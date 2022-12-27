Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
Zacks.com
5 Best Leveraged or Inverse ETFs of December
December has been a brutal month for the U.S. stock market and snapped two consecutive months of gain. While recession fears triggered by the return of the Fed’s hawkish tone and rising COVID cases in China resulted in risk-off trading, a round of strong economic data lent some support to the stocks.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) is a Strong Buy Stock Now
ORCC - Free Report) is well-poised to grow on the back of a high interest rate environment, a diversified portfolio and a solid inorganic growth strategy. Shares of ORCC have climbed 13.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5% growth. Owl Rock Capital, with a market...
Zacks.com
Does Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Have the Potential to Rally 122% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
RAPT - Free Report) have gained 9.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $19.14, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $42.57 indicates a potential upside of 122.4%.
Zacks.com
8 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Now
NTNX - Free Report) is one of the stocks that investors can currently add to their portfolio to counter the highly volatile market conditions and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street continues to witness high volatility due to the vicious macro challenges, ranging from the Covid-led supply crisis and...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Zacks.com
Why it is Worth Buying Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Right Away
PSX - Free Report) has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2022 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year surge of 241.2%. What's Favoring the Stock?. PSX has a diversified business model, with a significant presence in...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Midwest Holding (MDWT) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Zacks.com
Earnings Outlook for 2023 and Featured Reports for Apple, JNJ, & Others
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today’s Research Daily features an update on the evolving earnings picture for 2023 and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and CSX Corporation (CSX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
5 ETF Stories of 2022 to Stay Hot in 2023
With just a couple of trading days left, 2022 is turning out to be the worst year for the U.S. stock market in over a decade. The S&P 500 Index is down 20.6% this year — the benchmark’s first double-digit percentage loss since 2008, when it slid 36.6% during the global financial crisis, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has declined 9.5% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index plunged the most by 34.7%.
Zacks.com
Is Campbell Soup (CPB) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
CPB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question. Campbell Soup is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 200 individual...
Zacks.com
Will TopBuild (BLD) Overcome Industry-Related Woes in 2023?
BLD - Free Report) shares have dropped 5% in the past three months versus the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 9% growth. The company has been grappling with supply-chain disruptions, higher raw material and labor shortages, and seasonality. Analysts are pessimistic about BLD’s near-term prospects, as evident from...
Zacks.com
Is WisdomTree International High Dividend ETF (DTH) a Strong ETF Right Now?
DTH - Free Report) was launched on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted...
Zacks.com
Is ChampionX (CHX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
CHX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question. ChampionX is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Benefit from the Intensifying Global Energy Crisis
While energy prices have moderated significantly from their post-pandemic highs, there’s reason to believe that the crisis is far from over. A recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) has called this the “first truly global energy crisis.”. That is because geopolitics is exacerbating problems in an...
Zacks.com
TASK vs. DT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
TASK - Free Report) and Dynatrace (. DT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Comments / 0