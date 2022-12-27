ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

FHP: 6 people injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Orange County on Saturday injured several people. A Nissan Altima was headed east on Hoffner Avenue. The driver said as he approached a curve, he lost control of the car and swerved to the left before the car ran off the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Man dies in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred Saturday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A van crashed near Conroy Street and South Orange Blossom Trail around 4:47 a.m. on Saturday. Florida Highway Patrol said the van was westbound on Conroy Street when it lost...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot Friday morning in Orange County. According to Orange County officials, it happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard, near Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, deputies found two men in their 20s who were suffering...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 shot in Osceola County

Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy