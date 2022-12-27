ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner says he was “ready for the challenge” of replacing K.K. Downing

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has reflected on his origin story with the band, when he took over from K.K. Downing in 2011. Downing had been the metal icons’ longest serving guitarist, joining the band in 1970 – just a year after they formed (replacing the late John Perry and Ernie Chataway) – and performing with them until their eventual hiatus in 1992, then from their 1996 reunion until his exit some 15 years later.
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
Popculture

Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour

London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
NME

Andrew Tate reportedly arrested for human trafficking after posting Greta Thunberg rant

Andrew Tate has reportedly been arrested today (December 29) in Romania for human trafficking after posting a video rant in response to Greta Thunberg. The former Big Brother contestant and anti-feminist and far-right commentator had tried to spark an argument with the climate activist on Twitter earlier this week by posting a photo of himself fuelling up a Bugatti and boasting about his vehicles in the caption. “This is just the start,” he added. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”
Popculture

Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement

Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
NME

Chuck D says “Public Enemy were harassed by the police more than anyone in music”

Chuck D has said Public Enemy were “harassed by the police more than anyone in music”. The politically charged hip-hop group rose to fame in the late 1980s with hits like ‘Fight The Power’ and ‘It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back’ alongside NWA who were also periodically in conflict with law enforcement due to their own uncompromising lyrics tackling police brutality and racism.
Loudwire

The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970

Rock 'n' roll is a wide ranging term that has seen many different evolutions over the years, but by the time 1970 came around you could start to see acts that weren't just content with the catchy ditties that populated radio in the '50s and early '60s. A harder sound had emerged and its there we find our focus for this list, recounting the Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970.
NME

Robbie Williams says he sees “a lot” of himself in Harry Styles

Robbie Williams has discussed the music and performance of Harry Styles, saying he sees “a lot” of himself in the pop star. The singer was speaking to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2 when asked about a number of the next generation of pop stars. “You know when...
The Independent

Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration

Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...

