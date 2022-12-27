ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

butlerradio.com

Delivery Truck Involved In Crash In Cranberry

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Peters and Franklin Roads. Crews from Cranberry Township VFC and EMS were...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Station Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chaotic crash sent several people to the hospital overnight. Five people were rushed to the hospital after their vehicle crashed in Station Square. Just before 2 a.m., an SUV struck a tree near the intersection of First Street and McKean Street. We have reached out to Pittsburgh Police for further details. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Manor Towers residents in East Liberty dealing with flood damage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tenants at the Penn Manor Apartments in East Liberty are frustrated due to flooding damage that was sustained over the holiday weekend. Residents said maintenance came to help Monday afternoon, but claim they have no place to go. Pittsburgh police were informed that power is out, there is no heat and residents were evacuated. There are 55 units in the three-floor apartment building. "I got into my apartment and there is water everywhere," resident Gerald Webb said. "My neighbors came and told me we got to hurry up and get out."According to tenants, the problems began on Friday, when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Former Monroeville rental manager rented cars for cash, heroin

A former car rental manager has been arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. Police say Jackie Neubauer, 40, of Monroeville, was fired from her job as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations, including the Monroeville location, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, fake names and addresses and fake credit card numbers. In exchange, she was given cash and heroin, according to court documents.
MONROEVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

$100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Butler County

Someone is $100,000 richer today after hitting four of five Powerball numbers on a ticket sold in Butler County. Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Evans City Road in Meridian. The lottery winner opted for the $1 Powerplay, which took their winnings from $50,000...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Joseph “Brian” Golec

Joseph “Brian” Golec, 71, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. He was born in Butler on October 23, 1951 to the late Joseph and Evelyn (Irwin) Golec. Joseph was employed at Sunnyview Nursing Home for over 20 years. He was known for being a hard worker who loved his job. Joseph was very family oriented, a good brother, a good son, and also known for being giving and caring. He loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was also an avid Steelers fan. Joseph was the brother of Lana Godina and Rich (Carol) Golec. He is also survived by his nephews. Burial prayers will be held at Butler County Memorial Park mausoleum on Wednesday, January 4th at 11 AM through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls Homicide

The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
wtae.com

Victim dies after surgery complications following Penn Hills shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a gunshot victim died at the hospital. Police responded to the shooting just after midnight Saturday morning on Hochberg Road in Penn Hills. Police have not identified the victim, other than to say they were 39 years old. The...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Fayette County neighborhood left without water amid frigid temperatures

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — About 300 homes in Fayette County remain without water following an apparent water line break Friday. The Holiday Park mobile home community has been without water for four days and neighbors reached out to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 frustrated about the lack of progress being done to fix the problem.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Versailles apartment complex deemed uninhabitable after water main break

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — Della Plaza, an apartment complex in North Versailles, was closed to its tenants Monday.The building was evacuated on Christmas after a water main break. The company that owns the property, Brandywine Communities, told KDKA-TV on Monday that out of an abundance of caution, the North Versailles fire marshal instructed Duquesne Light to cut power to the building.A sign posted on the door of Della Plaza said the building had been deemed uninhabitable and directed residents to contact Brandywine Agency with any questions or concerns regarding the sudden closure.Amire Alkrim showed up Monday to get some...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County

About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

