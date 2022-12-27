ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Alameda. * WHEN...Until 330 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks,...
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds. 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the.
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-020000- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower. elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to. around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...30 to 37 lower.
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 31, 2022. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either. (1)...
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
