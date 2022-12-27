LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Town of Lansing. Deputies arrived at Milton Meadows Apartments on Robin’s Way around 5:45 pm Wednesday for the reported incident. A male victim that suffered a gunshot wound to the leg was located and transported to a trauma center. He was later released. The victim and suspect reportedly had a verbal dispute prior the shooting. A person of interest was located and temporarily detained, though the investigation is still ongoing.

LANSING, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO