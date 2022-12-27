ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams was ardent defender of discretionary spending before pushing NYC Council cuts over migrant crisis

By Michael Gartland, Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago
Migrants arriving from Del Rio, Texas, get off a bus at Port Authority in Manhattan on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Josephine Stratman/New York Daily News/TNS

In a move that provoked harsh backlash last week, Mayor Adams called on City Council members to fork over half of their discretionary funds to help pay for the ongoing migrant crisis that has plagued his administration for months.

But in a letter to the Council making that request, Adams neglected to mention that he and several officials in his administration were previously staunch defenders of letting local lawmakers have full discretion over how to spend their so-called member items.

“Member items impact people on the ground, and we can’t starve people on the ground,” Adams was quoted by City & State as saying in January 2013 while a state senator. “No one knows better about the services needed in the community than the representative in that community.”

The then-Brooklyn state senator also said retaining lawmakers’ discretion is so important that individual instances of corruption shouldn’t be an impetus for tanking the member item concept. “Let the judicial system deal with the abuses of it,” he said.

Discretionary spending pots — which have long been part of both City Council and state Legislature budgets — allow New York lawmakers to funnel money directly into nonprofit efforts in their districts under the auspice that local elected officials know how to best allocate cash for their constituents.

Adams’ past declaration of support for member items stands in contrast to his Dec. 20 letter to the Council, in which he urged the body’s 51 lawmakers to set aside 50% of their discretionary cash for costs related to his administration’s handling of the city’s migrant crisis.

“I am hopeful that the City Council will voluntarily reduce the remainder of Fiscal Year 2023 expense discretionary spending by up to 50% where appropriate to help meet this challenge,” Adams wrote in the letter, which was obtained by the Daily News.

On the same day he sent the letter, the mayor ramped up the rhetoric in an interview with the editorial board of a New York tabloid, saying Council members “need” to cough up half of their discretionary cash.

“We need them to take a 50% cut in the end of the year so we can contribute and throw the money in a pot,” he said, adding that his administration estimates it will spend $1 billion this fiscal year alone on providing shelter and services for the thousands of Latin American migrants who have arrived in the city since this spring.

The dissonance between Adams’ 2013 comments and last week’s missives prompted intense pushback from Council members.

”Before he was mayor, Eric Adams understood well that neighborhood nonprofits provide vital services for youth, seniors, homeless New Yorkers and working families,” said Brooklyn Councilman Lincoln Restler, who was among 14 Democratic members who vowed last week to oppose Adams‘ latest budget blueprint due to his discretionary funding broadside and proposed belt-tightening at some agencies.

“Mayor Adams’ proposal to slash resources for community-based organizations is sadly consistent with his austerity budget proposals that are starving city agencies of essential services.”

Adams spokesman Fabien Levy disputed the notion that the mayor is pushing for cutting the Council’s discretionary pot.

“There is no suggestion that lawmakers surrender their discretionary funding,” Levy said Monday. “What we are asking is that they consider using some of their discretion to help asylum seekers ... especially given some Council members continue to propose new spending programs.”

Brooklyn Councilman Justin Brannan, a Democrat who chairs the body’s Finance Committee, pushed back on Adams’ request for a diversion of discretionary dough by putting it into the city’s fiscal context.

“Our discretionary funds account for about one half of 1% of the entire New York City budget,” he told The News. “Yet that 0.59% of $101 billion is life or death for thousands of non-profit organizations and the New Yorkers they serve. This isn’t pork; everyone knows these are funds that support critical programs and services that New York’s most vulnerable rely on.”

Council members use their Schedule C discretionary allocations for a range of initiatives, and much of the money ends up going into municipal agencies.

According to Council data, members have earmarked nearly $30 million in Schedule C funds for immigrant services this fiscal year and more than $2 million for homeless services. Last week, The News revealed Adams’ administration will also receive a “substantial share” of $800 million in federal aid allocated for the migrant crisis.

“We are consistent supporters of the work required to advance the health and safety of New Yorkers and understand that any attempt to undermine these essential organizations and workers serving our communities would set our city back,” Mandela Jones, a spokesman for Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, said when asked for comment on the mayor’s past embrace of discretionary spending independence for lawmakers.

The 2013 statement wasn’t the first time Adams trumpeted the importance of letting lawmakers retain discretion on member item spending.

In 2009, Adams secured $10,000 in state Senate discretionary funding for a research center in his district devoted to implementing the policy goals of formerly convicted felons. “We’ve got to know what we’re doing in Albany,” Adams said then in defense of the funding. “If we know beforehand what the impact is, we might better find a way to solve a problem.”

Adams isn’t the only member of his administration with a history of defending the importance of lawmakers’ spending discretion.

Laurie Cumbo, a former Council member who serves as Adams’ cultural affairs commissioner, was prompted to run for Council in part because of her activism against a decision to end member items on the state level, according to a 2017 Gotham Gazette article . And in 2012, Cumbo made the case for member items to the New York Observer , telling the outlet that divestment from the federal government had trickled down to the local and state level.

“There’s also been a divestment of investment into our communities, it began on the federal level with the attack on ‘pork’ that we call ‘meat and potatoes’ in our world,” she said at the time.

Eric Ulrich, Adams’ former Buildings commissioner who resigned under a cloud of controversy last month, also touted the importance of member items during a state Senate run in 2012.

