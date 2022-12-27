Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Man recovering after being stabbed on Lake Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Lake Ave for the report of a possible stabbing around 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 40's with a laceration on his arm. Police say the circumstances that led up to the...
13 WHAM
Man shot after an attempted robbery
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to the 300 block of Portland Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers quickly began life-saving measures on the victim.
13 WHAM
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 9:35 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers located the victim, a man in his 30's, who had been shot multiple times in the lower body. The victim is currently being...
13 WHAM
Firefighters battle second-alarm fire on Potter Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Potter Street around 5:21 a.m. Saturday for the report of a house fire. The structure was a two-story family home and all residents had exited the home as the Fire Department arrived. The first crew arrived in four minutes and...
13 WHAM
RPD officer "nearly killed" while being dragged by car shoots at suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — A police officer and a suspect are both hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night at the corner of Culver Road and University Avenue. An officer responded just before midnight for a report of a robbery at a corner gas station. The suspect allegedly tried to flee...
13 WHAM
One man arrested, another still being sought after burglary at Penfield Target
Penfield, N.Y. — One man faces charges and police are still looking for a second suspect after deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was injured trying to stop a burglary at Target on Penfield on Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the store around 8:30 p.m. for a report...
13 WHAM
Police arrest three teens for car thefts in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Police arrested three teenagers Tuesday, after a total of 10 cars were reported stolen from three locations in the city that morning. Police said six vehicles were stolen from A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street, three more were stolen from Redline Transmission on Atlantic Avenue, and a man was carjacked on East Main Street — all overnight Monday into Tuesday. Two of the stolen vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Roth Street, though the suspects escaped.
13 WHAM
Canandaigua man dead after crash on State Route 64
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A fatal crash is under investigation in Ontario County. Police said Christopher Green, 54, of Canandaigua, crashed his truck just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Route 64 south of State Route 20A in Bristol. Deputies said Green was southbound when his truck crossed the center...
13 WHAM
Monroe County firefighters return from assisting with Buffalo blizzard response
Firefighters from Monroe County are back from a 72 hour deployment, assisting fire departments in the Buffalo region with their response to the blizzard. Lt. Tim Lewis and Abby Sauer were part of the Henrietta Fire District team that left the day after Christmas to work alongside the Doyle Fire Department in Cheektowaga.
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing teen in Greece
Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department is currently looking for a missing teen. Inaya Kerr, 16, was reported missing from the Villa of Hope on Tuesday. She has red streaks in her hair and a tattoo of feathers on her right arm. Kerr was last seen walking down...
13 WHAM
Rochester's New Year's Resolutions
Rochester, N.Y. — It's that time of year when people are looking back on their year and seeing what they want to change in the new year. As people are getting ready to head into the new year, most are reflecting on 2022,. Looking for anything they could change...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Back the Blue Benefit Dinner
Geneva, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Back the Blue Benefit Dinner. In December, Ray Ciancaglini and his Second Impact Foundation raised $16,000 for the Police Benevolent Association in Geneva. The department was also presented two handcrafted wooden plaques. The Geneva Police Chief says the money may...
13 WHAM
RMSC hosts Holiday Laser show
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center hosted its Holiday Laser Show on Saturday. The show features holiday songs played back-to-back with choregraphed dancing laser lights among the stars of the Planetarium. The Holiday Laser will be going on until January 8, to purchase tickets or check...
13 WHAM
'Merry Christmas Jay' hailed as hero for finding shelter in school during blizzard
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — A Western New York man now known as Merry Christmas Jay has gained fame this week as one of the heroes from the deadly blizzard that hit the Buffalo area just before Christmas. Jay Withey smashed through a window of a school to find shelter, and...
13 WHAM
Fleet Feet hosts Resolution Walk to close out 2022
Rochester, N.Y. — Finishing 2022 off on the right foot- with a workout. Fleet Feet held its Resolution Walk on Saturday to close out the year. Attendees were able to enjoy a 3-mile workout, finishing the event off with celebratory champagne and grape juice. To learn more about Fleet...
13 WHAM
Bills deny requesting police escort from ROC, announce $300k donation to blizzard relief
The Buffalo Bills are denying comments from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz that the team requested a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day. The closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport forced the Bills to stay in Chicago following their game on Saturday. The team flew into Rochester on Sunday before riding buses home to the Buffalo area despite a travel ban in Erie County.
13 WHAM
Evans vows to improve public safety in second year as Rochester mayor
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans reflected on his first year in office Wednesday. He praised the progress the city has made, while also confronting this year's deadly violence. Evans addressed the recent lawsuit the city filed against gun manufacturers, saying they've played a role in fueling the city's...
13 WHAM
Rochester native makes it home just in time for Christmas after flight cancellations
Rochester, N.Y. — A singer-songwriter from Rochester was one of the many people experiencing travel nightmares this Christmas weekend. Alyssa Trahan, who currently lives in Tennessee, had three flights cancelled on her way back to the Flower City, causing her to miss Christmas Eve with her family. Thankfully, she...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Continuing the holiday cheer
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on keeping the holiday spirit going at Woodcrest Commons. The DePaul Senior Living Community in Henrietta recently crafted handmade gifts and visited Santa while enjoying some appetizers and a feast for Christmas dinner. For more information about Woodcrest Commons, visit their website.
13 WHAM
City of Rochester offers Christmas tree recycling
Rochester, N.Y. — It's a perfect Christmas re-gift for the environment. City residents can recycle their Christmas trees at four locations in the city through January. Cobbs Hill Park (Lake Riley Lodge east parking lot) Norton Village Recreation Center (opposite 341 Waring Road) Genesee Valley Park (near tennis courts)
