ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Celebrate the New Year in style with these events around town for both kids and grownups. AIDA in Concert (Detroit Opera House), Friday 6:30 p.m.: One night only! The epic Verdi opera sung by an all-star cast for the first time at Detroit Opera in almost a decade. Soprano Angel Blue stars as the titular character in preparation of her production at the Royal Opera Convent Garden. Finishing out the cast includes Detroit Opera’s Christine Goerke, Riccardo Massi, Alfred Walker and Morris Robinson. Performed in Italian with English subtitles. Get tickets here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pontiac mother of 7 loses home, belongings in early morning fire
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac woman and her family lost their home and all of their belongings in a fire on Friday morning. The family is now forced to stay with relatives and while they’re grateful to be alive, they now have to start from scratch. “Everything I’ve...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Theater to show New York Cat Film Festival in January
ANN ARBOR – Feline fans can visit the Michigan Theater for a film festival meant just for them. The downtown Ann Arbor theater will show entries in the fifth annual New York Cat Film Festival at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. Films showcase the bond that humans have with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Elevators in a Westland senior living building repaired after nearly a week
WESTLAND, Mich. – After nearly a week, the elevators in a Westland independent senior living building are back up and running. On Christmas Eve, the Thomas Taylor Towers’ fire suppression pump burst on the fifth floor. The flood water damaged apartments and elevators. In the 10-story building there...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man drunkenly fires shots into neighbor’s siding in Port Huron, officials say -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says. Police said they found 20 guns and four...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Star Studio in Ypsilanti raises money to cover repairs, losses after break in
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Security footage captured a thief smashing their way into a Ypsilanti hair salon. Star Studio salon posted the video with a GoFundMe page raising money for the loss. The owner, Angel Vanas, said the suspect busted through the backdoor and stole $1,200 from the cash drawer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man’s body found after fire ravages home on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person died early Thursday morning in a fire that engulfed a home on Detroit’s west side. Authorities confirmed late Thursday morning that one body was found inside a home that caught fire on Florida Street, near Central Avenue and the I-94 service drive. The deceased person was identified as a man, officials said, though no other identifying information has been shared at this time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor humane society offering free adoptions of long term shelter residents
ANN ARBOR – Some animals at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) wait for a family for a long time, and now community members can adopt them for free. The Ann Arbor shelter is waiving fees for its long-term residents in order to expedite adoptions. “We’re hoping it’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video: Police arrest reckless driver traveling 130 mph, weaving through cars, causing crashes on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A reckless driver was arrested Wednesday after driving faster than 130 mph on main roads and in neighborhoods throughout Detroit’s east side, causing several car crashes. Just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 28, Michigan State Police say they were notified of a reckless driver who was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Husband of woman killed in Detroit carjacking mourns loss as police continue search for suspect
DETROIT – Police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car. Detroit police said that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 28) Tracie Golden was shot and killed in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police release video of suspect in deadly shooting, carjacking
DETROIT – Police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car. Detroit police say that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 28) Tracie Golden was shot and killed in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside of a Detroit gas station, officials said. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. April 25 at a gas station near Livernois Avenue and Waverly Street on Detroit’s west side. Police said James...
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight. Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Garfield Road in Clinton Township. A 30-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of killing innocent driver while fleeing traffic stop in Dearborn faces homicide charge
DEARBORN, Mich. – The man accused of killing an innocent driver on Monday while fleeing a traffic stop and causing a crash at an intersection in Dearborn is facing multiple charges, including homicide. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges against Chance Robert Murphy on Friday. The 29-year-old was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Police Chief James White tests positive for COVID, has ‘mild’ symptoms
DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James White has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing “mild” symptoms, according to the department. According to a statement, White is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. He will continue to lead the Detroit Police Department while in isolation. Operations will be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County woman murders husband by shooting him in head following argument, officials say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Macomb County woman is accused of murdering her husband by shooting him in the back of the head following an argument, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27) at a home in the 17000 block of Veronica Avenue in Eastpointe. When...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows car chase, arrest of man linked to Warren drug bust; 8 people arrested
WARREN, Mich. – Warren police have released ground and aerial video showing the car chase and ensuing arrest of a man linked to a massive drug bust. Warren police officers said they received a tip Thursday (Dec. 29) about narcotics activity in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover roads. They went to the scene and located two people who were already under investigation, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 35-year-old arrested for killing 41-year-old man in middle of night at Southgate home
SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A 35-year-old man has been arrested for killing a 41-year-old in the middle of the night at a Southgate home, police said. Southgate officers were called at 12:45 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) to a home in the 12000 block of Cunningham Street for a possible break-in.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what a new gun crime policy in Macomb County will mean moving forward
The Macomb County Prosecutor has set a new gun policy in response to what, he feels, is selective enforcement of the state-level statute. For years, criminals have gotten extra prison time for committing a felony using a gun, and now, Macomb County is putting its own version of the felony firearm rule into place.
