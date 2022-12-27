ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WBUR

Will Mass. see a recession or a slowdown? 5 predictions for the 2023 economy

If you're struggling to get an accurate read on the economy, you're not alone. There are plenty of mixed signals out there. Nationally, inflation, high interest rates, and ongoing supply chain issues continue to make consumers and employers anxious. Add to that, concerns have swirled about a possible recession. Some sectors, like tech and media, saw significant layoffs, which could signal an economic slowdown.
WBUR

Mass. officials threaten to limit emergency shelter without more funding

Outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's administration warned lawmakers this week that the state's family shelter system is running out of money. Within the next 90 days, officials said, they anticipate the program will no longer be able to guarantee immediate shelter for eligible families, unless lawmakers allocate more funding. The family...
WBUR

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day (observed) in Mass.

You know what there's not a lot of? Great movies centered around New Year's Day. The closest we've gotten is "When Harry Met Sally," but that's really about the final scene, and even then, the vast majority of that scene happens on New Year's Eve. So if you're creative, there's...
