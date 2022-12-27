Read full article on original website
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCrestview, FL
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, FloridaGabriella KorosiDestin, FL
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells SharesTy D.Mary Esther, FL
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Destin Log
'So many restaurants, so little time' for Destin Snowbirds
The Destin Snowbirds are looking forward to a warm and hospitable stay here on the beautiful Emerald Coast for the first two or three months of 2023. One of the reasons so many snowbirds flock to Destin each year, is the welcoming generosity of many area businesses. According to Prize chair Gene Holzer, there are at least 40 to 50 restaurants that support the snowbird club. I would like to give a shout-out to all of them, but will begin with at least a few.
livability.com
Beyond the Beach: Catch the Artsy Vibes of Okaloosa County
Dive into Greater Fort Walton Beach's vibrant arts and culture scene. Okaloosa County is part of the Emerald Coast, which is known for its bright, white sandy beaches. While visitors come to this resort town for the sun, sand and waves, Greater Fort Walton Beach artists want to make sure you don’t miss out on the region’s thriving arts and culture scene.
livability.com
Why I Started My Business in Fort Walton Beach (and You Can, Too!)
Resident gives the inside scoop on living and working in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Nestled in Northwest Florida, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County form a welcoming region where generosity and Southern hospitality abound. Here, residents and visitors are met with sparkling water, sandy beaches, gorgeous parks, delicious dining options and much more.
livability.com
Meet the Communities of Okaloosa County
Explore the charming towns of this vibrant West Florida region. Thinking about moving to Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County? You are invited to take a tour and discover all the corners of the county, made up of well-known tourism destinations and picturesque communities that beam with Sunshine State pride.
Pensacola Humane Society shelter emptied, staff quit amid Board controversy
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Humane Society staff worked Wednesday to move all animals from the shelter, the latest development in the escalating conflict between the PHS Board of Directors and its workers that leaves the shelter empty and largely unstaffed. More News from WRBL A vocal group of staff, volunteers and fosters allege Board President Gerald […]
Destin Log
Many restaurants opened their doors in 2022 in Destin
Serving up seafood to pizza and everything in between, several new restaurants opened their doors in Destin in 2022. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out yet, here’s what some of them have to offer. Lone Wolf Pizza Co. Lone Wolf Pizza Co., a one-of-a-kind...
WJHG-TV
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
livability.com
Welcome to Business-Friendly Okaloosa County, FL
An award-winning combination of talent and infrastructure creates the perfect habitat for businesses in Fort Walton Beach and this West Florida region. More startups and longtime companies alike call Okaloosa County home, and small wonder. The same climate that draws droves of tourists is mirrored in its business-friendly policies, not to mention a wealth of other positives that include a strong workforce, world-class infrastructure and proximity to multiple modes of transportation.
livability.com
Choose From 8 Great Universities and Colleges in Okaloosa County
You don't have to venture far from home to find outstanding higher education in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Getting students ready for the high-demand professions of tomorrow is what the eight college and university campuses in Okaloosa County are all about. If you’re thinking about moving to Fort Walton Beach and its surrounding communities, it’s time to study up on your options.
livability.com
Why Okaloosa County Lands Droves of Defense Jobs
Business- and military-friendly climate helps Greater Fort Walton Beach soar in the defense and security sector. With Eglin Air Force Base in its backyard, Okaloosa County’s defense and security sector is at the forefront of innovation, creating and testing new technology. The region’s military installations are the top economic...
texaslifestylemag.com
#TravelTuesday: Families Can Play All Day In Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida
A Destin-Fort Walton Beach vacation is an invitation to play. From sunup sea turtle track spotting to sundown sand crab hunting, you won’t want to miss a single adventure along Florida’s Emerald Coast. The recipe for a happy family vacation is a mix of easy planning, engaging activities,...
getthecoast.com
Replica of Christopher Columbus’ ship Pinta docks on Okaloosa Island, open until January 2
The Pinta, a replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, is now open for educational tours at the Brooks Bridge Marina on Okaloosa Island, Florida. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “New World” on October 12th, 1492 and serves as a “sailing museum” to educate the public and school children about the caravel, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and other early explorers.
Pensacola Beach set to host annual New Year’s Eve Firework display
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Despite almost canceling this year’s annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks display at Pensacola Beach, the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce announced they are, in fact, holding the event this year. At the stroke of midnight, keep your eyes to the skies as a dazzling light display will take place overlooking […]
mypanhandle.com
Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
WJHG-TV
‘Who comes to a dog park with a gun?’: injured dog’s owner grapples with shooting at dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is speaking out after his dog was shot at Al Helms Dog Park in broad daylight on Thursday. Henry Lawrence is the owner of a two-year-old Standard Poodle named Hank. The Panama City Police report says Hank got into a fight with...
getthecoast.com
“Rocked to our core:” Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden speaks on tragic loss of Corporal Ray Hamilton
As previously reported, an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy lost his life on Saturday, December 24 when a domestic violence suspect opened fire on responding deputies from inside his residence. When deputies arrived to the home in Fort Walton Beach, the subject barricaded himself inside the home and refused...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Pensacola, Florida
Pensacola is a beautiful coastal city. It offers plenty of things to do for people of all ages who enjoy the water, being outdoors, and experiencing a little culture. Pensacola is worth considering if you’re looking for a great weekend getaway or an escape from the daily grind for a little while.
Co-founder of “The Blake” retirement community identified as victim killed by train
The CEO and co-founder of "The Blake" assisted living and retirement community has been identified as the man killed Monday by a train in Pensacola.
niceville.com
New munitions technology complex opens at Eglin Air Force Base
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Eglin Air Force Base earlier this month for the Air Force Research Laboratory’s new Advanced Munitions Technology Complex, or AMTC. The Air Force Research Laboratory hosted the event on Dec. 15, 2022. AFRL constructed the AMTC,...
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