“Part of the job of the elected official is to fight for as much money to bring back to your district as humanly possible,” he said at the time. “When you don’t do that, and when you fail to bring back money to the community, there’s something wrong with the picture.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams in his first year has taken bold steps — but success remains uncertain

In his first year as New York City’s 110th mayor, Eric Adams laid out many a plan. He promised to chip away at surges in crime that have left New Yorkers fearful. He set the goal of creating 500,000 new units of housing within 10 years. And he instituted belt-tightening measures aimed at staving off projected budget deficits that threaten the Big Apple’s long-term fiscal health. How’s he ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

New Yorkers rejoice as the first legal weed dispensary in NYC opens for business

The first sale of legal, adult-use recreational marijuana in New York took place Thursday at a licensed Manhattan weed dispensary, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the state’s long-running cannabis saga. Housing Works Cannabis Company opened near Astor Place in a 4,400 square-foot storefront featuring a white-walled, minimalist feel. The site threw a kickoff party on Thursday, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Times Square ball drop is NYC rookie cops’ first assignment; NYPD sees no credible threats

Nearly 500 rookie cops graduated from the Police Academy on Friday and were given their first assignment: New Year’s Eve security as the ball drops in Times Square. “You are now the protectors who will make a difference,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said as 477 officers gathered at Madison Square Garden. “Tomorrow night, as the clock ticks down and you are standing in uniform at the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Catholics in NYC and around the world mourn retired Pope Benedict after his passing at age 95

Former Pope Benedict XVI was remembered around the world and across the city’s Catholic faithful Saturday as a low-key luminary, steadfast servant and beacon of interfaith dialogue following his death at age 95. “He will be remembered as a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church, guided by his principles and faith,” said a statement from President Biden, a practicing ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC gunman busted in Maine in Harlem 2020 Halloween shooting that hit child, two bystanders

A gunman wanted for a 2020 Harlem Halloween shooting that wounded three innocent bystanders, including an autistic child trick or treating with her father, more than two years ago, has been arrested, police said Friday. Terrell Owens, 30, was charged Thursday with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession after he was arrested in Maine, said police. On Halloween night ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man dead in early-morning Gowanus Expressway crash in Brooklyn, NYPD says

A motorist who stepped out of his car on a busy Brooklyn highway to assess damage from an accident died Saturday when another car mowed him down, police said. Manoj Thapa, 32, got in trouble about 1:15 a.m. on the Gowanus Expressway near 56th St. in Sunset Park when he stopped his Toyota Camry behind a disabled car in the right lane, police said. Another motorist, behind the wheel of a Toyota ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man killed, woman injured as car falls 40 feet into LIRR train yard, NYPD says

A 70-year-old motorist’s medical episode set off a Brooklyn crash that plunged his car 40 feet into a below-grade Long Island Rail Road yard, killing him and injuring a 60-year-old woman who was his passenger, police said Saturday. Francois Cadely of Canarsie was killed in the wild 12:41 p.m. Friday crash on Vanderbilt Ave. near Pacific St. in Prospect Heights, just two blocks from the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Bronx man fatally shot in head during mugging in University Heights, NYPD says

A Bronx man found shot in the head outside a liquor store in mid-December was mugged moments before the fatal clash, police said Saturday. Details of the incident came as police released images of the five suspects in the hope that someone recognizes them. The suspects tried to rob Johnny Gaston, 32, and an unnamed 27-year-old man on Osborne Place near West Burnside Ave. in University Heights ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Ex-con surrenders in fatal shooting of downstairs Bronx neighbor in loud noise dispute

An ex-con wanted for shooting to death his downstairs Bronx neighbor over a long-running argument about noise has surrendered after more than a week on the run, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, showed up Dec. 23 with a lawyer at the 49th Precinct stationhouse and was charged with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a loaded gun. He was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court the next ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Staten Island toddler’s death was a homicide, NYPD says; cause of death not disclosed

A 2-year-old Staten Island toddler’s death last May was a homicide, police said Saturday. Ermias Taylor-Santiago was found unconscious by his father inside a home on Deidre Court in Park Hill at about 11:30 a.m. on May 20, cops said. Ermias was rushed to Staten Island University North Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. “We love you so much baby boy,” Ermias’ aunt Trini wrote on an online ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Daughter charged in fatal Brooklyn stabbing of dad confesses: ‘I bashed his head in with a hammer’

The Brooklyn woman arrested in a lethal family dispute confessed in gruesome detail to the brutal killing of her father and the near-fatal stabbing of her kid sister, the Daily News has learned. “I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with a hammer,” read the chilling admission from Nikki Secondino, as provided by a law enforcement ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Daughter confesses to fatally stabbing dad and wounding sister in Brooklyn attack after initially blaming home intruders, sources say

A savage pre-dawn stabbing killed a Brooklyn dad and left his teen daughter fighting for her life Thursday — with her older sibling charged after confessing to the attack inside the family apartment, according to the NYPD. Nikki Secondino, 22, initially blamed the carnage on a pair of home invaders who burst inside at 5:50 a.m. before the killing of her 61-year-old father Carlo and the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

The 5 moments that defined a terrible 2022 for the Knicks

It was a difficult year for the Knicks, a 2022 to please forget. On the surface, the numbers hardly indicate a disaster. The Knicks went 38-44 in 2022 before their New Year’s Eve game in Houston, which, compared to their previous 365-day increments, is reason to celebrate. But given the expectations and good vibes from 2021 — especially in the first half of that year — the follow up was a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy