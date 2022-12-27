With just a couple of trading days left, 2022 is turning out to be the worst year for the U.S. stock market in over a decade. The S&P 500 Index is down 20.6% this year — the benchmark’s first double-digit percentage loss since 2008, when it slid 36.6% during the global financial crisis, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has declined 9.5% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index plunged the most by 34.7%.

