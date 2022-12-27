ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies: Barricaded man sparks lockdown at Orlando VA after crashing stolen semi into cars

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who barricaded himself inside a stolen semitruck caused a police standoff at the Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a man in a stolen big rig, without a trailer, drove into Orange County Monday evening after crashing into several vehicles in Lake County.

The driver was followed by a police helicopter until he parked at the entrance gate to the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona.

Officials said the driver barricade himself inside the semi for several hours before he was secured without incident around midnight.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

