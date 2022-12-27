ATLANTA — Ohio State football players were fighting for a win on the field at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. But outside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, alleged sexual abuse survivors of former OSU team doctor Richard Strauss were looking for a victory in a different way. Protestors said they are trying to create awareness about their battle, staging a demonstration outside the stadium as the Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs played their College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO