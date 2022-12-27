Read full article on original website
SFGate
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
SFGate
Several Streets To Remain Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding
DANVILLE (BCN) Several streets in Danville will remain closed through at least early Sunday morning due to Saturday's flooding caused by the New Year's Eve rainstorm. A Danville police spokesperson said Saturday night that while some flood waters in the southern area of the town have "receded significantly", barricades will remain in the following locations due to hazardous conditions.
SFGate
First Bay Area Baby Born In 2023 Appears To Be In Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Kaiser Permanente Spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m. Sonkin said two...
SFGate
Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree
FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
SFGate
Police Arrest Two For Alleged Possession Of Burglary Tools
BENICIA (BCN) Two men were arrested in Benicia on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, police said. Officers noticed a "suspicious" vehicle parked in the early morning hours near Rose Drive and Columbus Parkway. Police made contact with the car's occupants and allegedly discovered multiple burglary tools such as sawmills, grinders, gloves, crowbars, a lock picking kit and a gas syphoning kit.
SFGate
Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Hit-And-Run
FAIRFIELD (BCN) Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Fairfield on Wednesday. Sean Miron, 46, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, weapons crimes, multiple DUI crimes and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, according to the Fairfield Police Department. On...
