ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

Last week to see ‘American Democracy’ exhibit at Virginia history museum

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kw7ZW_0jvRhQhP00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture will soon be closing its featured exhibition of the founding of the country and the political ideas that followed the Revolutionary War.

“American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” includes presentations and artifacts from the Smithsonian and will close on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Horse rescued from frozen pond on Christmas Day in Bedford County

Commonwealth of Virginia employees will be able to receive free admission by showing their employee IDs or badges to staff upon arrival.

The VMHC will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. all days of the week. For more information on the “American Democracy” exhibit click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
wsvaonline.com

Local food systems get government boost

Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of firefighter found dead in Big Island pond

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The name has been released of a firefighter found dead in a pond Friday night. Lt. Mel Nowlin was a longtime volunteer with Big Island Volunteer Fire Company who also served as the company’s secretary and treasurer, according to the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, which released the information on Big Island’s behalf.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Caesars ups the ante on Danville casino

Since its approval by Danville voters in November 2020, plans for a casino in the city have shifted. In August 2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Together, they upped the size and scope of Caesars Virginia, increasing their investment from $400 million to $650 million.
DANVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Fire displaces Nelson County family

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Two found dead in submerged car

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One hurt after Christmas Eve shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was injured in a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Christmas Eve, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Dec. 24 around 6:35 p.m., the RPD said they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 South in Roanoke Co. cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says drivers traveling along Interstate 81 at mile maker 139 can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash near the construction zone in Roanoke County. VDOT says all southbound lanes are closed and traffic is backed up over...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Virginia State Police investigating fatal Bedford County crash

BEDFORD CO, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Dec 25) at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then crossing the median and overturned into the westbound lanes. The dodge was driven by Paul Daniel Morgan, 28, of Bedford, Va. Mr. Morgan was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating fatal Bedford County crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help them during a horrible crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A family who survived a serious car crash is thanking the good Samaritan who stopped to help them. A hug that was full of gratitude after a scary situation. Last month, Carilion Clinic Nurse and Veteran Allison Jones was driving home when she saw a terrible accident.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

City Councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting

A Danville City Councilman's house was hit by gunfire in a Christmas weekend drive-by shooting. Fortunately, no one was hurt. It happened Friday night at 11:15 p.m. on Stokes Street. In a Facebook post, City Councilman Bryant Hood said multiple shots rang out, leaving his home with 60 bullet holes. A neighbor’s house was also hit by gunfire.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

How to avoid freezing or broken pipes during cold weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to drop, pipes in your home could freeze and break. But there are a few steps that can prevent your pipes from freezing during cold weather. The Western Virginia Water Authority Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner says you can leave drops of water...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man taken to hospital after early-morning Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot and taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-critical injuries early Tuesday morning in the southeast area of the city, according to Roanoke Police. The Roanoke E-911 Center alerted police around 1:15 a.m. December 27 to a person who...
ROANOKE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

68K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy