Dollywood Tuesday
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After snowfall in the Dollywood area Monday, park officials decided to close Dollywood on Tuesday. Initially, the park was set for a late opening at 1 p.m. Tuesday. However, due to temperatures that remain below freezing and Monday’s snow, the park will not open. A statement from the park’s media […]
Belmont man dies after car hits boulder, flips in Watauga County, troopers say
BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died in a Boone hospital Wednesday after his car struck a boulder and overturned down and embankment in Watauga County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Dec. 28 around 8:20 a.m. on NC 105 near Seven Devils Road. A […]
14-year-old killed in tractor accident in Watauga County, officials say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A 14-year-old has died following a tractor accident in Watauga County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they received a 911 call on Dec. 30 from a person who said they saw a tractor slide down a steep hill before rolling over in a field near Old U.S. Highway 421.
Spotlight On: Randy Isenhower, Chairman – Board of Commissioners, Catawba County
December 2022 — In an interview with Invest:, Randy Isenhower, chairman of Catawba County, discussed the importance of collaboration in attracting economic development opportunities, plans in place for future growth and more. “In the next several years, we will continue to identify new opportunities while continuing to take advantage of and maintain our existing opportunities,” he said.
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents
In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
Wanda Greene, Former Buncombe County Manager, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
