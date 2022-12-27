ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

John Calipari and Wildcats recap fun win over Louisville

The Kentucky Wildcats rang in the new year in style thanks to their 86-63 win over the Louisville Cardinals. Despite both teams having disappointing seasons for each schools standards thus far, it’s always good have a 23-point win against your in-state rival. Kentucky saw a breakout performance from Jacob...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Sunday Headlines: Jacob Toppin Edition

Good morning BBN! We hope you’re having a safe and wonderful New Year’s weekend!. The basketball Cats are certainly entering the new year with more cheer after their blowout win over the Louisville Cardinals, a game that had an unexpected star in senior forward Jacob Toppin. It’s no...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Louisville Cardinals at 12 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it live at CBS Sports, Sling TV, CBS Sports Network Live, and the CBS Sports app. Usually, this is a very fun time of year that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s dominant win over Louisville

The Kentucky Wildcats get their first win over the Louisville Cardinals since 2019 in blowout fashion, 86-63. Kentucky controlled the game from the opening tip, crushing the Cards in virtually every facet of the game. It was a total mismatch. Jacob Toppin had a breakout game for the Cats, posting...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Iowa: Music City Bowl odds, expert picks, and a prediction

This year’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes hasn’t been marketed with many reasons to tune in. Top draft prospect Will Levis is sitting out along with several veteran Wildcats. Iowa also has key offensive pieces out, projecting this game to heavily favor the defense of both teams.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville: Predict the outcome

The latest installment of the Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals is here, and boy, it may be one of the more unintriguing matchups between the two foes in quite some time. Kentucky has dropped four games before January for the first time in a very long time (excluding the 2020...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Football bowl records and history

This year’s Music City Bowl is the 22nd bowl the Kentucky Wildcats have played in, and they enter with a record of 12-9, having won their last four in a row—a school record for a bowl winning streak. Before the December 31st showdown with the Iowa Hawkeyes, let’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Calipari points to personnel, lineups as needed change

After another embarrassing loss on the road to the Missouri Tigers last night, the burning question remained the same as it has all season. What needs to change to get this Kentucky Wildcats team back on track in what has been a rough start to the season?. Well, according to...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Oscar Tshiebwe has blunt answer about team chemistry; still believes Wildcats can be special

The Kentucky Wildcats dropped their SEC opener in an embarrassing outing on Wednesday night as they trailed from start to finish against Missouri. A lot of the same problems we have seen this season continued against the Tigers. Aside from the offensive issues that continue against power 5 opponents, Wednesday night also left us with some defensive concerns.
LEXINGTON, KY
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE
progressivegrocer.com

AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky

Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: More Georgetown water woes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s fastest growing county continues to have growing pains. Scott County’s infrastructure has been the topic of debate the last few years. Georgetown city leaders are currently weighing options to expand their water and wastewater lines, and keep costs to residents low. The...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Active Pattern Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Very mild winds are blowing out there today as our temps continue to surge. This surge is ahead of a series of storm systems rolling in over the next week with the return of winter trying to show up later next week. This first system moves...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy