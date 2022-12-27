ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

cbs19.tv

Severe Weather Setup Monday in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — 2023 starts with a bang in East Texas. Or should we say crash. We're talking more thunderstorms on the way, and it comes with another setup for severe weather. This set up is similar to others we've seen this fall and early winter. A large and...
TEXAS STATE
klin.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska

Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
NEBRASKA STATE
Carscoops

Texas Car Wash Freezes In Cold Weather, Looks Like Icy, Arctic Cave

Texas is known for its warm weather, but as the Great Texas Freeze showed us last year, the Lone Star state can get pretty chilly. That was the case last weekend when Matthew Guthrie visited a H-E-B store on Christmas Eve and found its automatic car wash had turned into a frozen mess.
TEXAS STATE
Idaho8.com

Stray snow showers today, scattered snow showers for Friday

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are expected across most of the region with stray snow showers possible across western WY and the Upper Snake River Plain. Winds will be light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get into the 20's and lower 30's. TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers are expected...
WYOMING STATE
KFDM-TV

Storms knock out power to thousands of Entergy customers

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Thunderstorms packing strong winds have knocked out power to thousands of Entergy customers across Southeast Texas. The Entergy outage map shows outages scattered throughout the Entergy service area. In some cases, the map shows the estimated restoration not until 10 p.m. tonight. That time can vary...
TEXAS STATE
republic-online.com

Border crisis: Shootouts, pursuits, break-ins surge in rural Texas counties

(The Center Square) – As single, young, military-age men continue to enter Texas illegally at the southern border, many commit crimes as they head north attempting to evade capture by law enforcement, impacting residents of rural Texas counties, authorities say. On Christmas Eve night, Kinney County residents were sent...
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
France 24

Holy icy chill, Batman! Freezing bats saved in Texas

A wave of frigid air triggered "hypothermic shock" in a colony of bats clinging to their roost beneath a bridge in Houston, a sprawling city in Texas. Nearly frozen, the bats began losing their grip and falling to the pavement from nine meters (30 feet) up, the Houston Humane Society reported on its Facebook page.
HOUSTON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

TxDOT urges drivers to find a sober ride this New Year's weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year. But too often, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking. With many planning to ring in the New Year, the Texas Department of Transportation...
TEXAS STATE
pdjnews.com

Getting ready for the next cold snap

Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
STILLWATER, OK
ValleyCentral

Why does gas suddenly cost so much more in the Valley?

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
MCALLEN, TX

