If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO