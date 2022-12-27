Read full article on original website
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Delivery Truck Involved In Crash In Cranberry
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Peters and Franklin Roads. Crews from Cranberry Township VFC and EMS were...
Joseph “Brian” Golec
Joseph “Brian” Golec, 71, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. He was born in Butler on October 23, 1951 to the late Joseph and Evelyn (Irwin) Golec. Joseph was employed at Sunnyview Nursing Home for over 20 years. He was known for being a hard worker who loved his job. Joseph was very family oriented, a good brother, a good son, and also known for being giving and caring. He loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was also an avid Steelers fan. Joseph was the brother of Lana Godina and Rich (Carol) Golec. He is also survived by his nephews. Burial prayers will be held at Butler County Memorial Park mausoleum on Wednesday, January 4th at 11 AM through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Richard Ball
Richard Ball, 60, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was born in Butler on June 19, 1962 to the late Earnest and Violet (Szkult) Ball. Richard graduated Butler High School, from there he served in the National Guard. He was employed at Armco for over 30 years before retiring. Richard loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, playing sports, golfing, biking, swimming, and traveling in his free time. Richard is survived by his siblings Earnest Ball Jr. and Tammy (Ball) Gutierrez, 4 nephews, 3 nieces, 3 great nephews, and 1 great niece. He was preceded in death by his siblings Chuckie Ball, Brenda (Ball) Velasquez, and Kathleen (Ball) Parkin. Services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Silvester Returns To Ring In New Year In Harmony
An annual New Year tradition is returning once again to the Harmony area this weekend. The Silvester Celebration is set for Saturday in Historic Harmony. The yearly event celebrates the German heritage of the Harmony area and rings in the New Year on German time. The festivities begin at 3...
Butler City Names New Treasurer
The City of Butler has named a new treasurer. Linda Graham-Greek was approved by a 4-1 vote to take over the position on an interim basis. Councilman Don Shearer cast the lone dissenting vote. Graham-Greek was one of two candidates who applied for the job following the departure of current...
$100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Butler County
Someone is $100,000 richer today after hitting four of five Powerball numbers on a ticket sold in Butler County. Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Evans City Road in Meridian. The lottery winner opted for the $1 Powerplay, which took their winnings from $50,000...
Butler Transit Running A Reduced Schedule For New Year’s Eve
The Butler Transit Authority is running on a modified schedule for New Year’s Eve. The Bus will run their routes Saturday through Trip 8—which generally ends around 5 p.m. As usual, there will be no bus service on Sunday. Regular routes will return on Monday.
Butler Wrestlers take Southmoreland Tournament/High School Scores – Wednesday
The Butler wrestlers won the Southmoreland Holiday Classic Tournament with a team total of 255-1/2. Plum was second with 182 points. Santino Sloboda, Gavin Rush, Levi Donnel, Mickey Kreinbucher and Landon Christie scored wins for the Golden Tornado. Boys Basketball:. –Avonworth defeated Knoch 74-67 in the Deer Lakes Round Robin...
