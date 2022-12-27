ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

As market cools, some homebuilders turn to incentives to draw in buyers

By Amber Bonefont, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago

With a market swiftly cooling due to rising interest rates, some homebuilders are turning to promotions and incentives to draw in potential homebuyers.

About 62% of homebuilders reported using incentives ranging from mortgage rate buy-downs and price reductions to try and drum up sales in the changing market, according to a nationwide survey done in December by the National Association of Home Builders.

“In this high-inflation, high-mortgage rate environment, builders are struggling to keep housing affordable for homebuyers,” said Jerry Konter, chairman with the National Association of Home Builders. “But with construction costs up more than 30% since inflation began to take off at the beginning of the year, there is little room for builders to cut prices.”

Are South Florida homebuilders offering incentives?

As for South Florida builders, it’s a mix as to which ones are offering promotions or incentives due to the changing market.

GL Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in South Florida with communities all throughout Palm Beach County, reported that they are not offering incentives as the market in South Florida remains strong.

“The market in Palm Beach County is still very healthy. Relatively speaking, the inventory is still extremely low,” said Marcie DePlaza, GL Homes’ chief operating officer. “Our sales pace continues to be very strong.”

The only promotional type offer they have is saving up to $40,000 on early-move in homes in the Arden Community in Wellington. They noted that this is an offer they typically have on inventory homes.

“We are watching the market very closely looking for trends that might impact our sales. Inventory, mortgage rates, pricing, buyer sentiment are being discussed often,” DePlaza said. “We have not made any adjustments because the demand for new housing in Palm Beach County remains very strong.”

Homebuilders using sale incentives such as price discounts or free upgrades has been a standard business model for many builders, but it has been on the rise since July, when 43% of homebuilders reported offering some type of incentives, noted the National Association of Home Builders.

It increased to 59% in November, and then reached 62% in December.

“The market is softening with new home sales and new single-family housing starts trending downward since roughly the start of 2022. Rising interest rates are clearly a major reason for this. New homes also compete with existing homes for buyers, and prices on existing homes have been declining recently,” said Paul Emrath, Ph.D., vice president for survey and housing policy research at NAHB.

K. Hovnanian, another homebuilder in Florida, has special financing offers due to the changing market, on select homes purchased between November of 2022 until February of 2023. Financing options include a possible reduction in closing costs, a lower mortgage rate, among other options.

The company didn’t have to be too aggressive with incentives on new contracts during the last quarter of the year due to a strong fiscal year as they delivered on homes that were contracted when housing demand was high.

“Now that the fourth quarter is behind us and because of the progress we have made on constructing additional quick, move-in homes, we are now becoming more aggressive in our attempts to find the market price that will spur demand in each of our markets,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, in an earnings release.

According to the national survey, the National Association of Home Builders conducted on builders across the nation, some incentives they were offering to keep sales high and prevent cancellations included:

  • Paying costs or closing fees
  • discount home prices or reduce margins
  • offer options or upgrades at no or reduced costs
  • mortgage rate buy-downs

In terms of price reductions, about 35% of builders reported reducing prices, a slight downturn from the 36% who reported doing so in November.

On average, they reduced prices by about 8%, a slight uptick of 5% and 6% earlier this year.

The price reductions aren’t at the level seen during the housing bust of 2008, when they peaked at about 10% in February of 2008. And homebuilder incentives were higher during that year, with 86% of homebuilders saying they were offering certain incentives.

