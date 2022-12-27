ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Ice and snow melts as warmup continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More melting will happen Thursday with temperatures in the 50s. More clouds are expected and it will be dry. Rain is returning soon. A lot of snow and ice melted on Wednesday due to the sun and temps warming into the mid-40s. A few rain...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

A tale of two fan bases, Ohio State and Georgia 'super fans' prepare for Peach Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6/FOX28 bleeds Scarlet and Gray. But University of Georgia fans are among the Columbus community. The Central Ohio Chapter of the University of Georgia Alumni has been around for decades. Every football season the group of fans meets at bars and restaurants to watch the Bulldogs play, and that would be no different on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
WSYX ABC6

City of Dublin helping community stay safe with ride share discount

Dublin, OHIO (WSYX) — Big crowds are expected throughout Central Ohio this New Year's Eve with the Buckeyes game taking place along with celebrations to ring in the New Year. The City of Dublin is stressing the importance of safety over the weekend by offering ride discounts through the...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Smith & Wollensky to say farewell, for now

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Smith & Wollensky will close the doors of its Easton Town Center location on Jan. 14. The restaurant’s 20-year lease will expire and the company is currently looking for a new location in Columbus. According to a statement, Smith & Wollensky’s parent company is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSU-Georgia: Several Buckeyes unavailable for Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — No big surprises in the OSU injury report. We already knew offensive stars TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were going to miss Saturday's Peach Bowl semifinal against Georgia. Below is the rest of the list:. Game Time Decision. Scott, Gee. Unavailable. Babb, Kamryn. Caffey, T.C. Cleveland, Corban.
ATLANTA, GA
WSYX ABC6

Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSU-Georgia: Buckeye Kamryn Babb narrates Peach Bowl hype trailer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Apologies for sounding like a broken record, but the Ohio State video squad just dropped an excellent hype trailer ahead of Saturday's Peach Bowl. The fourth-seeded Buckeyes play No. 1 seed Georgia, the undefeated reigning national champions, in a virtual home game for the Bulldogs in Atlanta.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Bell from Licking County Humane Society

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Bell from the Licking County Humane Society!. Help find this Boxer/Pitbull mix her fur-ever home. This adorable 10-year-old girl does great with kids and is eager to meet her new family. She would need a home without other animals. Bell would love a family...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Buckeye fan writes song about 'Peach Bowl'

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) — In The Football Fever, the Buckeyes take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31. Buckeye fan Don Cary discusses writing the "Peach Bowl' song with Good Day Columbus' Phil Kelly and Cameron Fontana.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Victims of OSU's Dr. Strauss protest outside Peach Bowl in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Ohio State football players were fighting for a win on the field at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. But outside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, alleged sexual abuse survivors of former OSU team doctor Richard Strauss were looking for a victory in a different way. Protestors said they are trying to create awareness about their battle, staging a demonstration outside the stadium as the Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs played their College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Jacob Davidson: Man seen on video in confrontation with Bucyrus police flees custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man seen on police video in a confrontation with officers in Bucyrus has escaped from a facility. Jacob Davidson was arrested last month following the incident. He's accused of firing a weapon as officers tried to pull him over in Bucyrus; they had received information that he may have been a person of interest in an unrelated shooting in Morrow County.
BUCYRUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect on the loose after robbing bank in Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Gahanna on Wednesday. The robbery happened at the Chase Bank located at 5055 North Hamilton Road just after 1:10 p.m. The suspect walked up to a teller and passed them a threatening note demanding...
GAHANNA, OH

