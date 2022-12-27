ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Garrett R
4d ago

So big wup they are reducing the income tax but increasing the gas tax So really we're not getting a reduction of any kind For what we get back in one we will have to pay out in another

masonmixer
4d ago

taxation without representation, we here in NC have the highest gas tax of all the states bordering NC. Now they want 2 more cents added to it.

Katheryn Melton
4d ago

Phasing out corporate income tax doesn't seem financially responsible during these times. Corporations have gotten far too many tax breaks as it is.

