4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going up
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved building
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable today
koamnewsnow.com
Driver dies in Christmas Day crash after hitting concrete capped vertical culvert
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a pickup crash, just off the roadway near Coyote and Apricot Road in Newton County. Fatal crash on Apricot. Newton County Deputies, Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance and METS ambulance responded emergency....
koamnewsnow.com
Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
koamnewsnow.com
10-year-old injured in Jasper County hit-and-run
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 10-year-old boy was in the roadway on County...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over Christmas hHoliday weekend
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022. During the 2022 Christmas Holiday, troopers investigated the following:. Traffic Crashes — 306 Traffic Crash Injuries — 84 Traffic...
ksgf.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man In Connection To Stolen Semi-Trucks
(KTTS News) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen semi-trucks. A weeks-long investigation led to one arrest. Randy King has been charged and is currently in custody at the Polk County Jail for one of the thefts. Officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say more...
lakeexpo.com
Woman Killed, Two Men Injured In Crash On Hwy 54
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Highway 54 left one woman dead and two men injured, Monday evening. The incident occurred between Camdenton and Macks Creek. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, Mo., was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra eastbound when his truck went off the right side of the road and then began to skid back across the road. The Patrol says the truck crossed the center line, where it collided with an oncoming 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 75-year-old Larry Graham, of Arcola, Mo. Both vehicles then traveled off the side of the road.
ksgf.com
Building Collapses In Downtown Ozark
(KTTS News) – Police in Ozark are investigating after a building partially collapsed on the square Thursday morning. The collapse happened around 8:30 AM near Church and Second Street. It’s unclear at this time what caused the collapse. The Ozark Police Department says that no injuries were reported.
ksgf.com
Springfield Police Investigate Double Homicide
(KTTS News) – Police in Springfield are investigating a double homicide that took place Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:15 PM at a residence in the 2200 block of North Link Avenue. When police arrived, they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds outside of the home. He...
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood mourns death of a juvenile after an accidental shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield. The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the appears to be the result of an accident. While the investigation is ongoing, police do not believe the death is suspicious.
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, MO. - It was a scene of terror and carnage at Willard Intermediate South School in Missouri on Tuesday afternoon. 18 students and 3 teachers were suddenly attacked by two pit bull mixes that had wandered onto the playground during recess, leaving many injured, some seriously.
21 Injured After 2 Pit Bull Mixes Get onto School Playground and Attack Students During Recess
Two pit bull mix dogs began attacking students shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday A pair of dogs got onto a Missouri school playground on Tuesday afternoon and attacked students and teachers during recess. By the time the situation was contained, eighteen students and three teachers were injured in the attack. The students — in 5th and 6th grade — were outside Willard Intermediate South in an unfenced yard when the two pit bull mixes began to attack them. Teachers stepped in to try to protect the students and were also...
ksgf.com
Pipe Burst at Monett High School
(KTTS News) – A pipe burst over the weekend at Monett High School. School leaders say the pipe burst due to the freezing temperatures. KY3 reports that water entered classrooms in one hallway, the library, gym, and commons area. Staff members have been working to clean up the water.
City of Springfield Asks Residents to Refrain from Dripping Faucets
The City of Springfield is joining other local and regional utility districts in asking the public to turn off dripping faucets now that the temperature has increased. The large amount of service leaks has resulted in a high volume of water loss which places a strain on the utility’s ability to ensure adequate water pressure and fire suppression capabilities.
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
