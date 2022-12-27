ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Flooding Disaster Coming For New York State?

The snow has stopped and the winds are not gusting in Western New York. As dump trucks and loaders fill the streets of the Buffalo area, a new problem may be just around the corner. The spat between the Mayor of Buffalo and the Erie County Executive has shown the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson. The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson. Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Buffalo's Deadly Snowfall

Winter Storm Elliott dumped feet of snow in Buffalo and western New York. More than three dozen people died in the region due to the storm. Photos show the piles of snow as residents work to free cars and homes. M​ore than three dozen people died in western New York...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY

If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Driving Ban Lifted In City Of Buffalo

As of midnight this morning the driving ban that was in place in the City of Buffalo has been lifted. The ban has been replaced with a travel advisory which means that you should only be out on the roads if you need to be. New York State Governor Kathy...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tips To Have A Great New Year In Buffalo

The new year is here and we all are looking forward to the fresh start that a new year brings with it. That is especially true for us here in Buffalo and Western New York. 2022 was a very rough year for many people in the Buffalo area. Not only...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rail Service And Limited Bus Service Have Been Restored In Buffalo

Mayor Byron Brown announced that the NFTA is restoring some bus routes in Buffalo and that the Metro Rail is up and running. This is great news since the travel ban is still in place. While it may not be ideal for car owners, the bus provides an option to get to the grocery store or other places while the travel ban is still in place. It's also good news for people who rely on the bus as their primary mode of transportation and have been worried about how they'll get back to work.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

