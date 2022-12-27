Read full article on original website
Who wants Fernando Tatis Jr.? Make the San Diego Padres an offer
If a team is still lacking that one big name to project it into contention, and is willing to take some measure of risk to fill that gap, here’s a suggestion: Feel out the San Diego Padres about the availability of Fernando Tatis Jr. Granted, the Padres may politely...
Former Dodger Justin Turner Questions Why So Many Umpires Suddenly Retired
Ten umpires are retiring this week, and former Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wondered aloud whether it's related to MLB's upcoming rule changes.
Silence on Carlos Correa shows difference in New York Mets
It has been over a week since Carlos Correa was supposed to sign with the New York Mets. Since then, all that is known is that the deal is being held up by Correa’s medicals. The Mets are looking to add protections to the contract in case of injuries while Correa reportedly refuses to restructure his contract. This leaves everyone at the impasse where these conversations have been for the past few days.
Angels Rumors: Seven-Time All-Star Starting Pitcher Linked to Halos
He would be quite the big name to bring into the Angels' rotation.
Former Angels All-Star Designated for Assignment By Giants
He appeared in 108 games with the Angels between 2019 and 2020.
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A former member of both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, among others, will be headed to the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Dodgers News: LA Utility Star is Feeling Optimistic Offseason Work Will Pay Off Next Season
Chris Taylor will do anything he can to help the team
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels Fans React to LA Signing Brandon Drury to Two-Year Deal
Fans are excited about him joining an already stacked lineup.
Brandon Gomes: Dodgers Exploring ‘Different Avenues’ For Roster Upgrades
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason with more than a dozen players reaching free agency, and it has amounted to significant roster turnover thus far. Among those who signed elsewhere include Tyler Anderson, Cody Bellinger, Andrew Heaney and Trea Turner. Justin Turner reportedly agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, but that has not been officially announced.
How Will Diamondbacks DFA to Make Room for Evan Longoria?
The 40-Man roster is full and a tough decision needs to be made.
Angels News: Insider Thinks Halos Could Make Playoffs Next Season
While the Angels' offseason hasn't been flashy, it's been solid, and MLB insider Anthony Castrovince thinks it might be enough to get them to the postseason.
Dodgers: Expert's Assessment of Bobby Miller Should Get You Hyped
The future is near with Dodgers prospect Bobby Miller.
Dodgers All-Star Outfielder Prepares For First Annual Charity Event
It's a bigger surprise knowing Mookie Betts hasn't already started this charity event
Dodgers Make All-Star Signing Official, Cut RHP from 40 Man Roster
Another low-risk contract made official by the Dodgers
Angels Rumors: Halos Broadcaster Predicts LA Signs Another Starting Pitcher
They have to keep up with their division's loaded starting rotations.
Dodgers Pitcher Pepper the List of Nastiest Pitches Thrown in 2022
MLB put out a video of the nastiest pitches of 2022. Here's a list of all the Dodgers pitchers who made the cut.
Michael Kay’s Anthony Volpe story will get Yankees fans amped for Opening Day
While many of us are penciling in Oswald Peraza as the New York Yankees starting shortstop when Opening Day rolls around in 2023, perhaps, for once, we’re underestimating the organization’s aggression. According to offseason buzz, top prospect Anthony Volpe will have a shot to earn the job out...
Dodgers: Trea Turner Moment vs White Sox Labeled One of the Worst MLB Decisions of the Year
The Atheltic has Tony La Russa-Dodgers walk as Worst Managerial Decision of 2022
Dodgers Offseason News: There Was a Code Red Wedding in December
The red-headed flame-throwing pitcher officially tied the knot this offseason
