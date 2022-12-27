Read full article on original website
positivelyosceola.com
2023, a New Year, a New Hope, with Osceola Council On Aging President/CEO Wendy Ford
Positively Osceola asked a number of positive leaders in the community to share their hope and plans for the new year, and how we can encourage and support each other in 2023. We asked Wendy Ford, President/CEO of the Osceola Council On Aging, to share her hope and outlook for 2023.
positivelyosceola.com
2023, a New Year, a New Hope, with Kissimmee Commissioner, Community Leader, Angela Eady
Positively Osceola asked a number of positive leaders in the community to share their hope and plans for the new year, and how we can encourage and support each other in 2023. We asked Angela Eady, City of Kissimmee Commissioner and community leader, to share her hope and outlook for 2023.
WESH
2 shot in Osceola County
Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
positivelyosceola.com
Orlando Health launches Complex Hernia Center, multiple sites available for patient surgeries, including in Osceola
Orlando Health has launched a Complex Hernia Center to connect patients with surgeons who can provide a comprehensive, personalized treatment plan for hernia repair. A basic hernia is considered complex when repeated attempts to close the hole in the abdominal wall have failed. Complex hernias have higher rates of complications or recurrences that are often difficult to manage.
Deputies: 2 men shot, 1 killed in shooting on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after two men were found shot early Friday. Deputies were called for reports of a shooting just before 5 a.m. on Southland Boulevard and Orange Blossom Trail, not far from the Florida Mall. When officers arrived they found two men in...
villages-news.com
Golf cart fatalities in The Villages top story in 2022
Three Villagers died in 2022 as the result of accidents involving their golf carts. It was the No. 1 story of the year. Barbara Joan Lawless, 70, died after a crash which occurred on Morse Boulevard. She was alone in the red 2017 Yamaha golf cart at 3:45 p.m. June...
WESH
'Losing a big piece of history': Historic DeLand hotel at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It appears the dreams for a historic DeLand hotel will have to change. Despite recent restoration work, the city now says the old Putnam Hotel could collapse and is beyond repair. "DeLand's definitely losing a big piece of history," resident Corey Beam said. The Putnam...
Suspect in shooting spree through Orange County tourist district faces more charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of randomly injuring two women at two Orlando resorts during a shooting spree earlier this month is now facing additional charges related to the incident. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators say 19-year-old Jailen Houston became frustrated when he...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County High Schools Sports Wrapup
While the county schools have been on break, it hasn’t been the end of the action as wrestling and basketball teams competed in holiday action. Here is a review of action from around Osceola County:. GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL: The Orange Belt Conference coaches voted on the all-county team last week....
FHP looking for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run in Hillsborough County
The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a truck that it believes caused a deadly hit-and-run Friday afternoon.
WESH
Police: Man dies after crashing into tree in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's top headlines. Melbourne police said a driver was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. A crash near Post and Wickham roads was reported around 3:51 p.m. A car eastbound on Post Road had moved out of the...
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
veronews.com
‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River
Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
Kissimmee business partners die after shooting each other over ongoing dispute, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County deputies said a business dispute turned into a deadly shootout. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at a business located at 3135 U.S. 92 East in Lakeland. Deputies said they believe the shooting happened between 31-year-old Akeido Bennett of Kissimmee, and 39-year-old Xavier Figueroa, who...
Locally-Owned Seafood Eatery to Open in Orlando
The restaurant will feature a twenty-seat patio, beer, wine, and some liquor, and a basic menu of soups, sandwiches, and plates featuring lobster, shrimp, grouper, and other standard seafood fare.
Two Shot And Killed In Unincorporated Lakeland, Polk County Sheriff Investigating
LAKELAND, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of two men that occurred this afternoon at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the unincorporated Lakeland area. Based on the investigation so far, deputies say there is no reason
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 6 hurt after car crashes into wall in Orange County
Six people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck a wall on Saturday morning in Belle Isle, Florida. A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Oak Island Road and Hoffner Avenue. A Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Hoffner Ave approaching Oak Island Road...
Polk County Sheriff: Eagle Lake Crash Closes Portion Of US 17 On Tuesday
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Eagle Lake on US Hwy 17 North at Windsor Reserve Drive. PCSO was asking motorists to seek alternate routes. Deputies said the northbound lanes of US Hwy 17
Which ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives’ restaurant is the best in Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You’ve probably seen Guy Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives” on the Food Network sometime in your life. The show has nearly 40 seasons, which means Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants around the country. Mashed, a food news and recipe site, has compiled a list of the best diners, […]
WESH
Police: Man barricaded in Brevard County apartment taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a man was arrested on Friday. Around 3:06 p.m. on Friday, police received a report about a "loud disturbance." Officers responded to an apartment on San Juan Circle. When police approached the suspect, Gregory Blocker, 28, he fled into his apartment and...
