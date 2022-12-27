Read full article on original website
Android Authority
5 things we want to see from budget phones in 2023
Basically, we want to get more without paying too much more. Easy, right?. High-end flagship devices grab most of the headlines each year, but we spend just as much time with budget phones here at Android Authority. Looking back, 2022 might go down as the year that the budget and mid-range markets grew up. Both segments are as hot as ever, primarily thanks to the steps taken to close the gap on premium devices.
Android Authority
TECNO PHANTOM X2 Series: Premium smartphones with revolutionary camera tech
The TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G has a state-of-the-art camera in addition to, well, everything else. TECNO’s PHANTOM X2 series landed just the other week. Sporting a selection of high-end features — from a powerhouse Mediatek Dimensity 9000 processor to blazing-fast memory and storage, through to super-quick charging, and a striking unibody double-curved design — the handsets aim to the brand’s spirit of “Stop At Nothing.”
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy A34 could come in four funky colors
It looks like Samsung's design language for the Galaxy S23 series might carry over to the Galaxy A series. The Samsung Galaxy A34 colors just leaked. If the rumor pans out, it could come in Lime, Silver, Graphite, and Violet colors. The overall design of the phone appears to line...
Android Authority
Poll: Which smartphone brand surprised you the most in 2022?
Manufacturers offered a wide variety of phones in 2022, but which one surprised you the most?. 2022 had something for everyone in the smartphone landscape, ranging from innovative flagships (Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xiaomi 12S Ultra) and conservative upgrades (S22 Ultra, iPhone 14) to budget superstars (Redmi Note 11, Pixel 6a).
Android Authority
The top wearables we hope to see in 2023
It’s hard to believe we’re another year down in the world of wearables. In 2022, we saw a lot of improvements across the market, from durability specs to women’s health tracking and plenty in between. Some of the best device lines added niche features and new models. A few of our favorite fitness trackers got facelifts. Google finally launched its first-ever smartwatch.
Android Authority
Behind the scenes: Ridiculous stories from a fitness gadget reviewer
Not all troubleshooting happens on the device. I am fortunate enough to work with a group of upbeat, enthusiastic, and deeply knowledgeable tech lovers from across the world. As a team, we review products thoroughly, digging into features, pouring over manuals, comparing competitors, and collaborating with peers in ever-active Slack channels. My Android Authority teammates pack expertise, experience, insights, and dedication, plus of course wit and tailored writing skills.
Android Authority
Nvidia Reflex: Everything you need to know
You'll want it active whenever the opportunity arises. Nvidia is practically synonymous with PC graphics these days, and one of the key gaming technologies it touts is something called Reflex. But what is Reflex, what supports it, and how can you enable it on your PC?. What is Nvidia Reflex?
Android Authority
reWASD is the best controller software you're not using
I gave reWASD a shot after being unable to do what I wanted with my controllers. Now I can't live without it. The average PC gamer likely has one controller they use for certain games. They connect that controller to their PC, launch a game, and then play. There’s not much extra thought put into it. However, if you’ve ever wondered what you could be doing with your controller and how you could make an experience specifically tailored to the games you play and the way you game, then let me introduce you to reWASD.
