Man shot on New Year’s Eve in central Austin drive-by shooting
APD officers are searching the area to see if anyone was injured by the gunfire, but have not yet located any victims. Officers also have a description of the suspect and are searching for them.
Police identify pedestrian killed in northwest Austin crash
Police said Roman Ferretiz Cervantes, 53, died after the driver of an SUV hit him while he "was operating a work zone."
Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police say a pedestrian who was hit by the driver of an SUV in South Austin has died. It happened on Thursday, December 22 just before 8 p.m. on South Lamar near Capital of Texas Highway. Police say the pedestrian was taken to a hospital but they...
APD searching for suspect in south Austin jugging incident
The Austin Police Department is investigating another jugging theft crime that occurred at a south Austin bank, according to a APD news release.
APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
2 injured in Manor crash involving 18-wheeler
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on North State Highway 130 where it intersects with Farm to Market Road 973.
AFD Battalion Chief who helped in the aftermath of 9/11 passes away at 49
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is mourning the passing of one of their battalion chiefs. 49-year-old Travis Maher passed away from cancer Wednesday. He was with the department for 23 years and responded to disasters across the country. In the aftermath of 9/11, Maher, then a rookie firefighter,...
Four arrested after Cedar Park jugging incident
Authorities said the suspects could also be responsible for several other juggings in Central Texas.
Missing Texas A&M Student Tanner Hoang’s Body Found In Austin On Christmas Eve
“Tanner was loved by so many,” a spokesperson for 22-year-old Tanner Hoang’s family said after his body was found. A Texas A&M University student who disappeared from campus earlier this month was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve. The body of Tanner Hoang, 22, was discovered near...
Barton Creek Greenbelt visitors find, return stolen items, report increased crime
AUSTIN, Texas - Crime along the Barton Creek Greenbelt has increased according to frequent visitors. "When you walk down the parking lot, there's broken glass at every parking site. It's obviously something that happens a lot," said David Kauffman. Just like many others, Kauffman is a frequent visitor of the...
Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting husband in south Austin
Police arrested a woman who they say shot and killed her husband Tuesday morning in south Austin.
Four suspects arrested in Cedar Park jugging incident may be linked to other crimes: police
AUSTIN, Texas - Four people have been arrested in connection with a jugging incident in Cedar Park, and police say it appears they may be responsible for several of these types of robberies in the Austin area as well. Cedar Park police say the victim had just come from the...
The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
Police investigating homicide in south Austin
APD officers are on the scene in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive, which is off of Menchaca Road near the Grand Oaks neighborhood.
ATCEMS: Second body recovered from Lady Bird Lake within a week
Austin-Travis County EMS said a body was found in Lady Bird Lake near the Congress Avenue bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Caught on camera: Thieves steal camper off South Austin driveway
AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin man is looking for his camper stolen in broad daylight the day after Christmas. He was able to get surveillance video from his neighbors after thieves stole his trailer off his driveway in the McKinney Falls neighborhood. "I was at work and got home...
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
Austin residents eager to enter 2023 with celebrations downtown
AUSTIN, Texas - Streets in downtown Austin started to get busy with residents eager to enter the new year, hours before 2022 ended. "I'm looking for a new job, so I want to get a new one and stick to that and kind of build good habits, stuff that is easy to maintain," says Priscilla.
Austin Bat Refuge working to save hundreds affected by arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of bats froze and fell from Central Texas bridges during the recent arctic blast and the Austin Bat Refuge is working to save them. It's careful work, but with each syringe, Dianne Odegard brings a bat back to life. "It’s an electrolyte solution that rehydrates them...
Warm start to 2023 for Central Texas
There's slight rain chances come Monday, but it will be a warm start to 2023. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has more.
