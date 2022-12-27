Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari and Wildcats recap fun win over Louisville
The Kentucky Wildcats rang in the new year in style thanks to their 86-63 win over the Louisville Cardinals. Despite both teams having disappointing seasons for each schools standards thus far, it’s always good have a 23-point win against your in-state rival. Kentucky saw a breakout performance from Jacob...
aseaofblue.com
Sunday Headlines: Jacob Toppin Edition
Good morning BBN! We hope you’re having a safe and wonderful New Year’s weekend!. The basketball Cats are certainly entering the new year with more cheer after their blowout win over the Louisville Cardinals, a game that had an unexpected star in senior forward Jacob Toppin. It’s no...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Louisville game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Louisville Cardinals at 12 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it live at CBS Sports, Sling TV, CBS Sports Network Live, and the CBS Sports app. Usually, this is a very fun time of year that...
aseaofblue.com
Saturday Headlines: Kentucky Football and Kentucky Basketball double-header day
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to play two games at the same time today. The football Cats are in Nashville to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes for the second consecutive season in the Music City Bowl and the basketball Cats are staying home in Rupp Arena to take on the Louisville Cardinals.
aseaofblue.com
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s dominant win over Louisville
The Kentucky Wildcats get their first win over the Louisville Cardinals since 2019 in blowout fashion, 86-63. Kentucky controlled the game from the opening tip, crushing the Cards in virtually every facet of the game. It was a total mismatch. Jacob Toppin had a breakout game for the Cats, posting...
Devin Leary: Why Kentucky football will be SEC power after transfer portal addition
The Kentucky Wildcats entered the 2022 season full of expectations. After being ranked No. 20 in the preseason and winning its first four games, the team was not able to continue as a contender and fell out of the rankings. However, for the 2023 season, the Wildcats could be competitive again with the addition of Devin Leary.
aseaofblue.com
Calipari stresses Wildcats must be more deliberate; Tshiebwe calls for more positivity
The Kentucky Wildcats picked up another win over the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday getting the 86-63 win. This was the first time in a while that Kentucky’s offense played at a high level and the first time the team looked like they were having fun. Maybe this was the...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Iowa: Music City Bowl odds, expert picks, and a prediction
This year’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes hasn’t been marketed with many reasons to tune in. Top draft prospect Will Levis is sitting out along with several veteran Wildcats. Iowa also has key offensive pieces out, projecting this game to heavily favor the defense of both teams.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Louisville: Predict the outcome
The latest installment of the Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals is here, and boy, it may be one of the more unintriguing matchups between the two foes in quite some time. Kentucky has dropped four games before January for the first time in a very long time (excluding the 2020...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Football bowl records and history
This year’s Music City Bowl is the 22nd bowl the Kentucky Wildcats have played in, and they enter with a record of 12-9, having won their last four in a row—a school record for a bowl winning streak. Before the December 31st showdown with the Iowa Hawkeyes, let’s...
aseaofblue.com
Coaches anonymously criticize John Calipari and his “archaic” offense
The Kentucky Wildcats are struggling so far this season to say the least following their 89-75 loss to Missouri in the SEC opener. John Calipari has been receiving a lot of criticism this season for his style of play and other college coaches agree. Dana O’Neil of The Athletic wrote...
aseaofblue.com
Calipari points to personnel, lineups as needed change
After another embarrassing loss on the road to the Missouri Tigers last night, the burning question remained the same as it has all season. What needs to change to get this Kentucky Wildcats team back on track in what has been a rough start to the season?. Well, according to...
aseaofblue.com
Oscar Tshiebwe has blunt answer about team chemistry; still believes Wildcats can be special
The Kentucky Wildcats dropped their SEC opener in an embarrassing outing on Wednesday night as they trailed from start to finish against Missouri. A lot of the same problems we have seen this season continued against the Tigers. Aside from the offensive issues that continue against power 5 opponents, Wednesday night also left us with some defensive concerns.
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates: More Georgetown water woes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s fastest growing county continues to have growing pains. Scott County’s infrastructure has been the topic of debate the last few years. Georgetown city leaders are currently weighing options to expand their water and wastewater lines, and keep costs to residents low. The...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
KSP: man wanted for failure to comply with registry
For 'Wanted Wednesday', the Kentucky State Police are looking for Rennie Warfield.
WKYT 27
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Active Pattern Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Very mild winds are blowing out there today as our temps continue to surge. This surge is ahead of a series of storm systems rolling in over the next week with the return of winter trying to show up later next week. This first system moves...
