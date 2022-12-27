ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarcoxie, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

10-year-old injured in Jasper County hit-and-run

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 10-year-old boy was in the roadway on County...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Woman Killed, Two Men Injured In Crash On Hwy 54

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Highway 54 left one woman dead and two men injured, Monday evening. The incident occurred between Camdenton and Macks Creek. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, Mo., was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra eastbound when his truck went off the right side of the road and then began to skid back across the road. The Patrol says the truck crossed the center line, where it collided with an oncoming 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 75-year-old Larry Graham, of Arcola, Mo. Both vehicles then traveled off the side of the road.
CAMDENTON, MO
ksgf.com

Building Collapses In Downtown Ozark

(KTTS News) – Police in Ozark are investigating after a building partially collapsed on the square Thursday morning. The collapse happened around 8:30 AM near Church and Second Street. It’s unclear at this time what caused the collapse. The Ozark Police Department says that no injuries were reported.
OZARK, MO
ksgf.com

Springfield Police Investigate Double Homicide

(KTTS News) – Police in Springfield are investigating a double homicide that took place Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:15 PM at a residence in the 2200 block of North Link Avenue. When police arrived, they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds outside of the home. He...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
People

21 Injured After 2 Pit Bull Mixes Get onto School Playground and Attack Students During Recess

Two pit bull mix dogs began attacking students shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday A pair of dogs got onto a Missouri school playground on Tuesday afternoon and attacked students and teachers during recess. By the time the situation was contained, eighteen students and three teachers were injured in the attack. The students — in 5th and 6th grade — were outside Willard Intermediate South in an unfenced yard when the two pit bull mixes began to attack them. Teachers stepped in to try to protect the students and were also...
WILLARD, MO
ksgf.com

Pipe Burst at Monett High School

(KTTS News) – A pipe burst over the weekend at Monett High School. School leaders say the pipe burst due to the freezing temperatures. KY3 reports that water entered classrooms in one hallway, the library, gym, and commons area. Staff members have been working to clean up the water.
MONETT, MO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy