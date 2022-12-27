Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Police evacuate dozens from Morris County shopping center
Details about the incident were limited as Saturday evening, but the Morris County Prosecutor has stated that police were following up on a lead and the scene was cleared around 1:30 p.m. They also said there is currently no threat to the community.
'Eviction epidemic:' Bridgeport grandmother facing removal from only home she's ever known
Karyn Timmons is facing foreclosure and eviction from the residence for issues including failure to pay co-op fees.
Officials: House in Mohegan Lake left unsalvageable by fire
Fire officials say a call reporting a large house fire on Locust Avenue came in at 5 a.m.
Bronx mother blames illness on mold and rodent problem at her Edenwald Houses apartment
A Bronx woman claims that mold in her bathroom along with rodents scampering through her apartment are to blame for making her sick.
Don Jose Mexican Restaurant opens in Yonkers
The owners, Renan Rojos, Jose Cruz Ramirez, and Armundo Dominguez, are all from Puebla, Mexico and they're ready to bring their country's hospitality to all who visit the restaurant.
Former NYPD detective from Goshen accused of abandoning 9 dogs in freezing temperatures
A former NYPD detective from Goshen is accused of leaving three dogs outside in below freezing temperatures for days while six more were left behind to almost freeze in his garage. “Every one of them had hypothermia already. They would’ve never made it through the night,” said Gene Hecht with...
Video of Goshen officer playing catch with little boy goes viral
The person who took the video says the boy often throws around the ball outside by himself but on Thursday he got some company.
Double celebration: Lindenhurst welcomes 2023 with village's 100th anniversary
The celebration brought the community out for some family fun that included live music, fireworks and a ball drop that was best part for many.
First responders pay respect to fallen co-worker killed by alleged drunk driver
Services were held for Lisa Sillins at the Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Rhinebeck.
VIDEO: Armed men hold up Brooklyn homeowner in one of four citywide robberies
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspected armed men connected to at least four robberies, including three in Brooklyn.
Sanitation workers go on strike in New Brunswick
The workers showed up in front of City Hall for a peaceful protest. They say they are fed up with being overworked and underpaid.
NYPD: 2 suspects wanted in armed robbery spree
Police say the pair used several different kinds of cars to commit their crimes.
Bridgeport area sees continued trend of scary events with gas station robbery
A Bridgeport area has seen a trend of scary events continue with an armed robbery at a gas station on the Upper East Side. Bridgeport police say the Valero Station on Huntington Turnpike was robbed by two men around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say the men took $5,000 in cash from both registers.
Warwick mom thanks first responders for rescuing 5-year-old stuck in tree
The 5-year-old boy, Will, was playing in the woods near their house on Chardavoyne Road when his leg got stuck in a tree that he was climbing and was turning blue.
Bridgeport house fire displaces 12 adults, 5 kids
A fire in Bridgeport Thursday displaced 12 adults and five kids. Fire officials say the fire broke out around 3:45 p.m. on Poplar Street. Officials say the fire started in the attic of the three-floor home. No one was injured, and there is no word on what caused the fire.
Police: Man arrested for injuring 2 Nassau officers in Garden City Park
Police say 22-year-old Aasif Rasul was having an argument with a 25-year-old woman in his car.
NYPD: Suspects ambush teenagers with blunt, sharp weapons in the Bronx
Authorities are searching for suspects wanted for brutally attacking two teenagers in the Bronx.
Police: 1-year-old who ingested heroin saved by officers with Narcan
Police say Hazlet and Holmdel officers administered a dose of Narcan and transported the baby to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for further treatment.
Police: Teen charged in shooting of 14-year-old in Jersey City
Police say the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive. Authorities say that the 14-year-old was shot in the left thigh.
Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday.
