Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Celebrate the New Year in style with these events around town for both kids and grownups. AIDA in Concert (Detroit Opera House), Friday 6:30 p.m.: One night only! The epic Verdi opera sung by an all-star cast for the first time at Detroit Opera in almost a decade. Soprano Angel Blue stars as the titular character in preparation of her production at the Royal Opera Convent Garden. Finishing out the cast includes Detroit Opera’s Christine Goerke, Riccardo Massi, Alfred Walker and Morris Robinson. Performed in Italian with English subtitles. Get tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pontiac mother of 7 loses home, belongings in early morning fire

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac woman and her family lost their home and all of their belongings in a fire on Friday morning. The family is now forced to stay with relatives and while they’re grateful to be alive, they now have to start from scratch. “Everything I’ve...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Theater to show New York Cat Film Festival in January

ANN ARBOR – Feline fans can visit the Michigan Theater for a film festival meant just for them. The downtown Ann Arbor theater will show entries in the fifth annual New York Cat Film Festival at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. Films showcase the bond that humans have with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Elevators in a Westland senior living building repaired after nearly a week

WESTLAND, Mich. – After nearly a week, the elevators in a Westland independent senior living building are back up and running. On Christmas Eve, the Thomas Taylor Towers’ fire suppression pump burst on the fifth floor. The flood water damaged apartments and elevators. In the 10-story building there...
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man’s body found after fire ravages home on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person died early Thursday morning in a fire that engulfed a home on Detroit’s west side. Authorities confirmed late Thursday morning that one body was found inside a home that caught fire on Florida Street, near Central Avenue and the I-94 service drive. The deceased person was identified as a man, officials said, though no other identifying information has been shared at this time.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police release video of suspect in deadly shooting, carjacking

DETROIT – Police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car. Detroit police say that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 28) Tracie Golden was shot and killed in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Video shows car chase, arrest of man linked to Warren drug bust; 8 people arrested

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police have released ground and aerial video showing the car chase and ensuing arrest of a man linked to a massive drug bust. Warren police officers said they received a tip Thursday (Dec. 29) about narcotics activity in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover roads. They went to the scene and located two people who were already under investigation, according to authorities.
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what a new gun crime policy in Macomb County will mean moving forward

The Macomb County Prosecutor has set a new gun policy in response to what, he feels, is selective enforcement of the state-level statute. For years, criminals have gotten extra prison time for committing a felony using a gun, and now, Macomb County is putting its own version of the felony firearm rule into place.

