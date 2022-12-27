ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

News 12

Bridgeport house fire displaces 12 adults, 5 kids

A fire in Bridgeport Thursday displaced 12 adults and five kids. Fire officials say the fire broke out around 3:45 p.m. on Poplar Street. Officials say the fire started in the attic of the three-floor home. No one was injured, and there is no word on what caused the fire.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

