Rochester, N.Y. — Police arrested three teenagers Tuesday, after a total of 10 cars were reported stolen from three locations in the city that morning. Police said six vehicles were stolen from A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street, three more were stolen from Redline Transmission on Atlantic Avenue, and a man was carjacked on East Main Street — all overnight Monday into Tuesday. Two of the stolen vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Roth Street, though the suspects escaped.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO