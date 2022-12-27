Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
FHP: 6 people injured in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Orange County on Saturday injured several people. A Nissan Altima was headed east on Hoffner Avenue. The driver said as he approached a curve, he lost control of the car and swerved to the left before the car ran off the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESH
Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
WESH
Man dies in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred Saturday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A van crashed near Conroy Street and South Orange Blossom Trail around 4:47 a.m. on Saturday. Florida Highway Patrol said the van was westbound on Conroy Street when it lost...
WESH
Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting
The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
WESH
Deputies: Man accused of choking Uber driver, stealing car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of choking an Uber driver and stealing a car has been arrested. An Uber driver told investigators he was giving Derek Strang, 33, a ride on Wednesday. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, as the car approached a Chili's restaurant located...
WESH
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot Friday morning in Orange County. According to Orange County officials, it happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard, near Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, deputies found two men in their 20s who were suffering...
WESH
Police: Man barricaded in Brevard County apartment taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a man was arrested on Friday. Around 3:06 p.m. on Friday, police received a report about a "loud disturbance." Officers responded to an apartment on San Juan Circle. When police approached the suspect, Gregory Blocker, 28, he fled into his apartment and...
Three people shot in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three people were shot in an overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, according to Chief Jakari Young. Young said on Twitter that the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Young tweeted the information around...
WESH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn in Central Florida
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 U.S. Highway 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441 approaching 10402...
WESH
Deputies shoot man at The Villages who threatened to get gun, 'take care of situation himself'
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — The twinkle of holiday decorations was overshadowed by law enforcement lights in The Villages on Thursday night. From late Thursday night into Friday morning, investigators worked to figure out why a 35-year-old man at a house on the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace called 911.
WESH
2 shot in Osceola County
Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
WESH
FHP: Man facing DUI charges after Sumter County crash kills motorcyclist
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges after a deadly crash in Sumter County. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday. An SUV westbound on State Road 44 was changing lanes when the car crashed with a motorcycle. The motorcycle's driver,...
Driver killed after losing control in early morning crash, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Orange County. The single-car crash happened at the intersection of Conroy Street and South Orange Blossom Trail around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a...
WESH
Lakeland police: Mother, 4-year-old and 9-year-old sons found dead in car submerged in lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Lakeland police said Friday morning, a car was found submerged in a lake. Around 5:26 a.m., police responded to Lake Wire, and the car was underwater about 15 feet away from the shore. A 35-year-old mother and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were...
Eyewitness stunned after mother, 2 kids found dead in submerged car in Lakeland
The Lakeland Police Department confirmed a mother and her two children were found dead inside a submerged car in Lakeland Friday morning.
Kissimmee business partners die after shooting each other over ongoing dispute, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County deputies said a business dispute turned into a deadly shootout. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at a business located at 3135 U.S. 92 East in Lakeland. Deputies said they believe the shooting happened between 31-year-old Akeido Bennett of Kissimmee, and 39-year-old Xavier Figueroa, who...
WESH
Sheriff: Central Florida business partners shoot, kill each other amid 'ongoing dispute'
LAKELAND, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. Two Central Florida business partners shot and killed each other this week, officials say. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a business located at 3135 U.S. 92 East in Lakeland. Investigators say business partners...
WESH
Police: Man dies after crashing into tree in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's top headlines. Melbourne police said a driver was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. A crash near Post and Wickham roads was reported around 3:51 p.m. A car eastbound on Post Road had moved out of the...
click orlando
Cocoa police officer arrested after hourslong standoff at Viera home, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Cocoa police officer is being held in jail without bond after an hourslong standoff with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team. Patrick Michael Kelly, 39, faced a judge Thursday morning. Cocoa police confirmed to News 6 that Kelly is an officer. [TRENDING:...
WESH
Sheriff: Cocoa police officer barricaded himself, fired shots following domestic incident
A Cocoa police officer was arrested overnight. Patrick Michael Kelly, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Brevard County. He was transported to the Brevard County Jail and is being held without bail. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Framura Lane...
Comments / 0