I Nearly Replaced My Apple Watch With This Swanky, Luxe Hybrid Watch
A smartwatch is more than a computerized time tracker, and the best versions excel at three tasks. They monitor various health data, look attractive on your wrist and provide peace of mind when you're away from your phone. But not all smartwatches are the same: Some are better phone alternatives, while others have a more stylish, watch-like appearance. That's the main distinction between hybrid smartwatches like the Withings ScanWatch Horizon, which I reviewed, and conventional smartwatches (like the Apple Watch).
iPhone 15 Wish List: USB-C, Touch ID and Other Features I Want to See
The iPhone 14 is only a few months old, but I'm already curious to see what's in store for the iPhone 15. Apple gave us many of the upgrades we've been waiting for with the iPhone 14 -- especially on the Pro models. Such features include an always-on display for showing the time at a glance and better multitasking through the Dynamic Island.
More AirPods Pro Owners Should Know These Features
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The AirPods Pro will likely be a gift many people receive this holiday season. Whether you got a pair of the original AirPods Pro or the new second-generation ones, there's a lot to learn about your in-ear buds to unlock their full potential. In this guide, we'll show you everything you need to know about the AirPods Pro, from how to pair them correctly with your smartphone to taking advantage of spatial audio for a more immersive sonic experience.
An Easy Way to Help Clean Up Your iPad's Messy Home Screen
Your iPad's App Library is an easy way to navigate all of the installed applications on your tablet. Apps are grouped by category: social, finance, productivity, travel and music, to name a few. And if you tap on the search box at the top of the App Library, you'll get a full alphabetical list of your apps.
Save 30% on Eufy's Smart Scale P2 and Grab One for Just $35 Today
Whether it's your resolution this year to get in better shape or you're just looking to better understand your body, a smart scale is a great thing to have around. They vary in price, from rather affordable to pretty expensive, but if you're just getting started Eufy's Smart Scale P2 is a great option. Normally, it sells for $50, but today you can pick it up in black or white for just $35 at Amazon.
iPhone Trade-In: How to Sell Your Old iPhone Before Upgrading in the New Year
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If you were tempted to treat yourself to the latest iPhone this Christmas or you plan to gift one to someone else in your family, you might be wondering what the most cost-effective way to do it is. Saving as much money as possible is paramount if you're wanting to regularly upgrade to the best iPhone which is why subsidizing your next phone by selling your current one is such a great idea. But how do you get the most money back for your existing device?
Google Voice Can Now Flag Suspected Spam Calls
Google Voice users shouldn't have to worry about spam phone calls for much longer. Google said on Thursday that Google Voice will now label calls that are believed to be spam with a "suspected spam caller" label. To figure out which calls should be flagged, Google is using the same...
Transfer Your Google Authenticator Accounts Every Time You Switch Phones
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Using a two-factor authentication app like Google Authenticator is the preferred way to protect your accounts (better than text), and if you're a user, it's important that you move your information over when you get a new smartphone, like the iPhone 14 or Pixel 7, for example (it's the end of the year, and many people could be swapping phones after getting a new one over the holidays!).
iPhone 15 Pro Could See Longer Battery Life From New Chip Line
Next-generation chips from Apple partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just entered mass production, the company announced on Thursday. TSMC is highlighting the new chip's reduction in power consumption, possibly signaling longer battery life for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The new chips will be built on a 3-nanometer...
It's Time to Break Up With Your Provider. Here's How to Cancel Your Internet Service
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Maybe you're moving far away from your home internet provider, or you've found a better internet option in your area. Or maybe you your current provider's service isn't working for you and it's simply a matter of "it's not you, it's me." Actually, that's not true. Most Americans can't stand their internet provider -- it is totally them.
9 Amazon Prime Benefits to Use in 2023
The new year is coming up in just a few days, and there are Amazon deals going strong with more to come for the new year. If you're a Prime member, there are a slew of perks included with your subscription that you'll want to use all year round. No,...
Optimize Your Amazon Echo With These 4 Prime Membership Perks
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If you've got an Amazon Echo speaker, but no Prime account, consider purchasing one through New Year's tech sales. The new year is just days away, and it's likely to bring deals on the newest Echo Dot and older models. Having a Prime account can bring some surprising and useful perks to your Echo.
Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe Can't Sync With Samsung Phones on Android 13
The Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe are unable to sync correctly on Samsung Galaxy phones running Android 13, according to a report from 9to5Google Friday. Threads on the Fitbit community forum show people unable to sync their Charge 5 and Luxe devices on Samsung Galaxy phones. A Fitbit moderator replied saying, "Our team has identified the root cause of the bug and we are working on a fix, which we anticipate releasing via an app update in early 2023." At the moment, Fitbit recommends users sync to another phone that can install the Fitbit app to try syncing or setting up a device.
You Can Automatically Free Up Disk Space on Your Windows 11 Computer
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. You never want a computer with little to no disk space available. A hard drive with no space negatively affects your computer; inevitably, it'll slow down and your applications will freeze and crash more frequently.
It's Time for iPhone Owners to Say Goodby to the Dark Sky Weather App
If you're a fan of Dark Sky, it's officially time to find a new weather source or switch to Apple's own app. The popular weather app that Apple acquired in 2020 will no longer be available as of December 31, 2022, according to the app's website. That shutdown date was...
Save Up to 40% on Legos, Playmobil and More During Amazon's New Year Sale
Christmas may be over, but the sales are still in full swing. Amazon has some great deals to offer during its New Year Sale, which includes limited daily deals and sales lasting throughout the weekend. Right now, you can get up to 40% off select Lego and other build sets, including K'nex, Playmobil, Magna-Tiles and more. This makes it easy to help your kids spend those holiday gift cards or maybe snag a set for your own collection.
I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?
It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we enter 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
DeWalt Tools and Accessories Are Discounted Up to 64% at Amazon
The right tools are a vital part of any job, whether it's around the house or in the workshop. Tools can be expensive, but it's important to have the perfect ones for the task at hand so you can work quickly and without any added hassle. If you're in the...
Best Buy Flash Sale Today Only: Save Up to $1,000 on Select Electronics
The new year is approaching quickly, but that doesn't mean end-of-the-year savings are a thing of the past. In fact, Best Buy is having a flash sale right now where you can score huge deals on select items. The electronics retailer often has flash sales that will last anywhere between...
