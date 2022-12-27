ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

2 people, dogs evacuated after south side fire

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning fire led to the evacuation of two people and their dogs Tuesday.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a woman in a home on Bacon Street awoke around 3:30 a.m. to heavy smoke in her room.

  Courtesy: IFD
    Courtesy: IFD
  Courtesy: IFD
    Courtesy: IFD
  Courtesy: IFD
    Courtesy: IFD
  Courtesy: IFD
    Courtesy: IFD
  Courtesy: IFD
    Courtesy: IFD
  Courtesy: IFD
    Courtesy: IFD
  Courtesy: IFD
    Courtesy: IFD
  Courtesy: IFD
    Courtesy: IFD
  Courtesy: IFD
    Courtesy: IFD
  Courtesy: IFD
    Courtesy: IFD

She was able to safely evacuate along with her husband and their two dogs.

Crews said the fire started in the attic.

The couple’s smoke alarm did not activate.

They have insurance and will stay with relatives.

No one was injured.

