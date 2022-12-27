Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Scattered showers today, steadier rain Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mild Friday with a few spotty showers then steadier rain for Saturday. Mild and mainly dry start to the new year with more rain on the way before temps drop closer to normal. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. FRIDAY: Mostly...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Ice and snow melts as warmup continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More melting will happen Thursday with temperatures in the 50s. More clouds are expected and it will be dry. Rain is returning soon. A lot of snow and ice melted on Wednesday due to the sun and temps warming into the mid-40s. A few rain...
WSYX ABC6
Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
WSYX ABC6
A tale of two fan bases, Ohio State and Georgia 'super fans' prepare for Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6/FOX28 bleeds Scarlet and Gray. But University of Georgia fans are among the Columbus community. The Central Ohio Chapter of the University of Georgia Alumni has been around for decades. Every football season the group of fans meets at bars and restaurants to watch the Bulldogs play, and that would be no different on Saturday.
WSYX ABC6
City of Dublin helping community stay safe with ride share discount
Dublin, OHIO (WSYX) — Big crowds are expected throughout Central Ohio this New Year's Eve with the Buckeyes game taking place along with celebrations to ring in the New Year. The City of Dublin is stressing the importance of safety over the weekend by offering ride discounts through the...
WSYX ABC6
Smith & Wollensky to say farewell, for now
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Smith & Wollensky will close the doors of its Easton Town Center location on Jan. 14. The restaurant’s 20-year lease will expire and the company is currently looking for a new location in Columbus. According to a statement, Smith & Wollensky’s parent company is...
WSYX ABC6
Latitude Five25 tenants vacate building following Christmas Day evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday's noon deadline has passed for families at Latitude Five25 to leave their apartments after a water main break forced them to start looking for other places to stay this week. Dozens of residents were carrying their most precious belongings out of their apartments Friday...
WSYX ABC6
OSU-Georgia: Several Buckeyes unavailable for Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — No big surprises in the OSU injury report. We already knew offensive stars TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were going to miss Saturday's Peach Bowl semifinal against Georgia. Below is the rest of the list:. Game Time Decision. Scott, Gee. Unavailable. Babb, Kamryn. Caffey, T.C. Cleveland, Corban.
WSYX ABC6
Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
OSU-Georgia: Buckeye Kamryn Babb narrates Peach Bowl hype trailer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Apologies for sounding like a broken record, but the Ohio State video squad just dropped an excellent hype trailer ahead of Saturday's Peach Bowl. The fourth-seeded Buckeyes play No. 1 seed Georgia, the undefeated reigning national champions, in a virtual home game for the Bulldogs in Atlanta.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Bell from Licking County Humane Society
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Bell from the Licking County Humane Society!. Help find this Boxer/Pitbull mix her fur-ever home. This adorable 10-year-old girl does great with kids and is eager to meet her new family. She would need a home without other animals. Bell would love a family...
WSYX ABC6
No mail, no housing, no Carvana car titles are tips Problem Solvers tackled in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When ABC 6 says, “We’re on your side,” we mean it. More people contacted ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers in 2022 and received great results. Multi-award-winning journalist Lisa Rantala digs deeper into viewer tips and concerns to help raise awareness and even create change in the community.
WSYX ABC6
Buckeye fan writes song about 'Peach Bowl'
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) — In The Football Fever, the Buckeyes take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31. Buckeye fan Don Cary discusses writing the "Peach Bowl' song with Good Day Columbus' Phil Kelly and Cameron Fontana.
WSYX ABC6
OSU-Georgia Notebook: Peach Bowl coaches aiming to stick to their weekend routines
(WSYX) -- Many people like December because of the holidays, time with friends and family and a few days away from work. MUST WATCH | OSU's Kamryn Babb narrates Peach Bowl hype trailer. "I'm really pleased with the way we've practiced, how our guys have gone at it," he said....
WSYX ABC6
Tenants vacate high-rise buildings at Latitude Five25 after 'catastrophic failure'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are no dinners being made. No TVs or radios are playing. Nobody relaxing on the sofa after a day of work. The gates are closed and secured and the two high-rise 15-story buildings at Latitude Five25 are dark and empty. Tenants vacated the property...
WSYX ABC6
Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Zwick talks important topics for Buckeye fans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Justin Zwick sat for an in-depth discussion with ABC 6 content producer Cantly Elliott to discuss some topics of importance for Buckeye fans. The pair discussed what role quarterback experience plays at the playoff level, what...
WSYX ABC6
Victims of OSU's Dr. Strauss protest outside Peach Bowl in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Ohio State football players were fighting for a win on the field at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. But outside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, alleged sexual abuse survivors of former OSU team doctor Richard Strauss were looking for a victory in a different way. Protestors said they are trying to create awareness about their battle, staging a demonstration outside the stadium as the Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs played their College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve.
WSYX ABC6
'No sidewalks, no streetlights,' CCS parent says child's walk to new bus stop is unsafe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School families are days away from adjusting to brand new bus routes. The district said it is changing all of its bus routes beginning on Jan. 3. The change was in response to transportation issues Columbus City Schools has faced. CCS said nearly...
WSYX ABC6
Jacob Davidson: Man seen on video in confrontation with Bucyrus police flees custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man seen on police video in a confrontation with officers in Bucyrus has escaped from a facility. Jacob Davidson was arrested last month following the incident. He's accused of firing a weapon as officers tried to pull him over in Bucyrus; they had received information that he may have been a person of interest in an unrelated shooting in Morrow County.
WSYX ABC6
Suspect on the loose after robbing bank in Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Gahanna on Wednesday. The robbery happened at the Chase Bank located at 5055 North Hamilton Road just after 1:10 p.m. The suspect walked up to a teller and passed them a threatening note demanding...
