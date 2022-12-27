ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Heavy, wet snow is expected late Wednesday afternoon and evening

By Mike Nelson
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mAaW_0jvRl5dT00

DENVER — Temperatures soared to the warmest levels in the month of December Tuesday afternoon as readings reached the low to mid-60s in the Denver area - quite a change from the Arctic air that arrived just before Christmas.

READ MORE: Parts of Colorado could see up to 2 feet of snow with incoming system, strong winds for eastern plains

A strong storm system will move into Colorado tonight, with snow developing in the mountains and becoming heavy on Wednesday. This storm should drop 12-20 inches of snow in the mountains through early Thursday.

Wednesday will be cooler in the Denver metro area, with a midday high around 48 degrees. We are expecting to see rain shift to snow over the metro-area and plains during the late afternoon.

On Wednesday night and early Thursday there will likely be a burst of snow along the I-25 Corridor. At present, the most likely snowfall amounts are in the 3 to 5 inches range through early Thursday morning.

Skies will clear on Thursday with highs in the 30s. Friday will be cool and dry with highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase on Saturday with more snow developing in the mountains.

New Year's Day will be colder with more mountain snow and a chance for snow in Denver and across the eastern plains. Light snow or flurries are expected next Monday and the weather will stay chilly and unsettled.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Denver weather: More snow, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Monday

The Denver weather forecast will stay dry through New Year’s Eve before the next storm system moves in Sunday night and Monday, bringing snowfall and cooler temperatures. Denver weather: More snow, Pinpoint Weather Alert …. The Denver weather forecast will stay dry through New Year’s Eve before the next...
DENVER, CO
natureworldnews.com

Heavy and Wet Snow Caused Motorists Stranded for 8 Hours in Colorado

The forecast said that the weather could result in significant travel delays. Motorists should observe the weather before traveling. According to a recent weather report, motorists became stranded for eight hours in portions of Colorado due to heavy and wet snow unloading. Motorists felt the burden of traveling to portions...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Denver breaks 90-year-old record with 'surprise' heavy snow

According to the National Weather Service, Denver has broken their daily precipitation record for December 28, ousting a record that has stood since 1932. As rain and heavy snow rolled through the Denver metro area yesterday and into the night, Denver got 0.6 inches of precipitation. This was more than double the 1932 record of 0.29 inches. It's also worth noting that the normal amount of precipitation in Denver for the entire month of December is only 0.35 inches.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Here's why the Denver area saw so much snow last night

DENVER — Most of the Denver area saw 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow overnight in a highly uncertain forecast. The reason being a "boom" scenario played out, where higher-end totals came to fruition thanks to a combination of temperatures that were just cold enough for heavy snow, and most importantly, a near-historic level of water for a storm in the middle of winter.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

2 people died in Denver during last week's sub-zero temperatures

Two people died in Denver last week during an arctic blast that brought sub-zero temperatures to the city, according to officials from the Denver Police Department. An arctic airmass moved into the Colorado on Wednesday night, bringing wind chills lower than -50 degrees to some parts of the state. During the stretch of frigid temperatures, the City of Denver reached -24 degrees.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy