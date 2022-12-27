I gave reWASD a shot after being unable to do what I wanted with my controllers. Now I can't live without it. The average PC gamer likely has one controller they use for certain games. They connect that controller to their PC, launch a game, and then play. There’s not much extra thought put into it. However, if you’ve ever wondered what you could be doing with your controller and how you could make an experience specifically tailored to the games you play and the way you game, then let me introduce you to reWASD.

