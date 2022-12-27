ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

'Glass Onion' director Rian Johnson jokes that Netflix secretly funded Twitter's takeover as his fictional idiot billionaire draws comparisons with Elon Musk

By Ryan Hogg
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHc0s_0jvRnYpd00
Edward Norton's Miles Bron (left) has drawn comparisons with Elon Musk online.

Netflix/Getty Images

    • "Glass Onion" director Rian Johnson joked that Netflix might have funded the Twitter takeover.
    • The film's fictional billionaire, Miles Bron, has drawn comparisons with Elon Musk.
    • Johnson said this wasn't intentional, saying the character reflected general tech billionaire foibles.

Rian Johnson, director of the new "Knives Out" murder mystery "Glass Onion", joked that Netflix's marketing department may have helped fund Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, after the movie's fictional billionaire drew comparisons online with the real-life tycoon .

In an interview with Wired published Friday, Johnson said the character of Miles Bron — portrayed by Edward Norton — in "Glass Onion" had bizarre similarities to Musk that he hadn't intended when writing the film.

"It's so weird. It's very bizarre. I hope there isn't some secret marketing department at Netflix that's funding this Twitter takeover," Johnson said.

"Glass Onion", the sequel to Johnson's 2019 Agatha Christie homage "Knives Out", was developed and shot in 2021 and written before then. Johnson told Wired that Norton's character was originally based on an amalgamation of tech billionaire personalities.

But he acknowledged the events of the last year — namely Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter — meant the film looked more like a direct portrait of the billionaire. Asked if he would ever write a sequel about the downfall of Twitter, Johnson responded: "Didn't I just do that?"

"Glass Onion" tracks a group of friends hosted by Bron on his private Greek island, where he intends to host a murder mystery party. He is initially portrayed as a genius figure who funds his friends' operations and plans to create sustainable energy from hydrogen taken from "abundant seawater."

But as the film progresses Norton's character is slowly revealed to be an idiotic, narcissistic figure by Daniel Craig's detective Benoit Blanc.

Bron's pumping of untested technology; the fact he's the face of a company he didn't really conceive; and his frequent slip-ups have drawn unflattering comparisons with Elon Musk. Musk has repeatedly promised full self-driving cars prematurely; settled a lawsuit over his role in Tesla's founding; and spread misinformation about the pandemic .

Tesla's sinking share price, blunders at Twitter, and a broader rout in tech stocks contributed to wiping $132 billion off Musk's net worth this year as Tesla's share price plunged, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index . Musk has also been criticized for his chaotic leadership at Twitter, which has involved botched product rollouts and warnings from European regulators .

Johnson added in his Wired interview: "There's a lot of general stuff about that sort of species of tech billionaire that went directly into it. But obviously, it has almost a weird relevance in exactly the current moment. A friend of mine said, "Man, that feels like it was written this afternoon." And that's just sort of a horrible, horrible accident, you know?"

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
The Week

7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump NFTs

Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Ed Wexler | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

802K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy