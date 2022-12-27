Read full article on original website
Related
Weather Aware for Severe Storms Tuesday
Ingredients will be in place to support some strong to severe storms through the day Tuesday.
cbs19.tv
Severe Weather Setup Monday in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — 2023 starts with a bang in East Texas. Or should we say crash. We're talking more thunderstorms on the way, and it comes with another setup for severe weather. This set up is similar to others we've seen this fall and early winter. A large and...
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
KWTX
What Central Texans can expect in the new year following 2022′s severe drought
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The drought of 2022 left lakes across Central Texas with some of the lowest water levels in the area’s history, and Lake Waco was no exception. As of Friday, Dec. 30, the lake sits at just 58 percent of capacity. “We haven’t had enough rain,”...
Why are droughts becoming more common and more severe?
Texas has seen record-breaking dry periods in the last several years, and it isn't the only state.
Carscoops
Texas Car Wash Freezes In Cold Weather, Looks Like Icy, Arctic Cave
Texas is known for its warm weather, but as the Great Texas Freeze showed us last year, the Lone Star state can get pretty chilly. That was the case last weekend when Matthew Guthrie visited a H-E-B store on Christmas Eve and found its automatic car wash had turned into a frozen mess.
Idaho8.com
Stray snow showers today, scattered snow showers for Friday
TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are expected across most of the region with stray snow showers possible across western WY and the Upper Snake River Plain. Winds will be light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get into the 20's and lower 30's. TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers are expected...
KFDM-TV
Storms knock out power to thousands of Entergy customers
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Thunderstorms packing strong winds have knocked out power to thousands of Entergy customers across Southeast Texas. The Entergy outage map shows outages scattered throughout the Entergy service area. In some cases, the map shows the estimated restoration not until 10 p.m. tonight. That time can vary...
New Storm Moves Into California Just As Previous Storm Ends
The impending weather could disrupt your New Years Eve plans.
republic-online.com
Border crisis: Shootouts, pursuits, break-ins surge in rural Texas counties
(The Center Square) – As single, young, military-age men continue to enter Texas illegally at the southern border, many commit crimes as they head north attempting to evade capture by law enforcement, impacting residents of rural Texas counties, authorities say. On Christmas Eve night, Kinney County residents were sent...
Watch: Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
The cold weather that swept through Texas led to a car wash being frozen solid and apparently damaged.
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
abc7amarillo.com
CDC recalls Sunsprout Enterprise Alfalfa Sprouts due to Salmonella reported in 3 states
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recall has been issued by the CDC after a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. SunSprout Enterprises raw alfalfa sprouts have been recalled as of Dec. 29 due to Salmonella Typhimurium infections stemming from the product, effecting people in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota. These raw...
France 24
Holy icy chill, Batman! Freezing bats saved in Texas
A wave of frigid air triggered "hypothermic shock" in a colony of bats clinging to their roost beneath a bridge in Houston, a sprawling city in Texas. Nearly frozen, the bats began losing their grip and falling to the pavement from nine meters (30 feet) up, the Houston Humane Society reported on its Facebook page.
abc7amarillo.com
TxDOT urges drivers to find a sober ride this New Year's weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year. But too often, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking. With many planning to ring in the New Year, the Texas Department of Transportation...
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
"We met in line 24 hours ago."
pdjnews.com
Getting ready for the next cold snap
Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
Why does gas suddenly cost so much more in the Valley?
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
Comments / 0