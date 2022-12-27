ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

London Paddington packed on Bank Holiday as engineering delays post-strike trains

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNSsI_0jvRhgs900

London Paddington was packed with confused travellers as overrunning engineering works delayed post-strike trains on Tuesday.

Many people, who had followed advice to check trains before departure, discovered that the planned resumption of services has been delayed – with no certainty about when they might begin.

Engineering work outside the terminal has overrun, blocking the entrance to the North Pole depot and trapping trains.

The issues come after a four-day stoppage by members of the RMT union working for Network Rail ended at 6am, with trains from Paddington due to resume a few hours later.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three people taken to hospital after car crushed under tractor

Three people were taken to hospital after a car was crushed under a tractor.It happened during a crash in Sunnyside Road, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at about 10pm on Wednesday.The trio, who were in the car, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.The driver of the tractor was unhurt.Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man driving the car has been charged in connection with the incident.A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Police Scotland denies officially labelling paedophiles ‘minor-attracted people’

Police Scotland has denied officially describing paedophiles as “minor-attracted people” after being heavily criticised for using the term in a report.The chief constable’s assessment of the force’s performance in 2021-22 said its specialist crime division had engaged with a European project aiming to “avoid the victimisation of children by engaging Minor-Attracted People (MAPs) and providing them with the necessary support, treatment and guidance to help prevent criminal activities”.The use of language in the report, published in June, was condemned after being quoted in the media this week.Scottish National Party MP Joanna Cherry KC, said the term risked “normalising paedophilia and...
The Independent

Drivers urged to plan ahead for New Year journeys as strikes hit highways

National Highways is urging motorists to plan ahead for journeys in the New Year amid another strike by some of its workers as traffic levels return to normal after the Christmas break.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) are planning a national walkout on January 3 and 4 – the first working days after the holiday season in England.National Highways said it has put in place “well-rehearsed resilience plans” to ensure that the 4,500-mile strategic road network remains open and safe and is confident the industrial action will have minimal overall impact.But it expects roads to be busy...
The Independent

Government urged to make £2 bus fare permanent to cut congestion and emissions

The government has been urged to make its temporary £2 bus fare cap permanent to make travel more affordable, cut congestion, and reduce emissions.Single bus tickets across England will be capped at £2 a journey from 1 January to 31 March this year – a significant reduction on some routes outside the capital. The policy costs the government just £60 million in funding, the equivalent of £240 million a year were it to be extended.Norman Baker from Campaign for Better Transport said the policy was "a welcome and much-needed move to make bus travel more affordable for millions of people".He...
The Independent

Jubilant UK crowds celebrate restriction-free new year for first time since Covid pandemic

Jubilant crowds welcomed the new year with the biggest celebrations Britain has seen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thousands of people stood together without restrictions to watch spectacular fireworks displays in capital cities across the country. In London, the chimes of Big Ben rang to signal the start of the new year, as a crowd of more than 100,000 stood along the Thames to watch an iconic fireworks display.The sold-out show was designed to send a message of “love and unity”, as it highlighted the Lionesses’ history-making Euro win at Wembley, marked 50 years of London’s Pride...
The Independent

Revellers celebrate New Year’s Eve across UK with fun and fireworks

The UK has ushered in 2023 with revellers across the country celebrating New Year’s Eve.Partygoers defied wet weather to welcome in 2023 after the Met Office issued yellow warnings for rain in England’s South West and southern Wales, and warnings for ice and snow across the Scottish Highlands.Big Ben bonged in England’s capital as a crowd of more than 100,000 people gathered along the Thames Embankment in central London to watch 12,000 fireworks streak across the sky.The sold-out show was designed to send a message of “love and unity”, as it highlighted the Lionesses’ history-making Euro win at Wembley, marked...
The Independent

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations return for first time in three years

Around 30,000 revellers attended Edinburgh’s traditional Hogmanay celebrations as they returned for the first time in three years.The event had been cancelled for the last two years as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.Organisers hailed the event as a major success, with all events in the capital sold out.Celebrations kicked off on Friday evening with the Night Afore party, headlined by pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor with special guests Altered Images.And, despite heavy rain and falling temperatures, tens of thousands of partygoers rang in the new year on Saturday at the city’s Street Party and concert in Princes Street Gardens, where they...
The Independent

Charity shops are not a dumping ground for ultra-fast fashion, says Traid boss

Charity shops are not a “dumping ground” for ultra-fast fashion and are still full of high-quality items, a sector boss has said.Traid, a charity working to stop clothes from being thrown away, said it diverted 3,222 tonnes of clothes from landfill and incineration in 2022, reducing CO2 emissions by 30,609 tonnes, and putting more than 11.2 million garments back into use.The charity’s chief executive Maria Chenoweth said ultra-fast fashion is designed “not to last”, but if it is in good condition it can still be sold in charity shops.She told the PA news agency: “Charity shops don’t want rubbish. We’re...
The Independent

Fares capped at £2 to make buses ‘affordable for everyone’

Millions of people across England can save money on bus travel with the introduction of a £2 cap on fares for more than 4,600 routes.More than 130 operators outside London will charge no more than £2 for a single ticket from Sunday until the end of March, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.The cap is being paid for by £60 million of Government funding.Single fares for a three-mile journey outside London cost an average of around £2.80 but tickets can exceed £5 for long journeys in rural areas, according to the DfT.It is hoped the cap will help passengers travelling...
The Independent

Frog that travelled 4,000 miles on bananas among strangest RSPCA rescues of 2022

A frog that travelled more than 4,000 miles on a bunch of bananas and a hedgehog extracted from a drainpipe with barbecue tongs were among the animals rescued from the trickiest spots in 2022.The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has shared some of the most “weird and wonderful” incidents the charity’s officers were called to across the year.Among the first to be rescued in 2022 was Nacho, a six-month-old seal pup who appeared next to a riverbank by the Old Lock & Weir Inn in Keynsham, Bristol, on January 2.“The River Avon runs from the...
The Independent

UK weather: Snow and rain warnings for new year weekend after floods and landslips

New Year’s Day will be welcomed in with weather warnings as snow and rain threaten to dampen the first new year celebrations without restrictions in three years. Two yellow warnings for snow and one for ice have been issued across Scotland for Sunday. Icy stretches are likely to form from Saturday night and last until Sunday morning, according to the Met Office.Spells of snow will fall mainly over hills and mountains in southern, central and eastern Scotland which may cause travel disruption.For the rest of the UK, the weather will be “largely dry”. Met Office forecaster Becky Mitchell...
The Independent

London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks return with breathtaking display

Approximately 12,000 fireworks were set off in London in the first 12 minutes of 2023 to ring in the New Year.The display returned for the first time since 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic previously forced the event to be cancelled.A crowd of more than 100,000 people gathered along the Thames Embankment to watch the show.Drones paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, with the display featuring a voice recording from her and words from Dame Judi Dench.The fireworks also paid tribute to England’s Euro 2022 victory and showed solidarity with Ukraine.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

‘Unacceptable’: Warning over plunging dementia diagnosis rates as targets missed for two years

Hundreds of thousands of dementia sufferers risk missing out on “life-changing” treatment after diagnosis rates plunged during the Covid pandemic, campaigners have warned. Every region of England has missed the national diagnosis rate target of 66.7 per cent for the past two years, analysis by The Independent shows. Rates are calculated by comparing recorded diagnoses with the estimated prevalence of the disease. As of September this year, there were 437,236 people aged 65 or above diagnosed with dementia in England. The NHS estimates that there are around 703,000 people in England living with the illness, meaning that approximately 266,000...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy