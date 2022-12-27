Read full article on original website
Related
WBUR
Will Mass. see a recession or a slowdown? 5 predictions for the 2023 economy
If you're struggling to get an accurate read on the economy, you're not alone. There are plenty of mixed signals out there. Nationally, inflation, high interest rates, and ongoing supply chain issues continue to make consumers and employers anxious. Add to that, concerns have swirled about a possible recession. Some sectors, like tech and media, saw significant layoffs, which could signal an economic slowdown.
WBUR
Mass. officials threaten to limit emergency shelter without more funding
Outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's administration warned lawmakers this week that the state's family shelter system is running out of money. Within the next 90 days, officials said, they anticipate the program will no longer be able to guarantee immediate shelter for eligible families, unless lawmakers allocate more funding. The family...
WBUR
Year in state government: Abortion in Pennsylvania, non-citizen voting in Ohio
Here & Now's Scott Tong speaks with two state lawmakers about issues of importance in their state legislatures this past year. Pennsylvania Democrat Joanna McClinton discusses how action on abortion is tangled up in a leadership struggle, and Ohio Republican Bill Seitz discusses a state constitutional amendment that prevents non-citizen voting.
WBUR
Massachusetts minimum wage rises to $15 per hour, in final increase of 5-year deal
The minimum wage in Massachusetts will increase to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, up from $14.25 last year. The new minimum for tipped workers will rise by 60 cents to $6.75 an hour. It's the last in a series of annual wage hikes scheduled for the state. Lawmakers struck...
WBUR
Colorado residents are still working to rebuild one year after the Marshall Fire
It's been a year since the Marshall Fire started in the outskirts of Boulder County, Colorado. Fueled by driving winds and a parched landscape, the fire killed two people and destroyed more than a thousand homes — making it one of the most destructive wildfires in the state's history.
WBUR
Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day (observed) in Mass.
You know what there's not a lot of? Great movies centered around New Year's Day. The closest we've gotten is "When Harry Met Sally," but that's really about the final scene, and even then, the vast majority of that scene happens on New Year's Eve. So if you're creative, there's...
WBUR
Maine Department of Corrections' debate team leverages historic win against MIT
Earlier this year, the Maine Department of Corrections' debate team had a historic win against the debate team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Maine Public Radio's Susan Sharon reports.
