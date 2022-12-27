ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC 10 News Today: Entertainment report

By Rickenzie Johnikin
 5 days ago
Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy suit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced. Rokitas filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled, he said. Those states agreed to a $391.5 […]
INDIANA STATE
1 storm departs California as another lines up to enter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dense fog plagued California’s Central Valley early Wednesday as one winter storm left the state and another lined up to enter. The new storm was expected to move through Northern California late Wednesday and overnight, followed by multiple rounds of precipitation through the rest of the week and into next week, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alabama to allow concealed guns without permit in 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Jan. 1 will become the latest state to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a state permit that requires a background check. The new state law ends the requirement for a person to get a permit to legally carry a concealed handgun in public. A person can […]
ALABAMA STATE
Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
SABINE PARISH, LA
With new year comes new laws across Louisiana

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
CLINTON, LA
Millions of dollars in refunds coming for Louisiana Entergy customers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers should expect to get money back in their wallets after an Entergy subsidiary was found to have overcharged consumers, the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) announced Wednesday. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ordered refunds after finding that Entergy’s subsidiary, System Energy Resources Inc. (SERI), had overcharged consumers […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

