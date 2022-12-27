Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Related
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Stunning New Photos Of 2022 Blizzard’s Deadly Aftermath In New York
As temperatures climb headed into the New Year's weekend, many New Yorkers are spending the last of the festive season digging out. Winter Storm Elliot dumped feet of snow on the western part of the state, in what may be the worst blizzard the region has seen in 45 years.
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
Looting During Storm Closes Grocery Store In Buffalo, Possibly For Good
This is despicable. A whole community may suffer due to the actions of a few criminals. I'm thankful for all the stories about heroic people during the blizzard because I lose a little faith in humanity when I hear stories like this. A community might lose a grocery store due to people looting it during the historic storm.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Buffalo businesses looted during winter storm
Buffalo businesses looted following massive winter storm with police, business owners unable to respond in storm conditions
A Flooding Disaster Coming For New York State?
The snow has stopped and the winds are not gusting in Western New York. As dump trucks and loaders fill the streets of the Buffalo area, a new problem may be just around the corner. The spat between the Mayor of Buffalo and the Erie County Executive has shown the...
Trash Pick Up Will Resume In Buffalo After Being Suspended Due To Blizzard
Trash has been suspended in Buffalo due to the storm, causing garbage to accumulate in people's bins and homes. Christmas generally generates a lot of trash with gifts being unwrapped and unboxed, as well as the waste from Christmas dinner. But there's good news for residents. The Buffalo Common Council tweeted that trash service will resume today.
Bills Mafia Getting Together To Help Shovel Out Buffalo Residents
As Western New York continues to dig out after the weekend blizzard, Bills Mafia members are being called out to help out the residents in Buffalo. If you can help out you are being asked to meet at the Delavan Grider Center at 11 am. The driving ban has been...
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson. The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson. Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and […]
The Weather Channel
Photos Of Buffalo's Deadly Snowfall
Winter Storm Elliott dumped feet of snow in Buffalo and western New York. More than three dozen people died in the region due to the storm. Photos show the piles of snow as residents work to free cars and homes. More than three dozen people died in western New York...
You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY
If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Driving Ban Lifted In City Of Buffalo
As of midnight this morning the driving ban that was in place in the City of Buffalo has been lifted. The ban has been replaced with a travel advisory which means that you should only be out on the roads if you need to be. New York State Governor Kathy...
Buffalo Bills Flight Home From Chicago Anything But Smooth
The Buffalo Bills came under fire this week from fans and people in Western New York after a video of players violating the travel ban to drive home from the stadium parking lot on Christmas Day. That day was a rough day for the players and some people might not...
Tips To Have A Great New Year In Buffalo
The new year is here and we all are looking forward to the fresh start that a new year brings with it. That is especially true for us here in Buffalo and Western New York. 2022 was a very rough year for many people in the Buffalo area. Not only...
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
Here’s How Long It Will Take to Clear Every Street in Buffalo
The cleanup continues in the City of Buffalo and across Western New York, as crews work to not only plow roads, but clear out abandoned cars that are blocking in the middle of streets and preventing cleanup. This after what is possibly the worst snowstorm in the history of Western...
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Rail Service And Limited Bus Service Have Been Restored In Buffalo
Mayor Byron Brown announced that the NFTA is restoring some bus routes in Buffalo and that the Metro Rail is up and running. This is great news since the travel ban is still in place. While it may not be ideal for car owners, the bus provides an option to get to the grocery store or other places while the travel ban is still in place. It's also good news for people who rely on the bus as their primary mode of transportation and have been worried about how they'll get back to work.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0