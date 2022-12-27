ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founder of successful Palm Beach County political club plans ‘Club BrowRed’ in heavily Democratic Broward

By Anthony Man, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Joe Budd, the state Republican committeeman for Palm Beach County and founder and president of Club 45 USA, attend the opening of a Republican National Committee Jewish outreach center in Boca Raton on May 2. Budd, who was the unsuccessful Republican nominee for a South Florida congressional seat in November 2022, plans to launch a new organization "Club BrowRed" in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, early in 2023. Anthony Man / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The founder of a hugely successful political club that has regularly attracted hundreds — often well over 1,000 — supporters of former President Donald Trump to its Palm Beach County gatherings now has his sights set on Broward, the most Democratic county in Florida.

The new venture won’t be as closely aligned with Trump, and it won’t be officially a Republican-aligned club.

But organizer Joe Budd sees fertile territory after midterm elections in which Republican turnout soared and Democratic turnout cratered.

The message of the new organization is clear in its name: “Club BrowRed,” which Budd has already registered with the state.

“There’s a sense of modeling it after Club 45 [in Palm Beach County]. However it’s going to be more of a generic club other than the emphasis of 45 on President Trump,” Budd said. “The success of Club 45 was over the last four years it became the largest … source of volunteers in Palm Beach County.”

Budd, the elected state Republican committeeman from Palm Beach County and his party’s unsuccessful 2022 candidate in a two-county congressional district, said he’s scouting locations and speakers, and planning to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

Congressional district

Budd said he’s looking for locations that are in the Broward part of the 23rd Congressional District, which suggests he’s considering a 2024 rematch against U.S. Rep.-elect Jared Moskowitz, D-Parkland.

Overall Budd received 46.8% of the vote to Moskowitz’ 51.6%.

The new entity, if successful, could help Budd build his presence in the southern part of the 23rd District.

He acknowledged the possibility of a rematch in a telephone interview, though he has not declared a candidacy. “I’m in until I’m out. I’m looking at staying active as if I’m continuing to run,” he said.

Club 45

Budd, a financial adviser, knows how to organize.

He was elected state Republican committeeman in the 2016 primary, winning 45% of the vote in a three-way race, and winning reelection in 2020 with 73% of the vote.

In 2018, he founded Trump Club 45 PBC (the number stands for the 45th president; the letters for the county) along with several other Republicans who had been early supporters of Trump dating from the time many in the party establishment supported U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio or former Gov. Jeb Bush for the 2016 presidential nomination.

It quickly became one of the most successful political clubs in South Florida.

It later changed its name to Club 45 USA, with the former president’s picture incorporated in the logo, along with MAGA, the “Make America Great Again” catchphrase from his 2016 campaign.

The genesis for the Palm Beach County-based organization was Trump winning the county in the 2016 presidential preference primary. “We wanted to keep those people engaged,” he said. “Now I’d like to do the same thing in Broward County.”

Republican leaders

Michael Barnett, chair of the Palm Beach County Republican Party, said Budd hasn’t detailed his plans to him.

But he said the kind of organization Budd is talking about in Broward “would be a great idea. I think he should” do it.

“With this close race under his belt, people take him seriously. I don’t think he’s going to have any problem creating the same kind of organization in north Broward as he did in Palm Beach County.

Budd said he’s told Broward Republican Chair Tom Powers he plans to launch the club.

“It wouldn’t be a Republican Party club,” Powers said. “It wouldn’t be ours.”

“From my perspective, as long as it’s all going toward bringing out Republicans to vote, I’m good with it,” he said. “If it’s to detract from the [Republican Party] organization, to detract from our message, it’s problematic,” Powers said.

As for whether it could help Budd with a rematch, Powers demurred. “I think it’s wise politically for somebody to build a base.”

In the 2022 contest against Moskowitz, “Joe did a phenomenal job. Joe pulled in 45% of the vote in Broward,” Powers said. “For him to pull those numbers is significant.”

By comparison, the registered voters in the Broward part of the 23rd District are 41% Democratic, 27% Republican and the rest are no party affiliation/independents or with minor parties. The countywide numbers are 48% Democratic and 21% Republican.

Powers said he and the party apparatus would remain neutral until voters determine a nominee if there’s a primary.

Not part of Club 45

Budd’s role with Club 45 ended in October. He and others said at the time he needed to devote more time to his congressional campaign instead of serving as club president.

Though Budd has never wavered from longstanding commitment to Trump, the October parting came shortly after he declared he was not a 2020 election denier as Moskowitz had charged.

Asked if he thought Biden is the “legitimately elected president,” Budd said “absolutely.” Asked if he thinks Trump won in 2020, Budd said, “I don’t think he won. He didn’t win. You know there’s various reasons for it, but he didn’t win and it’s not a stolen election.”

In a letter to members and supporters of Club 45 USA at the time, the new president, Larry Snowden, wrote that, “Unequivocally, we agree with President Trump that he truly won the 2020 election and that there is no doubt whatsoever that the election was stolen from him and his supporters!” The word unequivocally was underlined.

Anyone who has “even a hint of doubt about this fact” should watch conservative movies that Snowden said “show unquestionable evidence that President Trump is absolutely correct.”

Anthony Man can be reached at aman@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @ browardpolitics

I'm born and raised Broward county and I know exactly who voted for joe budd and so do you!!! everyone who voted for him lives by the beach, anyone else he got lucky people just vote red...president of "club45"??? BrowRED??? oh no, I already deal with mar-a-lago being 45 minutes away... "Browred"?...NOT IN MY NEIGHBORHOOD!!! 💙💙💙

