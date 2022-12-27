Read full article on original website
Garrett R
4d ago
So big wup they are reducing the income tax but increasing the gas tax So really we're not getting a reduction of any kind For what we get back in one we will have to pay out in another
masonmixer
4d ago
taxation without representation, we here in NC have the highest gas tax of all the states bordering NC. Now they want 2 more cents added to it.
Katheryn Melton
4d ago
Phasing out corporate income tax doesn't seem financially responsible during these times. Corporations have gotten far too many tax breaks as it is.
Thousands could get payment up to $4,194: Check your status
Payment will be sent to only eligible individuals. Irrespective of the nature of the job and the cause, so many workers in North Carolina are retiring and this causes a large number of problems for them.
WRAL
NC drivers to spend more on gas in 2023 under new tax rate
RALEIGH, N.C. — The new year means new tax rates. For North Carolina drivers, that will mean higher gas prices. The state's gas tax will go up 2 cents, starting on Sunday, Jan.1. It's a hard pill to swallow but just as gas prices are cooling off, the gas...
wcti12.com
Motor fuel tax rates to increase next year
North Carolina — According to the North Carolina Department of Revenue, starting on January 1st, 2023, the motor fuels and alternative fuels tax rate will increase from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon through December 31st, 2023. The motor fuel excise tax rate is calculated by using the...
WCNC
NC tax changes coming in the new year
North Carolina's gas tax is going up next year by two cents. The personal income tax rate, though, is coming down a quarter of a percent.
ashevillefm.org
Will North Carolina expand Medicaid in 2023?
RALEIGH, NC – December 14, 2022 – The Affordable Care Act of 2010 expanded Medicaid eligibility in the U.S. by raising the qualifying threshold until the Supreme Court overruled the law in 2012. The Court ruled that each state has the right to decide to expand Medicaid not the federal government. At present, 11 states, including North Carolina, have not expanded Medicaid. The U.S. Congress has recently voted to defray each of the remaining state’s cost to expand Medicaid from 90% to 95% for the first 2 years of expansion. North Carolina state hospitals and health care systems have agreed to provide funds to cover most of the remaining cost.
Need cash? Check your name for unclaimed cash! How to search & claim it for free.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're heading into a new year and that means a lot of you will be eating black-eyed peas and greens. They're staples, all in the hopes of bringing good luck and money into the new year. But really, all you need is your name. Really, you...
This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
Duke Energy could reimburse customers for losses related to recent rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — When the power goes out, whatever is lost is usually on you to replace. However, last week’s rolling power outages came as a surprise to customers. Investigative reporter Madison Carter found out Duke Energy might be shelling out some cash for your unexpected expenses and lost food or medications.
COVID-19 hospitalization levels for NC’s oldest old exceed pre-vaccine period
During the first week of December, hospitals were once again admitting hundreds of North Carolinians for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. But while much of the media coverage has focused on pitiable small children coughing and struggling for air, it turns out many of the new admissions have really white hair: Nearly three in 10 of those being checked into hospitals were older than 80. That’s beyond the shrinking life expectancy, newly announced, for U.S. women at 79.3 years, and men at 73.5.
newsfromthestates.com
Leandro, ‘merit pay’ for teachers, role of superintendent and state board dominate NC education debates in 2022
North Carolina’s public schools won a key victory in November when the state Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling and ordered the General Assembly to fork over millions of dollars to pay for a long overdue school improvement plan. The decision in the landmark Leandro school funding...
kiss951.com
10 Most Iconic Foods in North Carolina You Should Try
Are you hungry? North Carolina surely has some great food options for you to try. Southern cuisine is some of the best foods that you like to enjoy. Plenty of our food is fried and cooked up in butter, oil, and all of that fatty goodness. Talk about enjoying a good time on a plate right? But, what are some of the most popular foods that you should be eating when you’re in North Carolina?
North Carolina state representatives urge Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok over security concerns
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –Two North Carolina Republican state representatives wrote a letter Wednesday to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to ban TikTok from all government devices. Jason Saine of Lincoln and Jon Hardister of Guilford called the ban a “matter of national security” and asked Cooper to act “swiftly and decisively.” […]
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021 and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
Mount Airy News
Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials
In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 South Carolina tax rebate to be sent out in five days
South Carolina residents who filed their 2021 tax return by October only need to wait five more days to receive a rebate of up to $800.
New North Carolina laws in effect Jan. 1, recap of 2022’s new laws
With the new year comes a batch of new laws. While some may go by unnoticed, a few could will have more measurable impacts.
WCNC
These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
carolinajournal.com
New N.C. laws take effect January 1, 2023
The new year means new laws for North Carolina. Here is a look at some of the laws that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Although S.B. 300, Criminal Justice Reform, was signed into law by Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 2, 2021, a portion of the bill only becomes law on Jan. 1.
WBTV
N.C. House representatives request Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok from government devices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Two North Carolina State House representatives penned a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday, requesting the ban of social media app TikTok from all state government devices. Rep. Jason Saine of Lincoln County and Rep. Jon Hardister of Guilford County, signed the letter, calling the...
wunc.org
North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits. That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C....
