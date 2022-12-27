ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $440,000 in Worcester

Halldor Arnarson bought the property at 29 Hurtle Avenue, Worcester, from Brynja Einarsdottir on Dec. 16, 2022. The $440,000 purchase price works out to $325 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 12,588-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Worcester sells for $467,000

Chad Dawkins and Janice Dawkins acquired the property at 32 South Flagg Street, Worcester, from Patricia M Est Albrecht on Dec. 14, 2022, for $467,000 which represents a price per square foot of $231. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells in Worcester for $375,000

Kirk Vanacore and Kimberly Vanacore bought the property at 122 Moreland Street, Worcester, from Chad A Dawkins and Janice M Dawkins on Dec. 15, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 23,702 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $440,000 for a four-bedroom home

Brandon Weyant acquired the property at 19 Marwood Road, Worcester, from Neil G Ryan Castronovo and Virginia R Castronovo on Dec. 12, 2022, for $440,000 which represents a price per square foot of $202. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 7,237-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Southborough sells for $1.4 million

Ming Yue and Yi Yang bought the property at 190 Woodland Road, Southborough, from Woodland Llc 192 on Dec. 16, 2022, for $1,375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $1,382. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as two parking spaces. The unit and sits on a 126,324 square-foot lot.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $930,000 in Southborough

Jo Setze and Savina Setze acquired the property at 46 Bigelow Road, Southborough, from Matthew M Geary on Dec. 16, 2022. The $930,000 purchase price works out to $311 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $789,000 in Shrewsbury

Ming Wang and Yevgeniy Popov bought the property at 90 Reservoir Street, Shrewsbury, from Jing Wang on Dec. 12, 2022, for $789,000 which represents a price per square foot of $296. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse

The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester teen arrested, charged with alleged armed carjacking

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with allegedly attempting to stab a driver and steal their vehicle on Sunday, according to the Worcester Police Department. Sahfari Williams of Worcester was arrested and charged with carjacking, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. Police received a report at about 10:19...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Attleboro man robbed, assaulted woman who later died in fire, DA says

After a months-long police investigation, an Attleboro man was arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting an 80-year-old woman who later died in a house fire in November of 2022, the Bristol County District Attorney said. Adam Rollins, 42, was arrested in Weymouth on Sunday and is set to be arraigned...
ATTLEBORO, MA
