Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla Fremont Factory pickup center is packed with cars amid end-of-year push
The year is ending in a few days, and all signs are pointing to Tesla pushing deliveries all the way until the end of the year. This was hinted at in a recent flyover of the Fremont Factory, Tesla’s California-based electric vehicle production facility. Tesla’s Fremont Factory is no...
teslarati.com
Tesla expected to near 50% sales growth target in the United States
Tesla is expected to near its 50% sales growth target for the year in the United States, according to Cox Automotive. Tesla has one of the highest growth targets in the automotive industry, aiming for 50% sales growth year over year. For this year, that would mean producing and selling just over 1.4 million vehicles globally. According to an analysis from Cox Automotive, the company might be within striking distance of that goal.
teslarati.com
Tesla heading towards new delivery record in Q4 despite demand concern narrative
Tesla is anticipated to report a new delivery record in Q4 at the beginning of January. It remains to be seen if the potential milestone would be enough to reassure investors and analysts, considering the challenges being faced by the company, such as inflation, production headwinds in China, and the rise of legitimate competitors, among others.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y overtakes Volkswagen Golf to become Europe’s best-selling car in November
News about Tesla may have been focused as of late on the company’s headwinds that are partly brought on by CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter activities, but the EV maker’s products are still making headway in their respective segments. Amidst all the noise, for example, the Tesla Model Y quietly took the crown of Europe’s best-selling vehicle in November, electric or otherwise.
teslarati.com
Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn exercises options and buys 13.5k TSLA shares
While Tesla CEO Elon Musk courted headlines this year due to his sales of TSLA stock, some of the company’s top executives appear to be loading up on shares of the electric vehicle maker. Among these is Tesla Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Zachary Kirkhorn, who exercised options to buy TSLA shares recently.
teslarati.com
Tesla had a year filled with achievements in 2022
Tesla has had quite a phenomenal year in 2022. As the year comes to a close and we move into 2023, it’s great to step back and take a look at Tesla’s progress. Tesla shared a thread on Twitter thanking its supporters, employees, and customers for helping to make 2022 a good year for EVs.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s models outside S3XY remain vastly underestimated
It’s the final day of 2022, and Tesla is still hard at work delivering as many vehicles as it can. The company has initiated a number of efforts to boost its numbers, from $7,500 discounts for new inventory units to free 10,000 miles of Supercharging for the Model S and Model X. Needless to say, Tesla is pushing hard to end the fourth quarter on a strong note.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model S and Model X Plaid deliveries in China to start in 1H23
The wait for Tesla Model S and Model X customers in China is coming to an end, as the electric vehicle maker confirmed that deliveries of the new flagship all-electric sedan and SUV would start in the first half of 2023. Pricing for the Model S and Model X Plaid are expected to be posted on January 6, 2023, as well.
teslarati.com
Tesla FSD Beta has grown about 475% year-over-year, 78% since Q3 2022
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite may really become the dark horse of the electric vehicle maker. A hint of this could be seen in the progress of the company’s FSD Beta program, whose user base appears to have grown by 475% year-over-year and 78% since the third quarter. In...
Comments / 0