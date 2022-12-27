ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Police say a pedestrian who was hit by the driver of an SUV in South Austin has died. It happened on Thursday, December 22 just before 8 p.m. on South Lamar near Capital of Texas Highway. Police say the pedestrian was taken to a hospital but they...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

AFD Battalion Chief who helped in the aftermath of 9/11 passes away at 49

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is mourning the passing of one of their battalion chiefs. 49-year-old Travis Maher passed away from cancer Wednesday. He was with the department for 23 years and responded to disasters across the country. In the aftermath of 9/11, Maher, then a rookie firefighter,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Caught on camera: Thieves steal camper off South Austin driveway

AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin man is looking for his camper stolen in broad daylight the day after Christmas. He was able to get surveillance video from his neighbors after thieves stole his trailer off his driveway in the McKinney Falls neighborhood. "I was at work and got home...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin residents eager to enter 2023 with celebrations downtown

AUSTIN, Texas - Streets in downtown Austin started to get busy with residents eager to enter the new year, hours before 2022 ended. "I'm looking for a new job, so I want to get a new one and stick to that and kind of build good habits, stuff that is easy to maintain," says Priscilla.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Bat Refuge working to save hundreds affected by arctic blast

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of bats froze and fell from Central Texas bridges during the recent arctic blast and the Austin Bat Refuge is working to save them. It's careful work, but with each syringe, Dianne Odegard brings a bat back to life. "It’s an electrolyte solution that rehydrates them...
AUSTIN, TX

