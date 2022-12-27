ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Not just for the wealthy: Prenuptial agreements and what couples need to know about them.

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqcuK_0jvRnIxF00
Stress from the pandemic is among the reasons why divorce rates have spiked in the last year. Getty Images

First comes love.

Then comes...actually, let's back up a bit and talk prenups, postnups and other agreements.

While some people think these agreements are mainly for the rich, it just isn't so, experts say.

"People have realized that the divorce rate is, unfortunately, very high," said Deveney Wells-Gibson, a San Diego-based lawyer who runs a second business called The Prenup Queen .

She said the divorce rate is almost 50% for first-time marriage and the chance for divorce increases for second, third and fourth marriages. Divorce is also among the leading causes of bankruptcy.

She thinks people are realizing love and finances don't necessarily have to be intertwined.

For example, one partner may have a business that they want to be theirs and only theirs, she said.

"It has nothing to do with whether you truly love someone or not," she said.

More on what you need to know about prenups, postnups and other agreements for lovebirds below.

How do prenups and postnups work?

Prenups are signed agreements between couples prior to getting married that outline what will happen to their money and other assets if they divorce. Postnups are similar agreements, only after the couple is legally married.

These agreements can help alleviate some of the animosity in divorces and are also a great way for couples to have difficult conversations before getting married, Wells-Gibson said.

"It really just allows them to be on the same page," she told USA TODAY. "It opens it up for some type of vulnerability because they're understanding why money might be important to one person but not to the other. There might be some financial insecurities, different money mindsets and stuff like that."

Some people don't have these conversations before tying the knot. They don't know how much debt their partner has, how much money they make or even if they've got inheritances.

And when marriage isn't in the cards but people still want to protect themselves and their partners, there are cohabitation agreements, she said.

She has gone over them with couples who don't believe in marriage but want life partners with whom they can acquire joint assets, take out loans and do other things that married couples do.

The agreements serve as an outline for what's going to happen to these assets and debt if they split, she said.

"They no longer have that marital legal protection of spouses," she said.

Are prenups just for rich people?

When it comes to The Prenup Queen's clientele, Wells-Gibson said she usually helps people who may not be "mega wealthy" but perhaps they have a home, rentals, inheritances or businesses they'd like to remain their sole property.

Take stay-at-home moms, for instance. Staying at home means foregoing a career and being in the workforce. That means they're not increasing their workforce skills and if they leave or get divorced, they'll have very little retirement, if any.

"It's literally for anyone trying to get into a marriage," Wells-Gibson said.

How does property tie into all of this?

Karen Anderson Holman , a Virginia-based lawyer, said people are often shocked when they find out property that was once theirs can become hybrid property, or property their partners own a percentage of, too.

"Say for instance, that you own your own home and then you marry," she said. "Based on the length of the marriage and based on the contributions of your spouse to increasing the value of that property - landscaping, remodeling or whatnot - they can walk away with a percentage of the value," if the property isn't part of a prenup.

What's love got to do with it?

Wells-Gibson said raising the issue does not mean one person is already planning for divorce.

"That's just a load of bologna," she said. "It opens up a dialogue that some people miss out on before they even get married. It goes towards showing your partner's character."

Be open, she said. Be vulnerable about why you're considering a prenup or postnup and know that there are "very valid reasons" to get one such as a second marriage or a previous divorce that turned out to be pretty nasty.

"There's just a lot of pros and cons of prenups that people seem to miss," she said. "People are tied up on how prenups and postnups are portrayed via the media and there's just so many more benefits to it than just prepping for the war," she said.

Did someone say debt?

Anderson Holman said prenups and postnups are also useful for people whose partners have a lot of debt.

She said she has also seen a rise in individuals requesting them who have had bumps in their marriages, whether it's infidelity, a violation of trust or just uncertainty about the marriage's survival.

"Love is not blind when it comes to finances," she said. "The debt that your spouse takes on may be your own."

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia the 757 and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Not just for the wealthy: Prenuptial agreements and what couples need to know about them.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

I want my husband to date younger women: ‘I feel like life should be lived’

When Maria Foster turned 40, she broke the news to her husband Michael — she wanted to see other people. Also, she wanted him to do the same thing. The Dallas, Tex. content creator and her spouse are featured on Peacock’s eyebrow-raising new dating show, “Love for the Ages,” premiering Dec. 15 on the NBCUniversal-owned streamer. Hosted by Adrienne Bailon, the reality series focuses on three middle-aged, longtime couples, each at a crossroads in their relationship. On the show, husbands and wives are given the opportunity to date younger people in their 20s, and live with them for a full month....
The Independent

Lawyers brace for divorce surge in 2023 after major 2022 law change

Solicitors are bracing for a surge in warring couples racing to get divorced in 2023 after a law change made it easier to separate.The first working Monday in January is dubbed “Divorce Day” because marital problems often worsen over the Christmas period.Stress caused by the cost-of-living crisis, together with the usual pressures of the festive season, is expected to push even more couples over the edge.Solicitors say they are already expecting a spike in couples splitting up in the New Year following the passing of the no-fault divorce law in April.The law, which applies in England and Wales, allows couples...
Amancay Tapia

Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?

