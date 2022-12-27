Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
As holiday break ends, masks to prevent COVID spread back at some schools
As students return from winter break, several Massachusetts schools are encouraging them to use masks due to rising cases of COVID-19. So far, Worcester Public Schools has not taken that step. The Worcester Board of Health voted unanimously to lift the mask mandate in public schools on March 7 after...
Swansea Public Schools cancel classes Wednesday after ransomware attack
Schools canceled classes on Wednesday after the Swansea Public Schools was reportedly struck by a ransomware attack. Superintendent John J. Robidoux informed families on Tuesday that the district’s network was shut down. “Due to ransomware attack, our network is shut down,” he tweeted at 4:08 p.m. “School is canceled...
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
Single family residence sells for $440,000 in Worcester
Halldor Arnarson bought the property at 29 Hurtle Avenue, Worcester, from Brynja Einarsdottir on Dec. 16, 2022. The $440,000 purchase price works out to $325 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 12,588-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
Boland’s Irish pub prepares to open in Worcester’s Canal District
Over the last several months, Stephen Porter and his partners have transformed the Rock Bar’s colorful walls featuring decals of musicians like Jimmy Page into the Irish Pub Boland’s. The bar’s decor is fairly unembellished compared to what it used to be, highlighting the building’s brick walls and...
Detached house in Worcester sells for $467,000
Chad Dawkins and Janice Dawkins acquired the property at 32 South Flagg Street, Worcester, from Patricia M Est Albrecht on Dec. 14, 2022, for $467,000 which represents a price per square foot of $231. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
Single-family house sells in Worcester for $375,000
Kirk Vanacore and Kimberly Vanacore bought the property at 122 Moreland Street, Worcester, from Chad A Dawkins and Janice M Dawkins on Dec. 15, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 23,702 square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Worcester: $440,000 for a four-bedroom home
Brandon Weyant acquired the property at 19 Marwood Road, Worcester, from Neil G Ryan Castronovo and Virginia R Castronovo on Dec. 12, 2022, for $440,000 which represents a price per square foot of $202. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 7,237-square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Westborough: $840,000 for a four-bedroom home
Ashish Saxena and Pooja Saxena bought the property at 5 Crownridge Road, Westborough, from Yukun Ren and Zhongfeng Liu on Dec. 12, 2022. The $840,000 purchase price works out to $281 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional...
Detached house in Southborough sells for $1.4 million
Ming Yue and Yi Yang bought the property at 190 Woodland Road, Southborough, from Woodland Llc 192 on Dec. 16, 2022, for $1,375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $1,382. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as two parking spaces. The unit and sits on a 126,324 square-foot lot.
Stoughton police officer Christopher Davis dies off-duty at age 42, officials say
A 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department died unexpectedly while off-duty on New Year’s Eve, officials said. Officer Christopher A. Davis was found unresponsive in his Brockton home around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at age 42, according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara.
MBTA Transit Police looking for person in connection with assault, attempted robbery
MBTA Transit Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted robbery and assault of a 63-year-old man on Christmas Eve. The assault and attempted robbery occurred at 10 a.m. on Dec. 24 in the Harvard Sq. MBTA station...
Single family residence sells for $930,000 in Southborough
Jo Setze and Savina Setze acquired the property at 46 Bigelow Road, Southborough, from Matthew M Geary on Dec. 16, 2022. The $930,000 purchase price works out to $311 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Table Talk Pies affordable housing development receives $19.6M from MassDevelopment
A six-story affordable housing development on the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester’s Canal District has received nearly $20 million in funding from the state. MassDevelopment has issued a $19,640,000 tax-exempt bond for the project at 120 Washington St. to support 59 of the 83...
Single family residence sells for $789,000 in Shrewsbury
Ming Wang and Yevgeniy Popov bought the property at 90 Reservoir Street, Shrewsbury, from Jing Wang on Dec. 12, 2022, for $789,000 which represents a price per square foot of $296. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse
The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
Machete-wielding man in Cambridge shot, killed by police shooting
A man was shot and killed by police after allegedly wielding a machete in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon, according to Cambridge Police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. Cambridge Police shared an alert on social media at 1:46 p.m. stating they had units in the area of Chestnut and Sidney Street...
Worcester teen arrested, charged with alleged armed carjacking
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with allegedly attempting to stab a driver and steal their vehicle on Sunday, according to the Worcester Police Department. Sahfari Williams of Worcester was arrested and charged with carjacking, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. Police received a report at about 10:19...
MassLive.com
Attleboro man robbed, assaulted woman who later died in fire, DA says
After a months-long police investigation, an Attleboro man was arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting an 80-year-old woman who later died in a house fire in November of 2022, the Bristol County District Attorney said. Adam Rollins, 42, was arrested in Weymouth on Sunday and is set to be arraigned...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2