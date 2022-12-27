Read full article on original website
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region in the next day, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Alameda. * WHEN...Until 330 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks,...
Bay Area storm could pass rainfall predictions, but when will it stop?
Total rainfall could surpass meteorologists' original predictions.
Bay Area highway reopens after rain causes landslide
California state Route 84 was shut down in part of Alameda County on Friday due to a mudslide.
Atmospheric river set to bring more heavy rain to San Francisco Bay Area
"East and South Bay streams and creeks are already forecast to rise above monitor stage and potentially above flood stage," the weather service warns.
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds. 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the.
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CAZ013-020000- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower. elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to. around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...30 to 37 lower.
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 31, 2022. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either. (1)...
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