When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out

DEAR ABBY: I was married to a man whose family always seemed to be in each other's business. His 18-year-old niece already had two children when she became pregnant again. She hid it from everyone. When she was eight months gone, she came to me and told me she wanted to adopt the baby out to a family who couldn't have children, because she couldn't handle raising another child. She begged me not to tell anyone except my husband (her uncle) and asked me to watch her two children overnight while she was at the hospital delivering. She also asked to...
COLORADO STATE
Shelley Wenger

How Women Get Financially Screwed in Divorce

The simple truth is that many women get screwed during their separation and divorce. Because of that, as a woman, you need to protect yourself financially. Though you are going to have to make some changes since you won’t be living on two incomes, you can come out of your divorce in decent shape!
Essence

Marrying A Divorcee? Here's How To Beat The Divorce Statistics

A relationship expert says that stats aren’t everything, but how we let them inform us can be helpful. Dating in your 30s, 40s, and beyond means, the love of your life may have been married previously. Luckily for you both, you embraced that part of their past as a pro versus a red flag. So now, you’re slated to commit to them in the new year. But if you’re like us, you’ve likely heard that 50% of marriages end in divorce. And unfortunately, data finds the divorce rate for second marriages in the United States is over 60%.
abovethelaw.com

Having No Will At All Might Prevent Fights Over Your Assets After You Die Better Than An Estate Plan

As 2022 comes to a close, take a moment to remember the big things. For instance, that we are all going to die someday. Statistics tell us that “someday” is a lot closer than many of us imagine. The United States just suffered the biggest two-year decline in life expectancy since the early 1920s. We Americans can now only look forward to about 76.1 years from birth — which puts life expectancy at its lowest level since 1996 (this was so long ago that we had only that year completed taking the lead out of gasoline).
Bella Rose

Relationships with selfish partners

A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
psychologytoday.com

Do You Have a Fear of Being Single?

The number of single American adults is rising. Despite the growing trend towards singlehood, not everyone is comfortable being single. Fear of being single may be due in part to stigma and people viewing single adults more negatively than partnered adults. People who fear being single are more likely to...
VI TECHNO-HUB

Uncovering the Reasons Behind the Decline of Marriages.

The decline in marriage rates is a headache for society. In this article, we'll explore the reasons behind the decline in marriage rates and what society can do to address the problem. Marriage rates in the United States have been declining for years, and the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down. There are several reasons for the decline in marriage rates, both economic and social. The economic reasons for the decline in marriage rates are straightforward. Marriage is an expensive proposition, and with the cost of living rising and wages stagnating, many couples are.
HackerNoon

Divorce

An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The time is fast approaching when it will be necessary for the general citizen to form definite opinions upon proposals for probably quite extensive alterations of our present divorce laws, arising out of the recommendations of the recent Royal Commission on the subject. It may not be out of place, therefore, to run through some of the chief points that are likely to be raised, and to set out the main considerations affecting these issues.
psychologytoday.com

Every Marriage Is a Bait and Switch

We think we know why we’re marrying the person we choose, but we actually don’t have a clue who they are. Our partner emerges to us, and we to them, over time. No one stays the same, nor should they. The way we change with each other is...
The Atlantic

There’s No Way to Repair Marriage Without Repairing Men

Every now and then you see a statistic that illustrates a societal challenge in stark terms. Yesterday, Brad Wilcox, the director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia, tweeted data from the Current Population Survey showing that 95 percent of upper-income moms are married, 76 percent of middle-income moms are married, and only 35 percent of lower-income moms are married.
New York Post

How some couples succeed, and many more fail, after getting ‘Married at First Sight’

They have to battle the odds to stick together. On “Married at First Sight,” which airs its 16th season on Jan. 4, singles wed complete strangers — and out of the 59 couples from the show’s 15 seasons, just 15 are still together. But when the Lifetime series was searching for its first batch of contestants in 2015 in the Big Apple, the bigger challenge was simply keeping the singles at the casting call. “I was in a room with maybe 50 other men, and as soon as they said, ‘The first time you’re gonna see this person will be at the end...
brides.com

Younger Generations Say the Cost of Attending Weddings Has Stopped Them from Achieving Financial Goals

Getting an invitation to a wedding is undoubtably exciting, but it also means you need to consider your financial position. If you decide to join in on wedding festivities for a friend or family member, you are committing to any necessary travel in order to get to the location, potentially paying for an overnight stay at a hotel, purchase a wedding gift, and maybe even buying new outfits for the celebration. And if it's a destination wedding weekend, those expenses just go up. As people are getting married more than ever and inflation is driving up prices of just about everything in 2022, the financial burden of being a wedding guest is felt more than ever before.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

731K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy