Kissimmee, FL

WESH

2 shot in Osceola County

Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Orlando Health launches Complex Hernia Center, multiple sites available for patient surgeries, including in Osceola

Orlando Health has launched a Complex Hernia Center to connect patients with surgeons who can provide a comprehensive, personalized treatment plan for hernia repair. A basic hernia is considered complex when repeated attempts to close the hole in the abdominal wall have failed. Complex hernias have higher rates of complications or recurrences that are often difficult to manage.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Golf cart fatalities in The Villages top story in 2022

Three Villagers died in 2022 as the result of accidents involving their golf carts. It was the No. 1 story of the year. Barbara Joan Lawless, 70, died after a crash which occurred on Morse Boulevard. She was alone in the red 2017 Yamaha golf cart at 3:45 p.m. June...
THE VILLAGES, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County High Schools Sports Wrapup

While the county schools have been on break, it hasn’t been the end of the action as wrestling and basketball teams competed in holiday action. Here is a review of action from around Osceola County:. GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL: The Orange Belt Conference coaches voted on the all-county team last week....
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River

Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 6 hurt after car crashes into wall in Orange County

Six people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck a wall on Saturday morning in Belle Isle, Florida. A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Oak Island Road and Hoffner Avenue. A Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Hoffner Ave approaching Oak Island Road...
BELLE ISLE, FL

