Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer than the norm, Mountain snow

Expecting strong wind gusts in excess of 65 mph to continue through early afternoon in and around the Livingston area, but this should decrease somewhat later in the day. Breezy conditions will exist in Billings with gusts over 20 mph.

Southwest flow will usher in Pacific moisture bringing a chance of a 4-8" of snow in the Beartooths/Absarokas (6-12" in the western parts) this afternoon into the evening. A chance of lighter snow remains for tomorrow. Daily snow showers will be possible for the rest of the week.

Here in the lower elevations, conditions will be pretty quiet through Saturday as a more zonal flow and high pressure will dominate although a few shots of energy will move through bringing a slight chance of precipitation daily including this morning.

There is some indication that snow showers could return to the lower elevations Sunday into Monday, but there is still some uncertainty on that. We'll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s today and tomorrow, 30s/40s Thursday through Saturday then 20s/30s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight, mainly 20s tomorrow night through Friday night then 10s/20s across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

