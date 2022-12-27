Read full article on original website
CFIUS Plans to Review Any Deals Made By Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager
The Committee on Foreign Investments in the U.S. (CFIUS) will review transactions made by bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital Holdings, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a filing on Friday. The move could affect the completion, timing and terms of any such deals, CFIUS noted. Purchases of companies with U.S....
FTX’s International Customers Lawyer Up, Ask Judge to Rule That Customer Assets Aren't Property of FTX Estate
Lawyers representing FTX.com’s non-U.S. customers have joined the bankruptcy fray, filing a motion on Wednesday asking a Delaware judge to rule that customer assets locked in the collapsed exchange are customer property – not property of the FTX estate. The ad hoc committee of international creditors represents 18...
The 10 Biggest Developments in Bitcoin in 2022 (Part 2)
Whether it's the Taro upgrade or growth in the Lightning Network, on today’s show we’re taking a look back on the steady progress Bitcoin has made over the year, courtesy of Cory Klippsten, Tomer Strolight and Sam Callahan of Swan Bitcoin. This is Part 2 of a year-end review of Bitcoin's biggest developments in 2022.
UK Enforces Crypto Tax Break for Foreigners Using Local Brokers
The U.K. is enforcing a tax exemption for foreign investors purchasing crypto through local investment managers or brokers starting Sunday. The tax break, announced in December, is a part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to turn the U.K. into a crypto hub. “This exemption is an important factor...
5 Lessons From 2022 That Changed Crypto Forever
For many people, myself included, who were drawn to cryptocurrencies by the prospect of fixing or replacing an exclusionary, extractive, outdated global financial system, the failure in crypto markets this past year has delivered an extremely cold bath. Now, to be clear, most of the massive financial hit to investors...
Meet the renewable energy source poised for growth with the help of the oil industry
Companies already normally associated with oil and gas drilling in the United States have started delving more deeply into geothermal projects
Despite the Frost of Crypto Winter, The Wrapture Holders Kept Their Cool
It's been a tough year to be a non-fungible token (NFT) holder. While 2021 welcomed high-value NFT sales, soaring cryptocurrency prices and an influx of new entrants into the space, this past year has seen trading slow and crypto prices drown in the sludge of an extended crypto winter. Ethereum,...
Gate US: A New, Compliance-Centric Crypto Exchange Offering an Alternative Option for Investors in the U.S.
Over the last few years, the United States digital asset exchange landscape has been dominated by a handful of large players that emerged through several consolidations. This has been driven primarily by the scale advantages of large players to outperform competitors in key purchasing criteria. However, the tides are now changing as the fall of FTX has made security a top concern among investors and spurred the need for greater regulation, which will likely lead to more market fragmentation.
Making Comprehensive Crypto Policy Out of Regulatory Patchwork
Even as cryptocurrency and other digital assets resident on blockchain have increasingly permeated the public consciousness, the question of regulatory authority has largely gone unanswered. Often, seismic events in the financial industry, like the collapse of FTX, lead to clarity. Here, unfortunately, instead of leading to any kind of consensus,...
Croatia adopts euro, entering passport-free Schengen area
As of midnight on Sunday, 1 January, Croatia adopted the euro as its currency and entered the Schengen area.The country’s former currency, the kuna, will co-exist with the euro for transitional period of 14 days.Croatia is the 27th member of the Schengen area. Individuals can freely travel within countries in the zone without border controls.“This is a great achievement for Croatia. A symbol of its deep-rooted attachment to the EU, and a symbolic moment for the euro area as a whole,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist saysNew York City police attacked with machete on New Year’s Eve, officials confirmKyiv air raid sirens wail half an hour into 2023 as Russia continues attacks
FTX Japan to Allow Customers to Withdraw Funds Starting in February
FTX Japan customers will be able to withdraw their funds as of mid-February, the subsidiary of FTX Trading said in a blog post on Thursday, making them some of the first customers of the collapsed crypto exchange to get their money back. FTX Japan said it was previously able to...
What Is an NFT Floor Price?
If you are evaluating the intrinsic value of a non-fungible token (NFT) in a collection, you may consider several metrics. One is called the floor price, which is usually denominated in cryptocurrencies or in stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar. The number refers to the minimum price a seller wants...
BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan
Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday. BlackRock, which is Core Scientific's largest...
Cathie Wood Buys More Coinbase Shares on the Cheap
Noted growth investor Cathie Wood's ARK Invest made its largest investment in crypto exchange Coinbase's (COIN) stock since Dec. 14 on Thursday, adding about $5.5 million of the shares, based on closing prices. The firm bought more than 158,000 shares for its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). While the firm...
Bitcoin Miners Got Crushed by Crypto Winter. 2023 May Bring More Pain
The mining industry started 2022 off strong with what seemed like ample capital to expand, but high energy prices, increasing competition for Bitcoin blocks and a bear market hit miners, knocking out those with high leverage. The sector was shaken by bankruptcies and loan defaults, and next year will likely...
First Mover Asia: 3 Crypto Predictions for 2023 From Digital Asset Manager 3iQ's Research Head
Prices: Three days before the close of 2022, bitcoin inched proudly upward. Solana continued to tailspin before erasing losses late in the day, while other cryptos were mixed. Insights: Mark Connors, head of research for digital asset manager 3iQ, sees a crypto rebound by the third quarter of 2023 and financial services firms and others playing a more proactive role in the development of regulation.
NFT Market Will Bounce Back With Lower Interest Rates, Digital Artist Says
One of the leading artists in Web3 sees one way for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to bounce back from the crypto winter: the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates. Ovie Faruq, who is also known as OSF, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Thursday that once that happens, equities will have room to rally, giving digital collectibles the runway to rise again.
Solana Tumbles in Wake of FTX Collapse; Anonymous Twitter User Leaks 3Commas API Database
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Solana (SOL) has dropped as much as 10% in the past 24 hours, adding to a 20% slide over the past week. Selling pressure on the tokens came from their close links to disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces charges of fraud and misappropriation of client funds. Separately, an anonymous Twitter user has obtained around 100,000 API keys belonging to users of the crypto trading service 3Commas.
The Impact of Avraham Eisenberg’s Case on the Future of Crypto
On Tuesday, federal authorities announced the arrest of Avraham Eisenberg, a crypto trader who conducted what he characterized as a “highly profitable trading strategy” that drained $110 million from Mango Markets, a decentralized crypto exchange. While the complaint details Eisenberg’s activities, none of it will come as a surprise given that the entire operation publicly played out on the blockchain (and in real-time on Twitter). Days after the action, Eisenberg even tweeted he was responsible and would be returning a large portion of the funds.
Italian Parliament Approves 26% Crypto-Gains Tax in 2023 Budget
Crypto traders in Italy will be subject to a 26% capital-gains tax starting in 2023, according to a new budget that won parliamentary approval on Thursday. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's 2023 expansionary budget – which was completed in a rush before the end of the year – features 21 billion euros ($22.3 billion) in tax breaks to assist businesses and households facing the energy crisis, Reuters reported.
